Every Adam Sandler Movie on Netflix in 2020

One of the most popular content creators on Netflix, and one of the most divisive comedians today, movies starring Adam Sandler are some of the most requested to date. We’ve compiled the full list of Adam Sandler movies available to stream on Netflix right now in 2020.

Since signing his exclusive movie output deal with Netflix, Adam Sandler and his studio, Happy Maddison Productions, have been extremely busy creating Original movies. To date, Sandler has made 6 Original movies on Netflix and there’s plenty more to look forward to in the near future.

Please note: The list of Adam Sandler movies on this list has been taken directly from the Netflix US library.

ADAM SANDLER 100% Fresh (2018) N

Director: Steven Brill, Nicholaus Goossen

Genre: Comedy, Music | Runtime: 63 Minutes | Added to Netflix: 23rd October 2018

Cast: Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider, Dan Bulla

IMDb: 7.6/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

A something little different than what audiences were used to from Sandler, in this comedy-special the comedian hit the road and toured America. From small clubs to concert halls, and even a subway station, everyone got a drop of Sandler’s comedy, and whimsical, nature.

Hubie Halloween (2020) N

Director: Steven Brill

Genre: Comedy, Family Fantasy | Runtime: 102 Minutes | Added to Netflix: 7th October 2018

Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi

IMDb: 5.2/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 51%

Despite negative reviews from subscribers and critics alike, that hasn’t stopped Hubie Halloween from steamrolling its way to the most popular movie on Netflix. By the end of 2020 expect Hubie Halloween to be one of the most-watched Originals of the year.

Hubie, despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, is belittled by adults and children alike. But when Salem is in danger this Halloween it’s up to Hubie to save the day.

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Director: Steven Brill

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 96 Minutes | Added to Netflix: 14th April 2015

Cast: Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder, John Turturro, Allen Covert, Peter Gallagher

IMDb: 5.8/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 22%

An underrated classic of Sandler’s career, Mr. Deeds is a remake, and adaptation of the 1936 comedy Mr. Deeds Goes to Town.

After the death of a billionaire, a small-town but sweet-natured man, Longfellow Deeds, inherits his fortune. Deciding to do things his way, Deeds shakes up the business, much to the disdain of the scheming CEO.

Murder Mystery (2020) N

Director: Kyle Newacheck

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 97 Minutes | Added to Netflix: 14th June 2019

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Luke Evans, Terence Stamp, Gemma Arterton

IMDb: 6.0/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 43%

Adam Sandler’s career isn’t filled with many critically acclaimed titles, but that hasn’t stopped him from being one of the most-watched comedians of the past few decades. Murder Mystery exemplified that fact with over 83 million subscribers tuning in to watch Sandler in action, for the second time, with Jennifer Aniston.

After many years of promising to take his wife to Europe, New York City police office Nick Spitz finally books the vacation. On the flight to Europe, the couple has a chance encounter with a mysterious man that invites them to a family gathering on a superyacht of an elderly billionaire. When the billionaire is murdered, events spiral out of control as Nick and his wife Audrey are framed for the murder.

Sandy Wexler (2017) N

Director: Steven Brill

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 130 Minutes | Added to Netflix: 14th April 2017

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Hudson, Kevin James, Colin Quinn, Nick Swardson

IMDb: 5.2/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 27%

The greatest surprise to come out of Sandy Wexler was its exceedingly long run time of 130 minutes. The feature is everything you’d expect from a Sandler comedy, so for many fans the longer the runtime, the better.

Sandy Wexler is a talent agent for eccentric clients clamoring to make it big in Hollywood. His devotion to his clients is put to the test when he falls in love with a beautiful and extremely talented singer he meets in an amusement park.

The Do-Over (2016) N

Director: Steven Brill

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 108 Minutes | Added to Netflix: 27th May 2016

Cast: Adam Sandler

IMDb: 5.7/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 9%

The second film of Sandler’s output deal with Netflix was certainly an improvement upon the highly controversial Ridiculous 6.

Down on their luck and tired of their current lives, Max and Charlie fake their own deaths. Acquiring two new identities, the misfit pair soon discover the people they’re pretending to be are in even deeper trouble.

The Meyerowitz Stories (2017) N

Director: Noah Baumbach

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 112 Minutes | Added to Netflix: 13th October 2017

Cast: Adam Sandler, Grace Van Patten, Dustin Hoffman, Elizabeth Marvel, Ben Stiller

IMDb: 6.9/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

One of the most talented directors in Hollywood right now, Noah Baumbach brought showcased that when serious, Ben Stiller and Adam Sandler are extremely talented performers.

The movie is dubbed as a comedy but it’s actually more of a drama interspersed with subtle humor and a family dynamic that’s three-dimensional and realistic. If none of the other Netflix Sandler movies are to your taste, then this is the movie for you. It’s by the same director as Marriage Story, another darling of the Netflix Original movie library.

The Ridiculous 6 (2015) N

Director: Frank Coraci

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 119 Minutes | Added to Netflix: 11th December 2015

Cast: Adam Sandler

IMDb: 4.8/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 0%

The first, and easily the most controversial Original that Sandler has made to date, The Ridiculous 6 is one those films you need to see to believe. With an incredible 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the only way has been up for Sandler so its release.

White Knife, an orphaned white-man raised by Native Americans, is surprised to learn that five infamous Outlaws are his half-brothers. Together, the six brothers set out an adventure to save their deadbeat father.

The Week Of (2018) N

Director: Robert Smigel

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 116 Minutes | Added to Netflix: 27th April 2018

Cast: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Steve Buscemi, Rachel Dratch, Allison Strong

IMDb: 5.2/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 27%

Another funny pairing of Adam Sandler and fellow comedian Chris Rock.

Two families are about to be joined in holy matrimony, but for the fathers of the Bride and Groom, the big day can’t come quick enough.

Uncut Gems (2020)

Director: Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 135 Minutes | Added to Netflix: 26th May 2020

Cast: Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Idina Menzel, LaKeith Stanfield, Tommy Kominik

IMDb: 7.4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

One of Adam Sandler’s best roles in years, there were many fans arguing he was snubbed at the Golden Globes and by the Academy. Not to be missed, Uncut Gems was easily one of the best additions to Netflix in 2020.

Howard ‘Howie’ Ratner was once a highly successful New York gems dealer but after years of high stakes gambling, it has left him in crippling debt. With his life and career shambles, Howie is always looking for the next big score. When Howie discovers some rare uncut rock of Ethiopian gems, and a willing buyer, he has the chance to claw back all that he lost. But the closer Howie gets to his winning score, the more he begins to realize that his actions have consequences.

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2007)

Director: Dennis Dugan

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 113 Minutes | Added to Netflix: 10th September 2020

Cast: Adam Sandler, John Turturro, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Nick Swardson, Lainie Kazan

IMDb: 5.5/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 38%

It’s astonishing to think that at the time of writing You Don’t Mess With the Zohan was released 12 years ago!

The Israeli Special Forces soldier, Zohan, fakes his death and travels to America to achieve his dream of becoming a hairstylist.

Which is your favorite Adam Sandler movie currently streaming on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!