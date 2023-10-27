Netflix Just Re-Added a Bunch of A24 Movies

A24 movies have all but left Netflix in recent years, with all their output split between rival streaming services. Over the past week, however, Netflix US has been re-adding some of the A24 movies that have streamed in recent years.

As mentioned, in recent years, you haven’t been able to find A24’s vast library on Netflix. Instead, older catalog titles can be found on Max, with all the new movies from the indie distributor heading in its first window to Showtime.

The A24 movies have been added to Netflix in two batches thus far, with the first batch on October 22nd and the second on October 27th. It’s unclear whether more are on the way.

We reached out to Netflix to ask if there’s any new output deal or arrangement with A24, and they told us there’s “No A24 output deal is in place.”

Netflix US wasn’t the only one treated to A24 this week, with Netflix UK picking up the critically acclaimed horror Talk to Me.

New A24 Movies Added to Netflix.

So, what A24 movies are back on Netflix? Let’s run through them now:

The Bling Ring (2013)

Last seen on Netflix: Between January 2020 and January 2022

From director Sofia Coppola, this movie featured an incredible female cast, including the likes of Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, and Emma Watson. Based on a true story, the movie follows a group of teens who are made famous by committing high-profile robberies.

Cut Bank (2014)

Last seen on Netflix: Between December 2019 and November 2021.

The (new) Witcher himself stars in this noir thriller about a man living in a small town who spots an opportunity to make some money, but things quickly unravel after he inadvertently films a murder.

Liam Hemsworth, Teresa Palmer, and Billy Bob Thornton star.

The Kill Team (2019)

Last seen on Netflix:

Dan Krauss directs this military drama for the independent film distributor. It’s about a young soldier coming to terms and confronting a new sergeant who seems to lack morals and is purely out for blood.

The movie starring Nat Wolff and Alexander Skarsgård sports a 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lady Bird (2017)

Last seen on Netflix: Between June 2020 and June 2022

Greta Gerwig seemingly took over the world this year with her outstanding Barbie movie, but Lady Bird is where Gerwig’s directing talent really was on full display.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the R-rated comedy-drama:

“An intrepid high schooler in Sacramento undergoes the trials of love, family and self-discovery as she dreams of escaping to college on the East Coast.”

The 2017 movie has an all-star cast, including Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Last seen on Netflix: Between April 2020 and April 2022

Finally, this Colin Farrel and Nicole Kidman thriller was re-added last weekend alongside Lady Bird.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the two-hour flick is a perfect re-addition for Halloween, telling the story of a surgeon who takes a young boy under his wing, and his life stars falling apart.

These movies are in addition to the Netflix Original A24 projects that have landed in recent years. This year, we’ve seen the release of The Deepest Breath, Beef, and Survival of the Thickest.

For everything new on Netflix – keep an eye on our New on Netflix section.