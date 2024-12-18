Most Watched New Netflix Movies of 2024

As the year winds down, Netflix has had a busy year, releasing 137 brand new Netflix Original movies this year, but which ones performed the best and which ones didn’t? Below, we’ve looked into the first month performance of the majority of the new movies that dropped this year.
You’ll see a bunch of the most popular/most watched lists for Netflix in 2024, all with various flaws in methodology and ours is no different! Forbes opted for a points-based solution, assigning values to each title in the daily top 10s in the US, similar to how FlixPatrol works with its data. While that shows you what movies stuck around in the top 10 the longest, it doesn’t necessarily show you the most watched.
We’ve used Netflix’s views data, splitting the list into the best opening weekend (first week), second, third, and fourth week, so you can see what evolved over that time. There are flaws in this way, too. Suppose a movie is released on Wednesday while another is launched on a Friday. In that case, the Wednesday title will be advantaged by having an extra few days in the top 10s (Netflix releases its data covering Monday to Sunday). Then you’ve got the case of movies only sticking around in the Netflix top 10s for a couple of weeks before dropping out. We’ve tried to account for this and label it accurately. Likewise, some titles are still in the weekly top 10s and this list will auto-update with new data as and when we get it.
We should also note that when Netflix launches its second half of 2024 Netflix Engagement Report, we can update this post with all that data, but for now, we only have the first half of 2024.
What Netflix Movies Broke Into The All-Time Most Watched List?
We’ll start with the Netflix movies that broke into the all-time top 10s (which includes data for the first 91 days), for which there have been three so far:
- Under Paris ranks second on the international chart with 177.30M hours and 102.3M views
- Society of the Snow got up to third on the international chart with 239.70M hours and 98.5M views
- Damsel broke into the English chart at number seven with 253M hours and 138M views
One quick mention is Carry-On, which, at the time of publishing, had only spent one week in the top 10s, but with its epic opening, it’s certainly eying a spot on the all-time most-watched list. Watch this space!
Most Watched English Language Movies of 2024
Let’s start off with the English-language movies that predominantly release on Fridays.
Opening Weekend
Rows are faded out if the title had dropped out of the top 10s by this week. Titles that failed to feature in the top 10 are marked as such.
|Rank
|Title
|Cumulative Views (Last 1 Weeks)
|1
|Carry-On
|42,000,000
|2
|Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
|41,000,000
|3
|Damsel
|35,300,000
|4
|The Union
|33,100,000
|5
|Lift
|32,800,000
|6
|Our Little Secret
|32,400,000
|7
|Rebel Ridge
|31,200,000
|8
|Atlas
|28,200,000
|9
|A Family Affair
|26,800,000
|10
|Mother of the Bride
|26,700,000
|11
|Trigger Warning
|25,700,000
|12
|Time Cut
|22,900,000
|13
|Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver
|21,400,000
|14
|Uglies
|20,800,000
|15
|Don't Move
|20,200,000
|16
|Code 8 Part II
|20,000,000
|17
|Irish Wish
|19,500,000
|18
|That Christmas
|18,300,000
|19
|Meet Me Next Christmas
|18,100,000
|20
|Players
|16,300,000
|21
|Mea Culpa
|16,000,000
|22
|Hot Frosty
|16,000,000
|23
|The Merry Gentlemen
|14,700,000
|24
|The Deliverance
|14,500,000
|25
|Find Me Falling
|14,400,000
|26
|Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie
|12,800,000
|27
|Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
|11,800,000
|28
|Mary
|11,400,000
|29
|Heart of the Hunter
|11,000,000
|30
|Lonely Planet
|11,000,000
|31
|Orion and the Dark
|10,000,000
|32
|Incoming
|9,900,000
|33
|Spaceman
|8,800,000
|34
|Spellbound
|8,500,000
|35
|Thelma The Unicorn
|7,300,000
|36
|Unfrosted
|7,100,000
|37
|Disaster Holiday
|6,000,000
|38
|The Beautiful Game
|5,900,000
|39
|Scoop
|5,800,000
|40
|The Kitchen
|5,600,000
|41
|Ultraman: Rising
|4,400,000
|42
|His Three Daughters
|4,100,000
|43
|The Casagrandes Movie
|4,000,000
|44
|Rez Ball
|3,900,000
|45
|Happiness Is
|3,700,000
|46
|Shirley
|3,600,000
|47
|It's What's Inside
|3,300,000
|48
|The Heartbreak Agency
|1,600,000
|49
|Good Grief *
|Failed to feature
|50
|Soweto Love Story *
|Failed to feature
|51
|Joy *
|Failed to feature
|52
|The Piano Lesson *
|Failed to feature
First Two Weeks
Rows are faded out if the title had dropped out of the top 10s by this week. Titles that failed to feature in the top 10 are marked as such.
