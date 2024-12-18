Most Watched New Netflix Movies of 2024

As the year winds down, Netflix has had a busy year, releasing 137 brand new Netflix Original movies this year, but which ones performed the best and which ones didn’t? Below, we’ve looked into the first month performance of the majority of the new movies that dropped this year.

You’ll see a bunch of the most popular/most watched lists for Netflix in 2024, all with various flaws in methodology and ours is no different! Forbes opted for a points-based solution, assigning values to each title in the daily top 10s in the US, similar to how FlixPatrol works with its data. While that shows you what movies stuck around in the top 10 the longest, it doesn’t necessarily show you the most watched.

We’ve used Netflix’s views data, splitting the list into the best opening weekend (first week), second, third, and fourth week, so you can see what evolved over that time. There are flaws in this way, too. Suppose a movie is released on Wednesday while another is launched on a Friday. In that case, the Wednesday title will be advantaged by having an extra few days in the top 10s (Netflix releases its data covering Monday to Sunday). Then you’ve got the case of movies only sticking around in the Netflix top 10s for a couple of weeks before dropping out. We’ve tried to account for this and label it accurately. Likewise, some titles are still in the weekly top 10s and this list will auto-update with new data as and when we get it.

We should also note that when Netflix launches its second half of 2024 Netflix Engagement Report, we can update this post with all that data, but for now, we only have the first half of 2024.

What Netflix Movies Broke Into The All-Time Most Watched List?

We’ll start with the Netflix movies that broke into the all-time top 10s (which includes data for the first 91 days), for which there have been three so far:

Under Paris ranks second on the international chart with 177.30M hours and 102.3M views

One quick mention is Carry-On, which, at the time of publishing, had only spent one week in the top 10s, but with its epic opening, it’s certainly eying a spot on the all-time most-watched list. Watch this space!

Most Watched English Language Movies of 2024

Let’s start off with the English-language movies that predominantly release on Fridays.

Most Watched Non-English Language Movies of 2024

There you have it – the definitive list of the most-watched movies of 2024! What’s been your favorite this year? Let us know in the comments.