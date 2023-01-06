What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: January 6th, 2023

Happy Friday and welcome to your daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix. It’s a big day for new releases so let’s waste no time in getting into the thick of it. Here are the new releases and what’s currently trending in Netflix’s top 10s.

We just updated our January 2023 preview, perhaps for the final time, with all the currently planned releases planned for the rest of the month.

On the removals front, if you’re midway through a binge of L.A.’s Finest, you’ll want to speed up as it is set to be removed in full next week. Movies leaving Netflix soon include Bulletproof 2, Ratchet & Clank, and Milada.

Best New Movies and Series for Friday, January 6th

The Walking Dead (Season 11)

After a couple of years of waiting, AMC’s flagship zombie series’s final supersized series is here. 24 episodes make up the

Adapting issues #175–193 of the comic book series, you’ll see the group coming across and interacting with the Commonwealth and the Reapers.

With season 11 now streaming on Netflix, all 177 episodes of the hit zombie series are now available for your enjoyment for the foreseeable future!

The Pale Blue Eye (2022)

Serving as Netflix’s first major movie release of 2023 is the new Christian Bale movie, The Pale Blue Eye.

Here’s what you can expect if you decide to check it out:

“A retired detective recruits an astute West Point cadet named Edgar Allan Poe to help him solve a grisly murder mystery at the U.S. Military Academy.”

In our review of the movie published this morning, we gave the movie a “Pause” rating, which means it might not be for everyone. Praising Henry Melling’s performance, What’s on Netflix critic Andrew Morgan concluded:

“Given the cast and use of Poe as a character in a murder mystery, this film should have been much stronger than it was. Melling’s performance and strong ending save a very slow & tedious early going.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for Today

3 New Movies Added Today

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – In 1990s Mumbai, a crime boss and his network wield unchecked power over the city — until the rise of “encounter cops,” who brazenly kill their targets.

– TV-MA – English – In 1990s Mumbai, a crime boss and his network wield unchecked power over the city — until the rise of “encounter cops,” who brazenly kill their targets. Naai Sekar Returns (2022) – TV-14 – Tamil – When a bungling dognapper accidentally steals a powerful don’s pet, he is thrust into a wild caper that sparks a quest for his ‘magical’ childhood dog.

– TV-14 – Tamil – When a bungling dognapper accidentally steals a powerful don’s pet, he is thrust into a wild caper that sparks a quest for his ‘magical’ childhood dog. The Pale Blue Eye (2022) Netflix Original – R – English

3 New TV Series Added Today

Love Island USA (Season 2) – TV-MA – English – The hit British dating show lands in America with a new group of singles who pair up, break up and do more for a chance to win cash — and love.

– TV-MA – English – The hit British dating show lands in America with a new group of singles who pair up, break up and do more for a chance to win cash — and love. Pressure Cooker () Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Living under one roof, eleven chefs use culinary skills and strategic plays in a tense cooking contest where they vote on who among them will win $100,000.

– TV-14 – English – Living under one roof, eleven chefs use culinary skills and strategic plays in a tense cooking contest where they vote on who among them will win $100,000. The Walking Dead (Season 11) – TV-MA – English – In the wake of a zombie apocalypse, survivors hold on to the hope of humanity by banding together to wage a fight for their own survival.

Netflix Top 10s for January 6th, 2023