|Rank
|Title
|Cumulative Views (Last 2 Weeks)
|1
|Damsel
|86,100,000
|2
|The Union
|73,700,000
|3
|Rebel Ridge
|69,800,000
|4
|Lift
|69,500,000
|5
|Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
|63,200,000
|6
|Atlas
|59,800,000
|7
|A Family Affair
|58,700,000
|8
|Our Little Secret
|55,900,000
|9
|Mother of the Bride
|52,100,000
|10
|Trigger Warning
|52,000,000
|11
|Don't Move
|48,200,000
|12
|Uglies
|47,600,000
|13
|Irish Wish
|45,000,000
|14
|Carry-On *
|
42,000,000
(More data to come...)
|15
|Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver
|40,200,000
|16
|Time Cut
|37,800,000
|17
|The Deliverance
|36,300,000
|18
|That Christmas
|35,400,000
|19
|Mea Culpa
|34,500,000
|20
|Code 8 Part II
|31,900,000
|21
|Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
|30,600,000
|22
|Find Me Falling
|30,500,000
|23
|Meet Me Next Christmas
|29,900,000
|24
|Hot Frosty
|28,700,000
|25
|Incoming
|26,800,000
|26
|Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie
|26,200,000
|27
|Lonely Planet
|24,700,000
|28
|Mary
|24,600,000
|29
|The Merry Gentlemen
|24,500,000
|30
|Spellbound
|23,800,000
|31
|Players
|23,700,000
|32
|Orion and the Dark
|22,700,000
|33
|Heart of the Hunter
|21,900,000
|34
|Spaceman
|19,600,000
|35
|Thelma The Unicorn
|18,000,000
|36
|Unfrosted
|15,900,000
|37
|Scoop
|14,300,000
|38
|The Kitchen
|13,300,000
|39
|Ultraman: Rising
|12,300,000
|40
|It's What's Inside
|10,200,000
|41
|The Casagrandes Movie
|8,300,000
|42
|Shirley
|7,700,000
|43
|Disaster Holiday *
|
6,000,000
(More data to come...)
|44
|The Beautiful Game *
|
5,900,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|45
|His Three Daughters *
|
4,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|46
|Rez Ball *
|
3,900,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|47
|Happiness Is *
|
3,700,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|48
|Good Grief *
|Failed to feature
|49
|Soweto Love Story *
|Failed to feature
|50
|Joy *
|Failed to feature
|51
|The Piano Lesson *
|Failed to feature
First Three Weeks
Rows are faded out if the title had dropped out of the top 10s by this week. Titles that failed to feature in the top 10 are marked as such.
|Rank
|Title
|Cumulative Views (Last 3 Weeks)
|1
|Damsel
|105,600,000
|2
|The Union
|90,500,000
|3
|Lift
|86,900,000
|4
|Rebel Ridge
|86,500,000
|5
|Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
|71,500,000
|6
|A Family Affair
|70,300,000
|7
|Atlas
|68,700,000
|8
|Our Little Secret
|66,300,000
|9
|Mother of the Bride
|61,400,000
|10
|Trigger Warning
|60,000,000
|11
|Don't Move
|57,300,000
|12
|Uglies
|56,300,000
|13
|Irish Wish
|55,500,000
|14
|Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver
|46,200,000
|15
|The Deliverance
|43,300,000
|16
|Time Cut
|42,700,000
|17
|Carry-On *
|
42,000,000
(More data to come...)
