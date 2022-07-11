Where and How to Watch ‘The Gray Man’ in Theaters

The Gray Man makes its big debut on Netflix on July 22nd but it’s also set to receive a very limited theatrical debut but finding theaters (or cinemas if you’re in the UK) that are showing the movie is going to be tricky with major cinema chains still not carrying Netflix movies.

For most, you’ll get to watch the star-studded movie when it gets released globally on Netflix on July 22nd.

The adaptation of the Mark Greaney novel stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard,

The movie also joins an elite list of Netflix movies to have received theatrical releases over the years. Other theatrical releases in 2022 include The Sea Beast and Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood.

Sadly, the movie isn’t getting a wide theatrical release (meaning every cinema chain is showing the movie) due to disputes on theatrical windows so let’s break down which chains will in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Where will The Gray Man be in theaters in the United States?

As per all Netflix theatrical releases, the two biggest cinema chains in the United States (representing over 13,000 cinemas in the US) will not be showing the movie. Cineplex Entertainment also won’t be screening the movie.

This is despite the fact that theatrical windows have collapsed in recent years with Universal notably having a 17-day widow with AMC nowadays. In the case of The Gray Man, Netflix is wanting a window of just 7 days.

Cinemark, which boasts 4,426 cinemas across the United States will play the movie in select locations starting on July 15th. They’ll be playing the movie in many locations until at least July 20th according to our research.

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, you can attend “The Gray Man Early Screenings and Q&A Live with Cast & Filmmakers” on Thursday, July 14th at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD.

Marcus Theaters are playing the movie in their cinemas with 18 theaters also showing the pre-screening on Thursday, July 14th with the live Q&A. Locations include Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio, and New England. Many of those theaters will show the movie through to July 21st.

Harkins Theaters located in California, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Arizona are all showing the movie between July 15th and July 21st.

Beyond those big chains, your best bet is to Google your local cinema with The Gray Man and see if it’s showing where you live.

Of course, Netflix’s own theater in New York City, The Paris Theater, will begin screening the movie from 8 PM EST on July 14th. They’ll be screening the movie until at least July 28th.

Where will The Gray Man be in cinemas in the United Kingdom?

The main cinema chains in the United Kingdom won’t be showing The Gray Man. That includes Cineworld, Odeon, and Vue. Curzon Cinemas, who have previously shown Netflix movies, aren’t currently showing the movie as releasing theatrically in their chains.

The fourth-biggest cinema chain in the United Kingdom will be showing the movie, however. We’re referring to Showcase who will be showing the movie multiple times a day from July 15th through July 21st.

Their locations include:

Avonmeads

Natgarw

Bluewater

Bristol

Coventry

Derby

Dudley

Glasgow

Leeds

Leicester

Liverpool

Nottingham

Paisley

Peterborough

Reading

Southhampton

Teeside

Everyman Cinemas are also showing The Gray Man from July 15th in 7 locations but only on Friday and Saturday. Locations showing the movie include:

Altrincham

Barnet

Cardiff

Chelmsford

Edinburgh

Harrogate

Leeds

Beyond these two chains, independent movie theaters may be carrying the movie from July 15th but don’t expect long runnings.

Will you be checking out The Gray Man in theaters? Let us know in the comments.