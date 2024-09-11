Every 9/11 Documentary and Movie on Netflix in 2024

Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks that saw the destruction of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and other attacks across the United States of America. What documentaries and movies does Netflix have covering the events of that day? Here’s a look at what’s streaming in 2024, which remains mostly unchanged from the 2023 lineup.

While Netflix does have some titles, as we’ll come onto in just a second, its library of docs and scripted titles covering pivotal days in global history still doesn’t compare to some of its rivals. Prime Video, in particular, has a myriad of docs available as part of Prime Video or through Freevee. Disney+ also houses a more substantial collection of titles through its output from National Geographic (four of which were released in 2022).

There is one title we’ve heard is in development at Netflix, but we’re unable to provide any additional information now.

Turning Point 9/11 And The War on Terror

Released on Netflix: September 1st, 2021

Available on Netflix: Globally

Netflix released its first-ever documentary series about the day in detail in 2021, coinciding with its 20th anniversary. Directed by Brian Knappenberger (The Internet’s Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz), the series uses interviews and exclusive footage to chronicle the before and after.

Five episodes were released, and the series takes multiple directions. Episode 1 primarily focuses on the day, with the others focusing on its short—and long-term repercussions.

The docu-series holds an 83% on RottenTomatoes from critics, with The Daily Beast’s Nick Schager saying, “Director Brian Knappenberger’s five-part docuseries… remains an upsetting, enraging, and largely even-handed history lesson about the past two decades.”

Worth

Released on Netflix: September 3rd, 2021

Available on Netflix: Globally

This scripted feature film from the Obama production company Higher Ground was also released on Netflix on the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Directed by Sara Colangelo, the movie follows a lawyer facing an emotional reckoning and uphill battle as he attempts to put a dollar value on the lives lost during that fateful day.

What Is Life Worth?: The Unprecedented Effort to Compensate the Victims of 9/11 by Kenneth Feinberg served as inspiration for the movie, which starred Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan

Talia Balsam, and Laura Benanti.

The Anthrax Attacks In The Shadow of 9/11 (2022)

Released on Netflix: September 8th, 2022

Available on Netflix: Globally

The week after 9/11, a slew of biological attacks rocked the US capital, with five people eventually killed and 17 injured. This documentary, directed by Dan Krauss, follows those events.

Clark Gregg (Painkiller, Agents of Shield) lends his acting performance to the documentary, playing the role of Bruce Edwards Ivins, a microbiologist and vaccinologist who became central to the legal case.

Spy Ops (Episode 1 – Operation Jawbreaker)

Released on Netflix: September 8th, 2023

Available on Netflix: Globally

Spy Ops, a new eight-part documentary released last year on Netflix, uses expert testimony from insiders in the British MI6 and American CIA to detail some of the most prolific operations and plots over the past few decades.

The very first episode takes a look at what happened just a couple of weeks after the 9/11 attacks, with CIA operatives arriving in Afghanistan in the hopes of dismantling the Taliban.

History 101 (Season 1 – Oil and the Middle East)

Released on Netflix: May 22nd, 2022

Available on Netflix: Globally

History 101 is a two-season Netflix docuseries that looks into many different topics, including Nuclear Power, Fast Food, The Rise of China, GPS, and much more.

One of the episodes in season 1 covered how oil and the Middle East have evolved over the past few years and, perhaps more importantly, destabilized the region, leading to the events that played a role in 9/11.

How to Become a Tyrant (Episode 2 – Crush Your Rivals)

Released on Netflix: July 9th, 2021

Available on Netflix: Globally

This documentary series looks into some of the biggest tyrants in human history, and in episode 2, Saddam Hussein, who was the President of Iraq from 1979 through 2003.

9/11 was one of the key events that led to the ultimate war in Iraq, and intrinsically linked to that is the rise of Saddam Hussein, who at one point was believed to be behind the attacks (President Bush later admitted that not to be the case).

9/11 Documentaries and Movies Available on Netflix Internationally

Note: Availability on these will differ from country to country. Availability data is correct as of September 2024.

United 93 (2006) – Streaming on Netflix: Belgium, France and Switzerland

– Streaming on Netflix: Belgium, France and Switzerland 12 Strong (2018) – Streaming on Netflix in Australia, Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea and Spain