|18
|Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
|39,800,000
|19
|Mea Culpa
|39,600,000
|20
|Find Me Falling
|36,100,000
|21
|Meet Me Next Christmas
|35,800,000
|22
|Code 8 Part II
|35,500,000
|23
|That Christmas *
|
35,400,000
(More data to come...)
|24
|Hot Frosty
|33,700,000
|25
|Incoming
|32,800,000
|26
|Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie
|32,400,000
|27
|Lonely Planet
|30,300,000
|28
|Orion and the Dark
|29,700,000
|29
|Spellbound
|29,100,000
|30
|Heart of the Hunter
|25,000,000
|31
|Mary *
|
24,600,000
(More data to come...)
|32
|The Merry Gentlemen *
|
24,500,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|33
|Players *
|
23,700,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|34
|Thelma The Unicorn
|23,600,000
|35
|Spaceman
|22,700,000
|36
|Unfrosted
|18,400,000
|37
|Ultraman: Rising
|16,000,000
|38
|Scoop *
|
14,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|39
|The Kitchen *
|
13,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|40
|It's What's Inside *
|
10,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|41
|The Casagrandes Movie *
|
8,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|42
|Shirley *
|
7,700,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|43
|Disaster Holiday *
|
6,000,000
(More data to come...)
|44
|The Beautiful Game *
|
5,900,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|45
|His Three Daughters *
|
4,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|46
|Rez Ball *
|
3,900,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|47
|Happiness Is *
|
3,700,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|48
|The Heartbreak Agency *
|
1,600,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|49
|Good Grief *
|Failed to feature
|50
|Soweto Love Story *
|Failed to feature
|51
|Joy *
|Failed to feature
|52
|The Piano Lesson *
|Failed to feature
First Four Weeks
Rows are faded out if the title had dropped out of the top 10s by this week. Titles that failed to feature in the top 10 are marked as such.
|Rank
|Title
|Cumulative Views (Last 4 Weeks)
|1
|Damsel
|115,900,000
|2
|The Union
|98,800,000
|3
|Rebel Ridge
|95,400,000
|4
|Lift
|95,100,000
|5
|Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
|76,000,000
|6
|A Family Affair
|75,800,000
|7
|Atlas
|72,700,000
|8
|Mother of the Bride
|67,600,000
|9
|Our Little Secret *
|
66,300,000
(More data to come...)
|10
|Trigger Warning
|63,300,000
|11
|Don't Move
|60,800,000
|12
|Uglies
|59,700,000
|13
|Irish Wish *
|
55,500,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|14
|The Deliverance
|46,400,000
|15
|Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver *
|
46,200,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|16
|Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
|45,400,000
|17
|Time Cut *
|
42,700,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|18
|Carry-On *
|
42,000,000
(More data to come...)
|19
|Mea Culpa *
|
39,600,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|20
|Find Me Falling *
|
36,100,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|21
|Meet Me Next Christmas *
|
35,800,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|22
|Code 8 Part II *
|
35,500,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|23
|That Christmas *
|
35,400,000
(More data to come...)
|24
|Hot Frosty *
|
33,700,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|25
|Orion and the Dark
|33,400,000
|26
|Lonely Planet
|33,400,000
|27
|Incoming *
|
32,800,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|28
|Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie *
|
32,400,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|29
|Spellbound *
|
29,100,000
(More data to come...)
|30
|Heart of the Hunter *
|
25,000,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|31
|Mary *
|
24,600,000
(More data to come...)
