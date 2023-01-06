Most Popular Kids Shows and Movies on Netflix Top 10s in 2022

HomeWhat To Watch on NetflixMost Popular Kids Shows and Movies on Netflix Top 10s in 2022

Where were the most popular kids titles on Netflix globally in the US and globally in 2022?

Netflix introduced a third top 10 list in most regions worldwide, looking at the top 10 kids’ movies and series on any given day. With a full year under its belt, what were the biggest kids’ movies and series on Netflix in 2022? Let’s find out. 

This list was sourced from our partner, FlixPatrol, who grabs the daily top 10s in dozens of regions every day.

By assigning points to shows and movies that feature in the top 10s, we can add them all up at the end of the year to see which shows and movies performed best throughout the year.

It’s worth noting that points don’t equate to viewership but indicates how popular a show or movie is over a long period of time.

Top 50 Global Kids Movies and Shows on Netflix in 2022

paw patrol netflix most popular series netflix

Picture: Nickelodeon

Now you’ll notice in the global list quite a large number of titles that make up the top 50 aren’t available in the United States. Paw Patrol, for example, is exclusive to Paramount+.

  1. Paw Patrol (Nickelodeon) – 38835 points
  2. Cocomelon (Moonbug Entertainment) – 23634 points
  3. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix) – 14350 points
  4. The Cuphead Show! (Netflix) – 13975 points
  5. Peppa Pig (Entertainment One) – 13706 points
  6. The Sea Beast (Netflix) – 12391 points
  7. The Creature Cases (Netflix) – 11581 points
  8. Pokémon Journeys (Netflix) – 11233 points
  9. SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon) – 9930 points
  10. Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series – 9279 points
  11. Little Angel (Moonbug Entertainment) – 9170 points
  12. Raising Dion (Netflix) – 8648 points
  13. Is It Cake? (Netflix) – 8095 points
  14. Grizzy & the Lemmings – 7968 points
  15. Tall Girl 2 (Netflix) – 6859 points
  16. Slumberland (Netflix) – 6658 points
  17. Action Pack (Netflix) – 6418 points
  18. The Royal Treatment (Netflix) – 6311 points
  19. Sing (Universal Pictures) – 6294 points
  20. Home Team (Netflix) – 6219 points
  21. Rescued by Ruby (Netflix) – 6093 points
  22. Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount Pictures) – 5897 points
  23. Super PupZ (Netflix) – 5304 points
  24. Our Great National Parks (Netflix) – 4892 points
  25. Cry Babies Magic Tears (Moonbug Entertainment) – 4715 points
  26. The Boss Baby (20th Century Fox) – 4602 points
  27. Surviving Summer (Netflix) – 4431 points
  28. Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (Netflix) – 4334 points
  29. Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Netflix) – 4199 points
  30. Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (Netflix) – 4119 points
  31. Back to the Outback (Netflix) – 4087 points
  32. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) – 3972 points
  33. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Universal Pictures) – 3968 points
  34. Sonic Prime (Netflix) – 3810 points
  35. Shrek (DreamWorks) – 3694 points
  36. The Thundermans (Nickelodeon) – 3685 points
  37. Henry Danger (Nickelodeon) – 3681 points
  38. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix) – 3572 points
  39. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (Warner Bros. Pictures) – 3395 points
  40. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Netflix) – 3291 points
  41. Floor is Lava (Netflix) – 3244 points
  42. Power Rangers – 3238 points
  43. Chip and Potato (Netflix) – 3174 points
  44. Oddballs (Netflix) – 3116 points
  45. Spirit Rangers (Netflix) – 3052 points
  46. Minions & More Volume 2 (Universal Pictures) – 2943 points
  47. That Girl Lay Lay (Netflix) – 2940 points
  48. Lost in Space (Netflix) – 2939 points
  49. Cielo grande (Netflix) – 2933 points
  50. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (Sony Pictures) – 2888 points

Top 50 Kids Movies and Shows on Netflix in the United States

cocomelon new episodes september 2022

Picture: Moonbug Entertainment

No surprise in the United States, CoComelon continued its reign in the United States in 2022 with the second position going to Sing 2, which was the last movie to come to Netflix US with the first window deal with Universal before it pivoted to the new deal.

Universal Pictures titles dominate the United States, with many of their animated feature films regularly rotating on and off the service there.

  1. Cocomelon (Moonbug Entertainment) – 2003 points
  2. Sing 2 (Universal Pictures) – 1311 points
  3. Despicable Me 2 (Universal Pictures) – 772 points
  4. The Cuphead Show! (Netflix) – 444 points
  5. Little Angel (Moonbug Entertainment) – 435 points
  6. Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix) – 329 points
  7. Despicable Me (Universal Pictures) – 323 points
  8. The Bad Guys (Universal Pictures) – 320 points
  9. The Sea Beast (Netflix) – 310 points
  10. Is It Cake? (Netflix) – 295 points
  11. Shrek 2 (DreamWorks) – 295 points
  12. Raising Dion (Netflix) – 282 points
  13. The Thundermans (Nickelodeon) – 278 points
  14. The Fairly OddParents (Nickelodeon) – 235 points
  15. Junior Baking Show (Channel 4) – 229 points
  16. Shrek Forever After (Paramount Pictures) – 214 points
  17. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nickelodeon) – 204 points
  18. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (Warner Bros. Pictures) – 197 points
  19. Henry Danger (Nickelodeon) – 196 points
  20. Home Team (Netflix) – 190 points
  21. Hotel Transylvania 2 (Sony Pictures) – 183 points
  22. The Royal Treatment (Netflix) – 182 points
  23. Shrek (DreamWorks) – 182 points
  24. Oddballs (Netflix) – 181 points
  25. Slumberland (Netflix) – 173 points
  26. Our Great National Parks (Netflix) – 171 points
  27. Action Pack (Netflix) – 170 points
  28. Tall Girl 2 (Netflix) – 169 points
  29. Floor is Lava (Netflix) – 166 points
  30. Megamind (DreamWorks) – 165 points
  31. Rescued by Ruby (Netflix) – 158 points
  32. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Warner Bros. Pictures) – 155 points
  33. Snack vs Chef (Netflix) – 154 points
  34. That Girl Lay Lay (Netflix) – 144 points
  35. Sonic Prime (Netflix) – 143 points
  36. Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Netflix) – 141 points
  37. Green Eggs and Ham (Netflix) – 138 points
  38. Surviving Summer (Netflix) – 132 points
  39. Blippi (Moonbug Entertainment) – 132 points
  40. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) – 129 points
  41. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (Netflix) – 125 points
  42. Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Netflix) – 124 points
  43. Danger Force (Nickelodeon) – 122 points
  44. Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Netflix) – 122 points
  45. Storks (Warner Bros. Pictures) – 121 points
  46. Space Jam (Warner Bros. Pictures) – 121 points
  47. Instant Dream Home (Netflix) – 119 points
  48. The Christmas Chronicles (Netflix) – 119 points
  49. Cry Babies Magic Tears (Moonbug Entertainment) – 114 points
  50. The Creature Cases (Netflix) – 113 points

What’s been your favorite kids’ series on Netflix in 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.

We’ve got more 2022 analysis coming up so keep it locked here at What’s on Netflix.

