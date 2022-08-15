When will Season 6 of ‘Chesapeake Shores’ on Netflix?

Chesapeake Shores is returning for a sixth and final season with most regions of Netflix worldwide are receiving weekly episodes of the feel-good series based on the books by Sherryl Woods. Here’s our release guide to season 6 of Chesapeake Shores on Netflix.

First debuting in 2016, the drama series produced by Borderline Distribution, Inc. for the US TV network Hallmark Channel has been a beloved family drama and for most, you’ve watched it all on Netflix.

Created by John Tinker and Nancey Silvers, the series has followed a young woman returning to her hometown to help save her sister’s failing inn. The show is based on the books by Sheryll Woods, who is behind Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias (renewed for a third season).

It’s going to be bittersweet to see the show come to a conclusion. Responding to a fan, Hallmark Channel said on wrapping up the show:

“We are so proud of Chesapeake Shores, a show that has captured imaginations and was reaching a natural conclusion, and we decided to wrap up the show on a high note in the sixth and final season, which premieres later this summer.”

10 episodes will make up the final season and are set to air in the summer of 2022. Filming for the final season is taking place between March 28th to June 28th, 2022.

When will Chesapeake Shores be on Netflix internationally?

Excluding Netflix US and Canada, Netflix holds the global rights to Chesapeake Shores. Therefore, almost every country in the world will receive Chesapeake Shores, including Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

The good news is that for the past three seasons, Netflix has carried weekly episodes of the show. That was the case for season 5 of Chesapeake Shores, which dropped on Netflix weekly throughout 2021.

That means the show airs on Hallmark one evening and then arrive on Netflix the following morning.

Season 6 begins on August 14th with the first episode dropping on August 15th. It’s due to wrap up on episode 10 in mid-October 2022.

Episode Number Hallmark Air Date Netflix Release Date 1 August 14th August 15th 2 August 21st August 22nd 3 August 28th August 29th 4 September 4th September 5th 5 September 11th September 12th 6 September 18th September 19th 7 September 25th September 26th 8 October 2nd October 3rd 9 October 9th October 10th 10 October 16th October 17th

Will Chesapeake Shores come back to Netflix in the United States?

Netflix US no longer streams Chesapeake Shores despite carrying the series from the first season.

As you may remember, Netflix lost the US rights to the show back in early 2017. Since then, we’ve not seen or heard of any intention to relicense the show even though Netflix has a vested interest in the works of Sherryl Woods.

As of the time of publishing the show is still streaming exclusively on Hallmark Movies Now, which is the streaming service of Hallmark. You can order the boxset if you’re a Netflix DVD subscriber.

Are you looking forward to watching the final season of Chesapeake Shores on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.