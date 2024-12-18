Most Watched New Netflix Movies of 2024

What To Watch on Netflix

As the year winds down, Netflix has had a busy year, releasing 137 brand new Netflix Original movies this year, but which ones performed the best and which ones didn’t? Below, we’ve looked into the first month performance of the majority of the new movies that dropped this year. 

You’ll see a bunch of the most popular/most watched lists for Netflix in 2024, all with various flaws in methodology and ours is no different! Forbes opted for a points-based solution, assigning values to each title in the daily top 10s in the US, similar to how FlixPatrol works with its data. While that shows you what movies stuck around in the top 10 the longest, it doesn’t necessarily show you the most watched. 

We’ve used Netflix’s views data, splitting the list into the best opening weekend (first week), second, third, and fourth week, so you can see what evolved over that time. There are flaws in this way, too. Suppose a movie is released on Wednesday while another is launched on a Friday. In that case, the Wednesday title will be advantaged by having an extra few days in the top 10s (Netflix releases its data covering Monday to Sunday). Then you’ve got the case of movies only sticking around in the Netflix top 10s for a couple of weeks before dropping out. We’ve tried to account for this and label it accurately. Likewise, some titles are still in the weekly top 10s and this list will auto-update with new data as and when we get it.

We should also note that when Netflix launches its second half of 2024 Netflix Engagement Report, we can update this post with all that data, but for now, we only have the first half of 2024.

What Netflix Movies Broke Into The All-Time Most Watched List?

Most Watched List New Entries

Pictures: Netflix

We’ll start with the Netflix movies that broke into the all-time top 10s (which includes data for the first 91 days), for which there have been three so far:

  • Under Paris ranks second on the international chart with 177.30M hours and 102.3M views
  • Society of the Snow got up to third on the international chart with 239.70M hours and 98.5M views
  • Damsel broke into the English chart at number seven with 253M hours and 138M views

One quick mention is Carry-On, which, at the time of publishing, had only spent one week in the top 10s, but with its epic opening, it’s certainly eying a spot on the all-time most-watched list. Watch this space!

Most Watched English Language Movies of 2024

Let’s start off with the English-language movies that predominantly release on Fridays. 

Opening Weekend

Rows are faded out if the title had dropped out of the top 10s by this week. Titles that failed to feature in the top 10 are marked as such.

Rank Title Cumulative Views (Last 1 Weeks)
1 Carry-On 42,000,000
2 Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F 41,000,000
3 Damsel 35,300,000
4 The Union 33,100,000
5 Lift 32,800,000
6 Our Little Secret 32,400,000
7 Rebel Ridge 31,200,000
8 Atlas 28,200,000
9 A Family Affair 26,800,000
10 Mother of the Bride 26,700,000
11 Trigger Warning 25,700,000
12 Time Cut 22,900,000
13 Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver 21,400,000
14 Uglies 20,800,000
15 Don't Move 20,200,000
16 Code 8 Part II 20,000,000
17 Irish Wish 19,500,000
18 That Christmas 18,300,000
19 Meet Me Next Christmas 18,100,000
20 Players 16,300,000
21 Mea Culpa 16,000,000
22 Hot Frosty 16,000,000
23 The Merry Gentlemen 14,700,000
24 The Deliverance 14,500,000
25 Find Me Falling 14,400,000
26 Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie 12,800,000
27 Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp 11,800,000
28 Mary 11,400,000
29 Heart of the Hunter 11,000,000
30 Lonely Planet 11,000,000
31 Orion and the Dark 10,000,000
32 Incoming 9,900,000
33 Spaceman 8,800,000
34 Spellbound 8,500,000
35 Thelma The Unicorn 7,300,000
36 Unfrosted 7,100,000
37 Disaster Holiday 6,000,000
38 The Beautiful Game 5,900,000
39 Scoop 5,800,000
40 The Kitchen 5,600,000
41 Ultraman: Rising 4,400,000
42 His Three Daughters 4,100,000
43 The Casagrandes Movie 4,000,000
44 Rez Ball 3,900,000
45 Happiness Is 3,700,000
46 Shirley 3,600,000
47 It's What's Inside 3,300,000
48 The Heartbreak Agency 1,600,000
49 Good Grief * Failed to feature
50 Soweto Love Story * Failed to feature
51 Joy * Failed to feature
52 The Piano Lesson * Failed to feature

First Two Weeks

Rows are faded out if the title had dropped out of the top 10s by this week. Titles that failed to feature in the top 10 are marked as such.