|32
|The Merry Gentlemen *
|
24,500,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|33
|Players *
|
23,700,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|34
|Thelma The Unicorn *
|
23,600,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|35
|Spaceman *
|
22,700,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|36
|Unfrosted *
|
18,400,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|37
|Ultraman: Rising *
|
16,000,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|38
|Scoop *
|
14,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|39
|The Kitchen *
|
13,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|40
|It's What's Inside *
|
10,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|41
|The Casagrandes Movie *
|
8,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|42
|Shirley *
|
7,700,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|43
|Disaster Holiday *
|
6,000,000
(More data to come...)
|44
|The Beautiful Game *
|
5,900,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|45
|His Three Daughters *
|
4,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|46
|Rez Ball *
|
3,900,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|47
|Happiness Is *
|
3,700,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|48
|The Heartbreak Agency *
|
1,600,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|49
|Good Grief *
|Failed to feature
|50
|Soweto Love Story *
|Failed to feature
|51
|Joy *
|Failed to feature
|52
|The Piano Lesson *
|Failed to feature
Most Watched Non-English Language Movies of 2024
Opening Weekend
Rows are faded out if the title had dropped out of the top 10s by this week. Titles that failed to feature in the top 10 are marked as such.
|Rank
|Title
|Cumulative Views (Last 1 Weeks)
|1
|Under Paris
|40,900,000
|2
|Society of the Snow
|22,900,000
|3
|Colors of Evil: Red
|19,900,000
|4
|The Platform 2
|19,400,000
|5
|Family Pack
|17,500,000
|6
|The Tearsmith
|16,200,000
|7
|Vanished into the Night
|14,900,000
|8
|Badland Hunters
|14,300,000
|9
|Honeymoonish
|14,000,000
|10
|Through My Window 3: Looking at You
|13,800,000
|11
|The Wages of Fear
|11,000,000
|12
|Justice
|10,800,000
|13
|GTMAX
|10,800,000
|14
|The Shadow Strays
|10,600,000
|15
|Trouble
|10,000,000
|16
|No Pressure
|9,500,000
|17
|Officer Black Belt
|8,300,000
|18
|Outside
|8,100,000
|19
|The Children's Train
|7,900,000
|20
|Art of Love
|7,700,000
|21
|Uprising
|7,500,000
|22
|Non Negotiable
|7,200,000
|23
|Bionic
|7,000,000
|24
|In Good Hands 2
|6,300,000
|25
|Kill Me If You Dare
|5,800,000
|26
|City Hunter
|5,300,000
|27
|Maharaj
|5,300,000
|28
|Let Go
|5,200,000
|29
|Do Patti
|5,000,000
|30
|A True Gentleman
|4,900,000
|31
|Ashes
|4,800,000
|32
|Mission: Cross
|4,500,000
|33
|The Snow Sister
|4,400,000
|34
|Nice Girls
|4,300,000
|35
|Pedro Páramo
|3,900,000
|36
|A Journey
|3,700,000
|37
|Borderless Fog
|3,700,000
|38
|Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba
|3,700,000
|39
|Sector 36
|3,600,000
|40
|Lolo and the Kid
|3,500,000
|41
|Goyo
|3,200,000
|42
|Sikandar Ka Muqaddar
|3,200,000
|43
|My Name Is Loh Kiwan
|3,100,000
|44
|Murder Mubarak
|3,100,000
|45
|Divorce
|3,100,000
|46
|A Part of You
|2,700,000
|47
|Wild Wild Punjab
|2,600,000
|48
|Bhakshak
|2,400,000
|49
|Amar Singh Chamkila
|2,400,000
|50
|Untamed Royals
|2,400,000
|51
|Camp Crasher
|2,400,000
|52
|Blame the Game
|2,300,000
|53
|Boxer
|2,300,000
|54
|Lobola Man
|2,200,000
|55
|CTRL
|2,100,000
|56
|Umjolo: The Gone Girl
|2,100,000
|57
|The Champion
|2,000,000
|58
|Drawing Closer
|1,800,000
|59
|In Her Place
|1,700,000
|60
|The Heartbreak Agency
|1,600,000
|61
|Down the Rabbit Hole
|1,300,000
|62
|Beautiful Rebel
|1,300,000
|63
|Technoboys
|1,200,000
|64
|The Parades
|1,100,000
|65
|24 Hours with Gaspar
|900,000
|66
|My Oni Girl *
|Failed to feature
|67
|The Prince of Nonna's Inheritance *
|Failed to feature
|68
|The Man Who Loved UFOs *
|Failed to feature
|69
|10 Days of a Curious Man *
|Failed to feature
|70
|Vijay 69 *
|Failed to feature
First Two Weeks
Rows are faded out if the title had dropped out of the top 10s by this week. Titles that failed to feature in the top 10 are marked as such.
