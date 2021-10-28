Will Netflix Revive ‘Scream Queens’ for Season 3? It’s Unlikely

Scream Queens – Picture: 20th TelevisionEver since Ryan Murphy signed his big overall deal with Netflix back in 2018, rumors have been rampant about what shows could possibly make the jump and get a revival. Among those, Scream Queens was at the top of most lists. Will Netflix give the horror show another chance? The answer looks highly unlikely with cold water thrown over the prospect of a revival.

Debuting back in 2015, the black comedy series was headed up by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan (of which all three work with Netflix under overall deals).

Scream Queens starred Emma Roberts, Ariana Grande, Billie Lourd and Abigail Breslin.

After only airing 23 episodes on Fox, the network decided not to move ahead with a third season (despite really pushing the series initially) and since 2016, the series has been dormant albeit with glimmers of hope.

Of course, with Murphy’s big overall deal signed in 2018, some had hoped that a revival of sorts would be part of his upcoming projects for the streamer.

Will Scream Queens be revived?

The first hope of a revival came back in February 2019 with an Instagram post where Murphy pondered and asked fans in what format the show should return.

He said:

“So many people recently have been asking me about rebooting or continuing SCREAM QUEENS (RIP, taken too soon). Emma, Billie, Lea and I have mused on it, but question: should it be a six episode limited? A catch up movie? Who should I bring back? Would love your thoughts. So many questions….”

After that post things went quiet for a year.

Revival hopes were refreshed back in May 2020 when on Instagram Ryan Murphy teased in a comment to a fan that he was working on season 3. That comment has since been deleted, however.

NEWS: Ryan Murphy has OFFICIALLY confirmed that he is working on SEASON 3 of #ScreamQueens!!! pic.twitter.com/kys8ntjd7x — Scream Queens News (@sqnewsupdates) May 5, 2020

Since then, the trail had gone cold and revival hopes look to be just a distant dream.

The series was mentioned recently but it’s not good news.

In an interview on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast, Jamie Lee Curtis was asked about the prospects of the show returning while promoting her new Halloween Kills movie on Peacock.

Curtis starred in Scream Queens playing the role of Dr. Cathy Munsch. When asked in October 2021 about the prospect of returning to the role. She told the podcast that “she’s not expecting a third season” but added that she would be working with Murphy again on a new project called Outfielder.

Why it will be hard for Netflix to revive Scream Queens

Reviving a show isn’t quite as easy as you’d first think. As Manifest proved over the summer of 2021, Netflix’s strategy of reviving a show will only work if there’s a large precedent of bringing a show back (Manifest scored well on top 10s) and the global rights for past and future seasons are with Netflix.

Given 20th Television (who produces the show) is now under the Disney brand, they may be anxious about letting the franchise go to Netflix which will only aid their main competitor.

So there you have it, a 2021 look at whether or not Scream Queens will be coming to Netflix. The answer looks almost certain no but never say never.

On top of all that, the cast of the series are all pretty busy meaning the stars would have to align when it comes to filming schedules.

Would you like to see Scream Queens revived on Netflix for a third season? Let us know in the comments.