Rank Title Cumulative Views (Last 2 Weeks)
1 Damsel 86,100,000
2 The Union 73,700,000
3 Rebel Ridge 69,800,000
4 Lift 69,500,000
5 Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F 63,200,000
6 Atlas 59,800,000
7 A Family Affair 58,700,000
8 Our Little Secret 55,900,000
9 Mother of the Bride 52,100,000
10 Trigger Warning 52,000,000
11 Don't Move 48,200,000
12 Uglies 47,600,000
13 Irish Wish 45,000,000
14 Carry-On * 42,000,000
(More data to come...)
15 Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver 40,200,000
16 Time Cut 37,800,000
17 The Deliverance 36,300,000
18 That Christmas 35,400,000
19 Mea Culpa 34,500,000
20 Code 8 Part II 31,900,000
21 Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp 30,600,000
22 Find Me Falling 30,500,000
23 Meet Me Next Christmas 29,900,000
24 Hot Frosty 28,700,000
25 Incoming 26,800,000
26 Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie 26,200,000
27 Lonely Planet 24,700,000
28 Mary 24,600,000
29 The Merry Gentlemen 24,500,000
30 Spellbound 23,800,000
31 Players 23,700,000
32 Orion and the Dark 22,700,000
33 Heart of the Hunter 21,900,000
34 Spaceman 19,600,000
35 Thelma The Unicorn 18,000,000
36 Unfrosted 15,900,000
37 Scoop 14,300,000
38 The Kitchen 13,300,000
39 Ultraman: Rising 12,300,000
40 It's What's Inside 10,200,000
41 The Casagrandes Movie 8,300,000
42 Shirley 7,700,000
43 Disaster Holiday * 6,000,000
(More data to come...)
44 The Beautiful Game * 5,900,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
45 His Three Daughters * 4,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
46 Rez Ball * 3,900,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
47 Happiness Is * 3,700,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
48 Good Grief * Failed to feature
49 Soweto Love Story * Failed to feature
50 Joy * Failed to feature
51 The Piano Lesson * Failed to feature

First Three Weeks

Rows are faded out if the title had dropped out of the top 10s by this week. Titles that failed to feature in the top 10 are marked as such.

Rank Title Cumulative Views (Last 3 Weeks)
1 Damsel 105,600,000
2 The Union 90,500,000
3 Lift 86,900,000
4 Rebel Ridge 86,500,000
5 Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F 71,500,000
6 A Family Affair 70,300,000
7 Atlas 68,700,000
8 Our Little Secret 66,300,000
9 Mother of the Bride 61,400,000
10 Trigger Warning 60,000,000
11 Don't Move 57,300,000
12 Uglies 56,300,000
13 Irish Wish 55,500,000
14 Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver 46,200,000
15 The Deliverance 43,300,000
16 Time Cut 42,700,000
17 Carry-On * 42,000,000
(More data to come...)
18 Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp 39,800,000
19 Mea Culpa 39,600,000
20 Find Me Falling 36,100,000
21 Meet Me Next Christmas 35,800,000
22 Code 8 Part II 35,500,000
23 That Christmas * 35,400,000
(More data to come...)
24 Hot Frosty 33,700,000
25 Incoming 32,800,000
26 Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie 32,400,000
27 Lonely Planet 30,300,000
28 Orion and the Dark 29,700,000
29 Spellbound 29,100,000
30 Heart of the Hunter 25,000,000
31 Mary * 24,600,000
(More data to come...)
32 The Merry Gentlemen * 24,500,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
33 Players * 23,700,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
34 Thelma The Unicorn 23,600,000
35 Spaceman 22,700,000
36 Unfrosted 18,400,000
37 Ultraman: Rising 16,000,000
38 Scoop * 14,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
39 The Kitchen * 13,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
40 It's What's Inside * 10,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
41 The Casagrandes Movie * 8,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
42 Shirley * 7,700,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
43 Disaster Holiday * 6,000,000
(More data to come...)
44 The Beautiful Game * 5,900,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
45 His Three Daughters * 4,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
46 Rez Ball * 3,900,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
47 Happiness Is * 3,700,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
48 The Heartbreak Agency * 1,600,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
49 Good Grief * Failed to feature
50 Soweto Love Story * Failed to feature
51 Joy * Failed to feature
52 The Piano Lesson * Failed to feature

