‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Confirmed for December 2023 Netflix Release

One of the biggest blockbusters at the box office in 2023 is undoubtedly the Illumination adaptation of the long-running Nintendo video game series. Having debuted in theaters on April 5th and now appeared on Peacock in the United States, here’s when you can expect the movie to land on Netflix and if it’ll hit in other countries.

Coming from the studio behind Despicable Me, The Super Mario Bros. Movie brings your favorite video game characters from the Nintendo franchise to the big screen.

Among the voice cast for the new movie includes Chris Pratt voicing the titular Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. Rounding out the cast includes Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen.

In case you haven’t read (spoiler alert), a post-credit scene directly sets up a sequel, and given the incredible box office for the movie, it looks like we’re definitely in line for more.

When will The Super Mario Bros. Movie be on Netflix US?

Let’s begin with the United States, where the movie will stream by the end of 2023.

The movie will come to Netflix as part of a deal with Universal struck back in July 2021, where animated films from the studio would come to the service as part of the pay-1 window. Following its theatrical run, the movie will then head to Peacock for four months, Netflix for ten months, and then Peacock for an additional four.

So when will the movie hit Netflix and Peacock?

The main movie we have for comparison to know when it’s coming to Netflix is Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Theatrical release: July 1st, 2022

July 1st, 2022 Peacock release: September 23rd, 2022

September 23rd, 2022 Netflix release: January 30th, 2023

So let’s apply this timeline to The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The movie was added to Peacock on August 3rd, 2023. That means the movie will be on Netflix in the United States on December 3rd, 2023.

Netflix confirmed this release date for the US on November 9th.

Will other Netflix regions get The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

A few Netflix regions have already received The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

According to Unogs, as of November 9th, three regions are already streaming the movie, including:

Netflix Australia – Added on November 5th

Netflix Belgium – Added on October 21st

Netflix South Korea – Added on October 26th

Netflix UK tends to receive Illumination movies around two years after its initial theatrical release for a period of 6 months. If so, it’ll come to Netflix there in 2025.

All other regions are expected to receive the movie in some form between 2024 and 2026.

Are you looking forward to watching The Super Mario Bros Movie on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.