|Rank
|Title
|Cumulative Views (Last 2 Weeks)
|1
|Under Paris
|69,600,000
|2
|Society of the Snow
|51,000,000
|3
|Colors of Evil: Red
|34,500,000
|4
|The Platform 2
|33,900,000
|5
|The Tearsmith
|33,200,000
|6
|Badland Hunters
|32,400,000
|7
|Family Pack
|29,800,000
|8
|The Wages of Fear
|29,300,000
|9
|Vanished into the Night
|28,900,000
|10
|Officer Black Belt
|24,000,000
|11
|Through My Window 3: Looking at You
|23,000,000
|12
|Trouble
|23,000,000
|13
|Let Go
|21,100,000
|14
|The Shadow Strays
|20,200,000
|15
|Honeymoonish
|20,100,000
|16
|Justice
|19,700,000
|17
|No Pressure
|19,600,000
|18
|The Children's Train
|19,300,000
|19
|GTMAX
|18,600,000
|20
|Uprising
|15,800,000
|21
|Non Negotiable
|15,200,000
|22
|Art of Love
|14,300,000
|23
|Mission: Cross
|13,400,000
|24
|Outside
|12,800,000
|25
|Do Patti
|12,200,000
|26
|In Good Hands 2
|11,800,000
|27
|City Hunter
|11,600,000
|28
|Lolo and the Kid
|11,600,000
|29
|Ashes
|11,200,000
|30
|Bionic
|10,700,000
|31
|Blame the Game
|10,700,000
|32
|Goyo
|10,000,000
|33
|Sector 36
|9,700,000
|34
|A True Gentleman
|9,600,000
|35
|Kill Me If You Dare
|9,300,000
|36
|Maharaj
|8,500,000
|37
|My Name Is Loh Kiwan
|8,200,000
|38
|Borderless Fog
|7,800,000
|39
|Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba
|7,800,000
|40
|Sikandar Ka Muqaddar
|7,800,000
|41
|Bhakshak
|7,500,000
|42
|The Snow Sister
|7,300,000
|43
|Camp Crasher
|7,200,000
|44
|Murder Mubarak
|6,300,000
|45
|Pedro Páramo
|6,200,000
|46
|Nice Girls
|6,000,000
|47
|Amar Singh Chamkila
|5,300,000
|48
|Boxer
|5,200,000
|49
|A Journey
|4,900,000
|50
|The Champion
|4,800,000
|51
|Umjolo: The Gone Girl
|4,700,000
|52
|Wild Wild Punjab
|4,500,000
|53
|Drawing Closer
|4,200,000
|54
|Lobola Man
|4,200,000
|55
|In Her Place
|3,300,000
|56
|Untamed Royals
|3,200,000
|57
|Divorce *
|
3,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|58
|Down the Rabbit Hole
|2,900,000
|59
|A Part of You *
|
2,700,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|60
|Technoboys
|2,400,000
|61
|CTRL *
|
2,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|62
|The Heartbreak Agency *
|
1,600,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|63
|Beautiful Rebel *
|
1,300,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|64
|The Parades *
|
1,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|65
|24 Hours with Gaspar *
|
900,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|66
|My Oni Girl *
|Failed to feature
|67
|The Prince of Nonna's Inheritance *
|Failed to feature
|68
|The Man Who Loved UFOs *
|Failed to feature
|69
|10 Days of a Curious Man *
|Failed to feature
|70
|Vijay 69 *
|Failed to feature
First Three Weeks
Rows are faded out if the title had dropped out of the top 10s by this week. Titles that failed to feature in the top 10 are marked as such.
