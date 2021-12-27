Every Harlan Coben Show on Netflix in 2022

Harlan Coben is one of the most prolific writers of our time and signed a deal back in 2018 with Netflix that will adapt many of his novels into Netflix Original productions. As of December 2021, there are 6 Harlan Coben shows on Netflix with more on the way. Here’s your guide to Harlan Coben on Netflix.

While we don’t have a whole picture of Harlan Coben’s deal with Netflix we do now know that it runs through to 2023. Coben has stated on the record that he hopes to continue working with Netflix and that he currently has plans for another two shows which would bring him up to the “nine of the planned 14 when the deal was struck”.

The Myron Bolitar series which ran from 1995 through 2016 across 11 releases is notably excluded from the Netflix deal.

We should also note that The Five, adapted from Harlan Coben’s novel, departed Netflix US in 2021 as it was only licensed to Netflix for a fixed period of time.

Harlan Coben Projects Released on Netflix

Safe

Book Release: N/A

Released on Netflix: May 10th, 2018

Language: English

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Note: technically outside the overall Netflix

Although Netflix was the international distributor for Safe, it falls outside the overall deal with StudioCanal distributing in France on channel C8.

The limited series featured Michael C. Hall who starred as a widow of Rachel who is searching for his daughter and begins uncovering uncomfortable truths about those who live around him.

The Stranger

Book Released: 2015

Released on Netflix: January 30th, 2020

Language: English

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Throughout this limited series, you’ll be uncovering a set of secrets and lies by multiple families after the appearance of a stranger in town.

Richard Armitage (who will go onto feature in another Coben project) headlines with Sobhan Finneran and Shaun Dooley also starring.

The Woods

Book Released: 2007

Netflix Release Date: June 12th, 2020

Language: Polish

IMDb Rating: 6.5

The original pact stated that Netflix would be adapting the array of Coben books into multiple languages and that kicked off mid-way into 2020 with The Woods. The limited series made headlines for being the second full Netflix Original from Poland.

Starring local talent including Grzegorz Damiecki, Agnieszka Grochowska, and Hubert Milkowski the series followed a prosecutor’s hope of finding answers for his sister’s disappearance 25 years prior.

Harlan Coben Projects Coming Soon to Netflix

The Innocent

Book Released: 2005

Netflix Release Date: April 30th, 2021

Language: Spanish

Coming to Netflix at the end of April 2021 is the first Spanish production out of the Harlan Coben library.

The limited series is being adapted by Oriol Paulo with Mario Casas, Alexandra Jiménez, Aura Garrido and José Coronado starring.

Gone For Good

Book Released: 2002

Netflix Release Date: August 13th, 2021

Language: French

Gone for Good is the first French-language Harlan Coben adaptation. The 5-part limited series began production in September 2020 and released just under a year later. It’s helmed by Juan Carlos Medina who notably directed The Limehouse Golem.

Garance Marillier, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Guillaume Gouix, Finnegan Oldfield and Nailia Harzoune starred.

Here’s what you can expect from the series:

“Ten years after losing two loved ones, a man is plunged into another dizzying mystery when his girlfriend vanishes. Based on a Harlan Coben novel.”

Stay Close

Book released: 2012

Netflix Release Date: December 31st, 2021

Language: English

Heading back to the UK is Stay Close a production that took place in early 2021.

The new 8 episode limited series will be directed by Daniel O’Hara. The original book is set in a more American setting so it’ll be interesting to see how it adjusts to its new British setting.

Speaking about the talent picked for the new limited series Coben said: “Talk about a dream-come-true cast – Cush Jumbo, an incendiary and awesome talent; Jimmy Nesbitt, a legendary actor I always wanted to collaborate with; and wow, Richard Armitage back again! And we have the incredible Sarah Parish too”

Here’s what you can expect from Stay Close:

“With trademark thrills, gripping suspense and secrets of past crimes beginning to unravel, Stay Close questions how much you really know someone. Four people each conceal dark secrets from those closest to them; Megan (Jumbo) a working mother of three, Ray (Armitage), a once-promising documentary photographer, Broome (Nesbitt) a detective unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case, and Lorraine (Parish), an old friend of Megan’s. As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?”

Upcoming Harlan Coben Shows Announced for Netflix

Run Away

Book released: 2019

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Language: TBD

This one was announced at the beginning of the Netflix pact but we’re unsure where it is in development. The novel at the time wasn’t due to release until a year later and since then, we’ve not heard in what form the Netflix project will be.

Here’s what the story is about to give us an idea about what we could expect from any Netflix adaptation.

Six Years

Book released: 2013

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Language: English

First announced back in May 2020, David Ayer was announced to be on board to direct this book as a feature film with Jonathan W. Stokes working on the screenplay.

Sadly, since the original announcement, we’ve heard nothing of its development.

Here’s what you can expect from the story:

“A man attempts to reunite with the lost love of his life six years after she marries someone else, but begins to doubt the accuracy of his memories of her.”

Other Coben Books That Could be Adapted

Above are six projects announced which leaves another eight books to be adapted. With the exclusion of the Myron Bolitar novels, here’s what ones are left to be adapted:

Mickey Blitar novels (Shelter, Seconds Away, Found)

Play Dead

Miracle Cure

Tell No One

No Second Chance

Just One Look

Hold Tight

Caught

Missing You

Fool Me Once

Don’t Let Go

Run Away

The Boy from the Woods

Win

Are you looking forward to any of these Harlan Coben projects coming to Netflix? Which is your favorite one currently streaming? Let us know in the comments.