First Four Weeks


Rows are faded out if the title had dropped out of the top 10s by this week. Titles that failed to feature in the top 10 are marked as such.

Rank Title Cumulative Views (Last 4 Weeks)
1 Damsel 115,900,000
2 The Union 98,800,000
3 Rebel Ridge 95,400,000
4 Lift 95,100,000
5 Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F 76,000,000
6 A Family Affair 75,800,000
7 Atlas 72,700,000
8 Mother of the Bride 67,600,000
9 Our Little Secret * 66,300,000
(More data to come...)
10 Trigger Warning 63,300,000
11 Don't Move 60,800,000
12 Uglies 59,700,000
13 Irish Wish * 55,500,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
14 The Deliverance 46,400,000
15 Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver * 46,200,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
16 Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp 45,400,000
17 Time Cut * 42,700,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
18 Carry-On * 42,000,000
(More data to come...)
19 Mea Culpa * 39,600,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
20 Find Me Falling * 36,100,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
21 Meet Me Next Christmas * 35,800,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
22 Code 8 Part II * 35,500,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
23 That Christmas * 35,400,000
(More data to come...)
24 Hot Frosty * 33,700,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
25 Orion and the Dark 33,400,000
26 Lonely Planet 33,400,000
27 Incoming * 32,800,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
28 Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie * 32,400,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
29 Spellbound * 29,100,000
(More data to come...)
30 Heart of the Hunter * 25,000,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
31 Mary * 24,600,000
(More data to come...)
32 The Merry Gentlemen * 24,500,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
33 Players * 23,700,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
34 Thelma The Unicorn * 23,600,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
35 Spaceman * 22,700,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
36 Unfrosted * 18,400,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
37 Ultraman: Rising * 16,000,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
38 Scoop * 14,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
39 The Kitchen * 13,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
40 It's What's Inside * 10,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
41 The Casagrandes Movie * 8,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
42 Shirley * 7,700,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
43 Disaster Holiday * 6,000,000
(More data to come...)
44 The Beautiful Game * 5,900,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
45 His Three Daughters * 4,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
46 Rez Ball * 3,900,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
47 Happiness Is * 3,700,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
48 The Heartbreak Agency * 1,600,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
49 Good Grief * Failed to feature
50 Soweto Love Story * Failed to feature
51 Joy * Failed to feature
52 The Piano Lesson * Failed to feature

Most Watched Non-English Language Movies of 2024

Opening Weekend

Rows are faded out if the title had dropped out of the top 10s by this week. Titles that failed to feature in the top 10 are marked as such.