|Rank
|Title
|Cumulative Views (Last 3 Weeks)
|1
|Under Paris
|79,600,000
|2
|Society of the Snow
|64,400,000
|3
|Colors of Evil: Red
|39,200,000
|4
|The Tearsmith
|38,800,000
|5
|Badland Hunters
|38,500,000
|6
|The Platform 2
|38,100,000
|7
|The Wages of Fear
|35,100,000
|8
|Family Pack
|33,800,000
|9
|Vanished into the Night
|33,000,000
|10
|Let Go
|31,100,000
|11
|Officer Black Belt
|29,100,000
|12
|Trouble
|27,300,000
|13
|Through My Window 3: Looking at You
|25,500,000
|14
|Justice
|23,800,000
|15
|The Shadow Strays
|23,600,000
|16
|Honeymoonish
|22,100,000
|17
|No Pressure
|21,900,000
|18
|GTMAX
|20,200,000
|19
|The Children's Train *
|
19,300,000
(More data to come...)
|20
|Uprising
|18,500,000
|21
|Non Negotiable
|16,700,000
|22
|Art of Love
|16,200,000
|23
|Mission: Cross
|16,000,000
|24
|Do Patti
|15,500,000
|25
|Blame the Game
|15,400,000
|26
|Outside
|14,100,000
|27
|Ashes
|13,900,000
|28
|Lolo and the Kid
|13,800,000
|29
|City Hunter
|13,300,000
|30
|Sector 36
|12,100,000
|31
|In Good Hands 2 *
|
11,800,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|32
|Goyo
|11,800,000
|33
|Bionic *
|
10,700,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|34
|Bhakshak
|10,400,000
|35
|Maharaj
|10,200,000
|36
|My Name Is Loh Kiwan
|9,700,000
|37
|A True Gentleman *
|
9,600,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|38
|Sikandar Ka Muqaddar
|9,500,000
|39
|Kill Me If You Dare *
|
9,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|40
|Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba
|9,300,000
|41
|Borderless Fog
|8,700,000
|42
|The Snow Sister *
|
7,300,000
(More data to come...)
|43
|Camp Crasher *
|
7,200,000
(More data to come...)
|44
|Murder Mubarak *
|
6,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|45
|Pedro Páramo *
|
6,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|46
|Nice Girls *
|
6,000,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|47
|Amar Singh Chamkila *
|
5,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|48
|Boxer *
|
5,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|49
|A Journey *
|
4,900,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|50
|The Champion *
|
4,800,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|51
|Umjolo: The Gone Girl *
|
4,700,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|52
|Wild Wild Punjab *
|
4,500,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|53
|Drawing Closer *
|
4,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|54
|Lobola Man *
|
4,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|55
|In Her Place *
|
3,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|56
|Untamed Royals *
|
3,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|57
|Divorce *
|
3,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|58
|Down the Rabbit Hole *
|
2,900,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|59
|A Part of You *
|
2,700,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|60
|Technoboys *
|
2,400,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|61
|CTRL *
|
2,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|62
|The Heartbreak Agency *
|
1,600,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|63
|Beautiful Rebel *
|
1,300,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|64
|The Parades *
|
1,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|65
|24 Hours with Gaspar *
|
900,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|66
|My Oni Girl *
|Failed to feature
|67
|The Prince of Nonna's Inheritance *
|Failed to feature
|68
|The Man Who Loved UFOs *
|Failed to feature
|69
|10 Days of a Curious Man *
|Failed to feature
|70
|Vijay 69 *
|Failed to feature
First Four Weeks
Rows are faded out if the title had dropped out of the top 10s by this week. Titles that failed to feature in the top 10 are marked as such.
