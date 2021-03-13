Will Seasons 4 & 5 of ‘Henry Danger’ be on Netflix?

An unlikely show dominated the top 10s for over a month earlier this year with Henry Danger, a Nickelodeon live-action series seasons 1-3 that was made available in early January to Netflix US subscribers. You may know Henry Danger went onto run for 5 seasons so will season 4 & 5 of Henry Danger come to Netflix?

Quick rewind for anyone not familiar with the show. The Nickelodeon show when it debuted back in 2014 didn’t get off to the best of starts and to this day still doesn’t have the type of audience love of other Nick hits. Despite this, when it was added to Netflix in part in on January 15th it was in the top 10 show list on Netflix for weeks.

The show, created by Dana Olsen and Dan Schneider follows a young 13-year-old searching for a part-time job when he eventually finds one becoming a superhero sidekick.

The series ran for 5 seasons total between 2014 before wrapping up last year.

So as we mentioned, Netflix (but only in the United States right now) has seasons 1 through 3 currently on Netflix but will the newer seasons 4 & 5 be coming to Netflix?

The short answer is we don’t know but it does seem like it’s unlikely.

The reason for this is because of how ViacomCBS has been licensing shows to Netflix recently. Instead of adding complete collections of shows, they often license strategically. That’s either to promote their shows on broadcast (see The Unicorn and Evil for example) or add them to create interest for fans to move over to their own streaming service.

That latter example is what we’ve seen with iCarly which only saw the first three seasons added to Netflix in hope of drumming up interest in the remainder of the show on Paramount+ and the upcoming revival.

So, while we can’t rule out seasons 4 and 5 of Henry Danger coming to Netflix, ViacomCBS is betting that you’re addicted enough to want to carry on your binge over on Paramount+ which is streaming the majority of the seasons (as is NickHits – the Amazon Prime channel).

Do you want to see the remainder of episodes of Henry Danger on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.