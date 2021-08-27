Will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Come to Netflix?

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been breaking the internet over the past week after its trailer dropped but if you’re not sure whether you’ll be heading out to theaters this fall, will you be able to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home on Netflix?

Set to be the 27th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home will see the return of Tom Holland as Spider-Man who is dealing with the after-effects of Far From Home and his identity revealed to the world.

Of course, the new movie is also notable for the number of callbacks and guest stars from previous iterations of Spider-Man.

Despite rumors of being delayed, the movie is still currently set to release on December 17th, 2021.

OK, so we know when the movie is coming out but if for whatever reason you’d rather watch it when it arrives on streaming, will Netflix be part of the plan?

Why Spider-Man: No Way Home won’t be on Netflix US (at least for a long time)

Sadly, Netflix US won’t be included (at least while it’s releasing in 2021) in any distribution plans after the theatrical release.

Up until the end of 2021, all Sony movies will head to Lionsgate’s Starz platform in the first window. That should mean Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives on Starz in mid-2022.

If you’re thinking “but wait, Netflix got Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” you’d be right. That came under the first window deal Netflix had with Sony Animation Pictures which is separate from the main live-action deal.

The sequel of Into The Spiderverse will also come to Netflix in the US.

Beyond the first and second windows, it’s unclear whether Netflix will get the movie much further down the line. The only Spider-Man movie other than Into The Spiderverse to have arrived on Netflix in recent years is Spider-Man 3 which came in November 2019 before departing in May 2020.

The next live-action Spider-Man movie will likely head to Netflix. As you may have heard, Netflix signed a deal with Sony Pictures for the first window rights from 2022 onwards.

When will Spider-Man: No Way Home be on Netflix internationally?

Many Netflix regions do get Sony movies although it’s not quicky by any means.

Netflix in the UK and Canada both get second window (or close it) rights which roughly takes 2 years. That’s the case with the last movie anyway.

In that case, we should see Spider-Man: No Way Home be on Netflix UK & CA in mid-to-late 2023. Netflix Australia will likely then get the movie another 2 years late too.

According to Unogs, close to 20 countries will carry the movie in a couple of years’ time.