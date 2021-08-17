Harlan Coben’s ‘The Five’ Leaving Netflix in September 2021

Harlan Coben’s The Five is set to depart Netflix in the only two regions that currently carry it. Both Netflix in the United States and Canada will see the departure of the series on September 15th, 2021.

First released in 2016, The Five aired on the British TV network Sky1 and was created by Harlan Coben (who now works with Netflix on a slew of projects). A follow-up series for The Five was planned but has never come to fruition.

Never dove into the miniseries yet? Here’s what you can expect:

“When they were twelve years old, Mark, Pru, Danny and Slade were out together in the woods. Mark’s five year old brother Jesse was bothering them. They told him to get lost. Jesse ran away. He was gone. Never seen again. Twenty years later, Danny – now a detective – learns some shocking news. Jesse’s DNA has been found at a murder scene. He is alive and out there. Somewhere.”

The series was first added to Netflix in the United States and Canada on September 15th, 2017 and now four years later, it’s scheduled to depart from the service for good.

Only The Five is set to leave but it’s unclear whether other Coben projects will depart Netflix eventually. Safe could depart given that Netflix essentially just picked up the distribution rights unlike the newer titles such as Gone for Good which just arrived on Netflix.

Where will The Five stream next?

No new streaming home has been announced but don’t expect a SVOD service to carry it for a while. Red Production Company was also behind Happy Valley (which was labeled a Netflix Original) and departed Netflix in recent years. That show is only now available on VOD.

Sadly, you’ll either have to seek out a boxset or video-on-demand options.

Will you miss Harlan Coben’s The Five once it departs Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