Rank Title Cumulative Views (Last 1 Weeks)
1 Under Paris 40,900,000
2 Society of the Snow 22,900,000
3 Colors of Evil: Red 19,900,000
4 The Platform 2 19,400,000
5 Family Pack 17,500,000
6 The Tearsmith 16,200,000
7 Vanished into the Night 14,900,000
8 Badland Hunters 14,300,000
9 Honeymoonish 14,000,000
10 Through My Window 3: Looking at You 13,800,000
11 The Wages of Fear 11,000,000
12 Justice 10,800,000
13 GTMAX 10,800,000
14 The Shadow Strays 10,600,000
15 Trouble 10,000,000
16 No Pressure 9,500,000
17 Officer Black Belt 8,300,000
18 Outside 8,100,000
19 The Children's Train 7,900,000
20 Art of Love 7,700,000
21 Uprising 7,500,000
22 Non Negotiable 7,200,000
23 Bionic 7,000,000
24 In Good Hands 2 6,300,000
25 Kill Me If You Dare 5,800,000
26 City Hunter 5,300,000
27 Maharaj 5,300,000
28 Let Go 5,200,000
29 Do Patti 5,000,000
30 A True Gentleman 4,900,000
31 Ashes 4,800,000
32 Mission: Cross 4,500,000
33 The Snow Sister 4,400,000
34 Nice Girls 4,300,000
35 Pedro Páramo 3,900,000
36 A Journey 3,700,000
37 Borderless Fog 3,700,000
38 Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba 3,700,000
39 Sector 36 3,600,000
40 Lolo and the Kid 3,500,000
41 Goyo 3,200,000
42 Sikandar Ka Muqaddar 3,200,000
43 My Name Is Loh Kiwan 3,100,000
44 Murder Mubarak 3,100,000
45 Divorce 3,100,000
46 A Part of You 2,700,000
47 Wild Wild Punjab 2,600,000
48 Bhakshak 2,400,000
49 Amar Singh Chamkila 2,400,000
50 Untamed Royals 2,400,000
51 Camp Crasher 2,400,000
52 Blame the Game 2,300,000
53 Boxer 2,300,000
54 Lobola Man 2,200,000
55 CTRL 2,100,000
56 Umjolo: The Gone Girl 2,100,000
57 The Champion 2,000,000
58 Drawing Closer 1,800,000
59 In Her Place 1,700,000
60 The Heartbreak Agency 1,600,000
61 Down the Rabbit Hole 1,300,000
62 Beautiful Rebel 1,300,000
63 Technoboys 1,200,000
64 The Parades 1,100,000
65 24 Hours with Gaspar 900,000
66 My Oni Girl * Failed to feature
67 The Prince of Nonna's Inheritance * Failed to feature
68 The Man Who Loved UFOs * Failed to feature
69 10 Days of a Curious Man * Failed to feature
70 Vijay 69 * Failed to feature

First Two Weeks

Rows are faded out if the title had dropped out of the top 10s by this week. Titles that failed to feature in the top 10 are marked as such.

