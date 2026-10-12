Canceled YouTube Premium Series Finds a New Streaming Home on Netflix

One of the more underrated casualties of YouTube’s short-lived push into scripted TV has just landed on Netflix. Wayne, the violent, oddly sweet action-comedy that YouTube Premium axed after a single season, is now streaming on Netflix as of October 12th, 2026.

All ten episodes of the first (and so far only) season are available in the United States, marking the show’s third home since it debuted almost eight years ago.

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Created by Shawn Simmons, Wayne premiered on YouTube Premium in January 2019 with Deadpool and Zombieland writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick executive producing alongside Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward. Despite strong reviews and a loyal fanbase, YouTube canceled the show in August 2019 as it pivoted away from premium scripted programming toward unscripted fare.

The show was given a second lease on life in November 2020 when Prime Video picked it up, prompting a wave of renewed interest and plenty of hope for a second season. That hope never materialized, and the series eventually left Prime Video, retreating back behind YouTube’s Premium paywall.

Wayne now joins Cobra Kai as one of the few YouTube Originals to make the jump to Netflix. Of course, Cobra Kai’s journey went rather differently — Netflix licensed the first two seasons in 2020 before taking over the show entirely for seasons 3 through 6, turning it into one of its biggest hits of the decade.

The timing is interesting, too. Netflix has spent much of 2026 courting YouTube creators and bringing their shows onto the service, so a former YouTube Original quietly joining the library feels fitting, albeit a little different from the other jumps from this year.

What is Wayne about?

The series follows Wayne McCullough Jr. (Mark McKenna, Sing Street), a stone-faced 16-year-old from Brockton, Massachusetts, with a strong moral compass and an even shorter fuse. After his father dies, Wayne sets off from Boston to Florida on a dirt bike with his new crush, Del (Ciara Bravo, Cherry, Big Time Rush), to reclaim the Pontiac Trans Am that was stolen from his dad. Joshua J. Williams also stars as Wayne’s best friend Orlando.

The show was often pitched as John Wick meets John Hughes, and fans of Netflix’s own The End of the F***ing World will find plenty to like here.

Coolidge Ward Entertainment, Reese Wernick Productions, and Endeavor Content are behind the show.

Will there be a Wayne season 2?

There are no plans for a second season, and Netflix has only licensed the existing episodes. That said, Simmons has said in past interviews that he has Wayne and Del’s story mapped out, and the season ends on a brutal cliffhanger, so if the show finds a big new audience on Netflix, stranger things have happened. Just ask Cobra Kai.

Will you be checking out Wayne now that it’s streaming on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.