|Rank
|Title
|Cumulative Views (Last 4 Weeks)
|1
|Under Paris
|84,600,000
|2
|Society of the Snow
|75,000,000
|3
|The Tearsmith
|41,900,000
|4
|Colors of Evil: Red
|41,100,000
|5
|Badland Hunters
|41,000,000
|6
|The Platform 2
|39,800,000
|7
|The Wages of Fear
|37,700,000
|8
|Family Pack
|35,600,000
|9
|Let Go
|35,100,000
|10
|Vanished into the Night
|34,300,000
|11
|Officer Black Belt
|31,400,000
|12
|Trouble
|28,500,000
|13
|Through My Window 3: Looking at You
|26,800,000
|14
|The Shadow Strays
|25,300,000
|15
|Justice *
|
23,800,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|16
|No Pressure
|23,000,000
|17
|Honeymoonish *
|
22,100,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|18
|GTMAX *
|
20,200,000
(More data to come...)
|19
|Uprising
|20,000,000
|20
|The Children's Train *
|
19,300,000
(More data to come...)
|21
|Blame the Game
|17,400,000
|22
|Mission: Cross
|17,000,000
|23
|Do Patti
|17,000,000
|24
|Non Negotiable *
|
16,700,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|25
|Art of Love *
|
16,200,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|26
|Outside *
|
14,100,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|27
|Ashes *
|
13,900,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|28
|Lolo and the Kid *
|
13,800,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|29
|City Hunter *
|
13,300,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|30
|Sector 36 *
|
12,100,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|31
|In Good Hands 2 *
|
11,800,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|32
|Goyo *
|
11,800,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|33
|Maharaj
|11,600,000
|34
|Bionic *
|
10,700,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|35
|Bhakshak *
|
10,400,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|36
|Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba
|10,100,000
|37
|My Name Is Loh Kiwan *
|
9,700,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|38
|A True Gentleman *
|
9,600,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|39
|Sikandar Ka Muqaddar *
|
9,500,000
(More data to come...)
|40
|Kill Me If You Dare *
|
9,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|41
|Borderless Fog *
|
8,700,000
(Dropped out after 3 weeks)
|42
|The Snow Sister *
|
7,300,000
(More data to come...)
|43
|Camp Crasher *
|
7,200,000
(More data to come...)
|44
|Murder Mubarak *
|
6,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|45
|Pedro Páramo *
|
6,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|46
|Nice Girls *
|
6,000,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|47
|Amar Singh Chamkila *
|
5,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|48
|Boxer *
|
5,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|49
|A Journey *
|
4,900,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|50
|The Champion *
|
4,800,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|51
|Umjolo: The Gone Girl *
|
4,700,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|52
|Wild Wild Punjab *
|
4,500,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|53
|Drawing Closer *
|
4,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|54
|Lobola Man *
|
4,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|55
|In Her Place *
|
3,300,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|56
|Untamed Royals *
|
3,200,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|57
|Divorce *
|
3,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|58
|Down the Rabbit Hole *
|
2,900,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|59
|A Part of You *
|
2,700,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|60
|Technoboys *
|
2,400,000
(Dropped out after 2 weeks)
|61
|CTRL *
|
2,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|62
|The Heartbreak Agency *
|
1,600,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|63
|Beautiful Rebel *
|
1,300,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|64
|The Parades *
|
1,100,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|65
|24 Hours with Gaspar *
|
900,000
(Dropped out after 1 week)
|66
|My Oni Girl *
|Failed to feature
|67
|The Prince of Nonna's Inheritance *
|Failed to feature
|68
|The Man Who Loved UFOs *
|Failed to feature
|69
|10 Days of a Curious Man *
|Failed to feature
|70
|Vijay 69 *
|Failed to feature
There you have it – the definitive list of the most-watched movies of 2024! What’s been your favorite this year? Let us know in the comments.