Rank Title Cumulative Views (Last 2 Weeks)
1 Under Paris 69,600,000
2 Society of the Snow 51,000,000
3 Colors of Evil: Red 34,500,000
4 The Platform 2 33,900,000
5 The Tearsmith 33,200,000
6 Badland Hunters 32,400,000
7 Family Pack 29,800,000
8 The Wages of Fear 29,300,000
9 Vanished into the Night 28,900,000
10 Officer Black Belt 24,000,000
11 Through My Window 3: Looking at You 23,000,000
12 Trouble 23,000,000
13 Let Go 21,100,000
14 The Shadow Strays 20,200,000
15 Honeymoonish 20,100,000
16 Justice 19,700,000
17 No Pressure 19,600,000
18 The Children's Train 19,300,000
19 GTMAX 18,600,000
20 Uprising 15,800,000
21 Non Negotiable 15,200,000
22 Art of Love 14,300,000
23 Mission: Cross 13,400,000
24 Outside 12,800,000
25 Do Patti 12,200,000
26 In Good Hands 2 11,800,000
27 City Hunter 11,600,000
28 Lolo and the Kid 11,600,000
29 Ashes 11,200,000
30 Bionic 10,700,000
31 Blame the Game 10,700,000
32 Goyo 10,000,000
33 Sector 36 9,700,000
34 A True Gentleman 9,600,000
35 Kill Me If You Dare 9,300,000
36 Maharaj 8,500,000
37 My Name Is Loh Kiwan 8,200,000
38 Borderless Fog 7,800,000
39 Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba 7,800,000
40 Sikandar Ka Muqaddar 7,800,000
41 Bhakshak 7,500,000
42 The Snow Sister 7,300,000
43 Camp Crasher 7,200,000
44 Murder Mubarak 6,300,000
45 Pedro Páramo 6,200,000
46 Nice Girls 6,000,000
47 Amar Singh Chamkila 5,300,000
48 Boxer 5,200,000
49 A Journey 4,900,000
50 The Champion 4,800,000
51 Umjolo: The Gone Girl 4,700,000
52 Wild Wild Punjab 4,500,000
53 Drawing Closer 4,200,000
54 Lobola Man 4,200,000
55 In Her Place 3,300,000
56 Untamed Royals 3,200,000
57 Divorce * 3,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
58 Down the Rabbit Hole 2,900,000
59 A Part of You * 2,700,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
60 Technoboys 2,400,000
61 CTRL * 2,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
62 The Heartbreak Agency * 1,600,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
63 Beautiful Rebel * 1,300,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
64 The Parades * 1,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
65 24 Hours with Gaspar * 900,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
66 My Oni Girl * Failed to feature
67 The Prince of Nonna's Inheritance * Failed to feature
68 The Man Who Loved UFOs * Failed to feature
69 10 Days of a Curious Man * Failed to feature
70 Vijay 69 * Failed to feature

First Three Weeks

Rows are faded out if the title had dropped out of the top 10s by this week. Titles that failed to feature in the top 10 are marked as such.

Rank Title Cumulative Views (Last 3 Weeks)
1 Under Paris 79,600,000
2 Society of the Snow 64,400,000
3 Colors of Evil: Red 39,200,000
4 The Tearsmith 38,800,000
5 Badland Hunters 38,500,000
6 The Platform 2 38,100,000
7 The Wages of Fear 35,100,000
8 Family Pack 33,800,000
9 Vanished into the Night 33,000,000
10 Let Go 31,100,000
11 Officer Black Belt 29,100,000
12 Trouble 27,300,000
13 Through My Window 3: Looking at You 25,500,000
14 Justice 23,800,000
15 The Shadow Strays 23,600,000
16 Honeymoonish 22,100,000
17 No Pressure 21,900,000
18 GTMAX 20,200,000
19 The Children's Train * 19,300,000
(More data to come...)
20 Uprising 18,500,000
21 Non Negotiable 16,700,000
22 Art of Love 16,200,000
23 Mission: Cross 16,000,000
24 Do Patti 15,500,000
25 Blame the Game 15,400,000
26 Outside 14,100,000
27 Ashes 13,900,000
28 Lolo and the Kid 13,800,000
29 City Hunter 13,300,000
30 Sector 36 12,100,000
31 In Good Hands 2 * 11,800,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
32 Goyo 11,800,000
33 Bionic * 10,700,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
34 Bhakshak 10,400,000
35 Maharaj 10,200,000
36 My Name Is Loh Kiwan 9,700,000
37 A True Gentleman * 9,600,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
38 Sikandar Ka Muqaddar 9,500,000
39 Kill Me If You Dare * 9,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
40 Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba 9,300,000
41 Borderless Fog 8,700,000
42 The Snow Sister * 7,300,000
(More data to come...)
43 Camp Crasher * 7,200,000
(More data to come...)
44 Murder Mubarak * 6,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
45 Pedro Páramo * 6,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
46 Nice Girls * 6,000,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
47 Amar Singh Chamkila * 5,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
48 Boxer * 5,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
49 A Journey * 4,900,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
50 The Champion * 4,800,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
51 Umjolo: The Gone Girl * 4,700,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
52 Wild Wild Punjab * 4,500,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
53 Drawing Closer * 4,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
54 Lobola Man * 4,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
55 In Her Place * 3,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
56 Untamed Royals * 3,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
57 Divorce * 3,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
58 Down the Rabbit Hole * 2,900,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
59 A Part of You * 2,700,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
60 Technoboys * 2,400,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
61 CTRL * 2,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
62 The Heartbreak Agency * 1,600,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
63 Beautiful Rebel * 1,300,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
64 The Parades * 1,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
65 24 Hours with Gaspar * 900,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
66 My Oni Girl * Failed to feature
67 The Prince of Nonna's Inheritance * Failed to feature
68 The Man Who Loved UFOs * Failed to feature
69 10 Days of a Curious Man * Failed to feature
70 Vijay 69 * Failed to feature

