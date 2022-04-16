Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: Easter Weekend 2022

It’s the Easter weekend and Netflix has plenty of movies for you to dig into. We’re going to give you a bumper recommendation guide this week with some family favorites you may have missed for the long weekend. Here are our favorite new movies added to Netflix both this week and in previous weeks and months.

For a full list of what’s new on Netflix check out our what’s new on Netflix hub. If you’re looking for even more movie recommendations, check out our last roundup of the best movies on Netflix.

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Director: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Elizabeth Reaser, Lulu Wilson, Annalise Basso

Writer: Mike Flanagan, Jeff Howard, Juliet Snowden

Runtime: 99 min

This weekend, Netflix dropped a couple of great horror titles. One in the form of the final season of Van Helsing and the other being Mike Flanagan’s (who holds a Netflix overall deal and is currently working on The Fall of the House of Usher) 2016 Ouija entry from Universal Pictures.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“In 1960s California, a fake medium’s daughter tries to communicate with her late father through a Ouija board, but unleashes a demon instead.”

Some familiar Flanagan regulars feature so if you’ve yet to tick this off your watchlist, now is your chance.

Everybody Knows (2018)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: Asghar Farhadi

Cast: Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Ricardo Darín

Writer: Asghar Farhadi

Runtime: 133 min

Going back to the first of the month additions, we’d love to re-highlight Everybody Knows from Focus Features which has yet to feature in Netflix’s US top 10s despite deserving lots more eyeballs on it.

Released four years ago, we see superb performances from the two leads as they play a couple who head to Spain for a wedding but instantly have problems when their daughter is abducted.

Peter Rabbit 2

Director: Will Gluck

Cast: Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo, James Corden, Colin Moody, Margot Robbie

OK, OK. Peter Rabbit 2 has been streaming for quite some time on Netflix US. In fact, it was added just before Christmas but it was the last major somewhat Easter-themed title to come to Netflix and therefore, earns a spot on this list.

The sequel sees Peter leaving the safety of Thomas and Bea’s garden for the bright lights of the city.

The movie boasts 66% on RottenTomatoes and 6.2 on IMDb.

Nightcrawler (2014)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Dan Gilroy

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Bill Paxton

Writer: Dan Gilroy

Runtime: 117 min

While The Call has dominated the Netflix top 10s all week, Nightcrawler hasn’t enjoyed similar success on Netflix since its readdition last Sunday. Therefore, we’re giving it a proper nod here.

Probably one of the best movies of Gyllenhaal’s career thus far, you see him play a conman who has to quickly adapt to the hostile world of crime journalism.

Everyone puts in stellar performances in this one and if you haven’t checked it out yet, don’t miss this opportunity.

Choose or Die (2022)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller

Director: Toby Meakins

Cast: Iola Evans, Asa Butterfield, Eddie Marsan, Robert Englund, Ryan Gage, Kate Fleetwood

Writer: Simon Allen, Toby Meakins, Matthew James Wilkinson

Runtime: 84 min

Finally, we’re highlighting (not recommending) the new Asa Butterfield Netflix Original movie as this is Netflix’s big movie of the week.

Audiences and critics thus far haven’t found much to enjoy in the movie with it currently carrying one of the worst ratings of the year with a 23% critics score and 31% from audiences. Ouch.

Here’s what you can expect from the horror thriller if you decide to give it a go:

“Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror.”

Elsewhere on Netflix this week, if you’re in the United Kingdom, we’d strongly recommend watching 2019’s Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix. The King of Staten Island starring Pete Davidson also dropped this week too.

Canadians now have access to one of the best movies of all time in the form of Bee Movie. They also received a selection of other DreamWorks movies including Madagascar entries and Megamind plus the British movie, The Rhythm Section.

What movies are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.