First Four Weeks

Rows are faded out if the title had dropped out of the top 10s by this week. Titles that failed to feature in the top 10 are marked as such.

Rank Title Cumulative Views (Last 4 Weeks)
1 Under Paris 84,600,000
2 Society of the Snow 75,000,000
3 The Tearsmith 41,900,000
4 Colors of Evil: Red 41,100,000
5 Badland Hunters 41,000,000
6 The Platform 2 39,800,000
7 The Wages of Fear 37,700,000
8 Family Pack 35,600,000
9 Let Go 35,100,000
10 Vanished into the Night 34,300,000
11 Officer Black Belt 31,400,000
12 Trouble 28,500,000
13 Through My Window 3: Looking at You 26,800,000
14 The Shadow Strays 25,300,000
15 Justice * 23,800,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
16 No Pressure 23,000,000
17 Honeymoonish * 22,100,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
18 GTMAX * 20,200,000
(More data to come...)
19 Uprising 20,000,000
20 The Children's Train * 19,300,000
(More data to come...)
21 Blame the Game 17,400,000
22 Mission: Cross 17,000,000
23 Do Patti 17,000,000
24 Non Negotiable * 16,700,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
25 Art of Love * 16,200,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
26 Outside * 14,100,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
27 Ashes * 13,900,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
28 Lolo and the Kid * 13,800,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
29 City Hunter * 13,300,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
30 Sector 36 * 12,100,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
31 In Good Hands 2 * 11,800,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
32 Goyo * 11,800,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
33 Maharaj 11,600,000
34 Bionic * 10,700,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
35 Bhakshak * 10,400,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
36 Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba 10,100,000
37 My Name Is Loh Kiwan * 9,700,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
38 A True Gentleman * 9,600,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
39 Sikandar Ka Muqaddar * 9,500,000
(More data to come...)
40 Kill Me If You Dare * 9,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
41 Borderless Fog * 8,700,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
42 The Snow Sister * 7,300,000
(More data to come...)
43 Camp Crasher * 7,200,000
(More data to come...)
44 Murder Mubarak * 6,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
45 Pedro Páramo * 6,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
46 Nice Girls * 6,000,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
47 Amar Singh Chamkila * 5,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
48 Boxer * 5,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
49 A Journey * 4,900,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
50 The Champion * 4,800,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
51 Umjolo: The Gone Girl * 4,700,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
52 Wild Wild Punjab * 4,500,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
53 Drawing Closer * 4,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
54 Lobola Man * 4,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
55 In Her Place * 3,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
56 Untamed Royals * 3,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
57 Divorce * 3,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
58 Down the Rabbit Hole * 2,900,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
59 A Part of You * 2,700,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
60 Technoboys * 2,400,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
61 CTRL * 2,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
62 The Heartbreak Agency * 1,600,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
63 Beautiful Rebel * 1,300,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
64 The Parades * 1,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
65 24 Hours with Gaspar * 900,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
66 My Oni Girl * Failed to feature
67 The Prince of Nonna's Inheritance * Failed to feature
68 The Man Who Loved UFOs * Failed to feature
69 10 Days of a Curious Man * Failed to feature
70 Vijay 69 * Failed to feature

There you have it – the definitive list of the most-watched movies of 2024! What’s been your favorite this year? Let us know in the comments. 

