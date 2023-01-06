Most Popular Kids Shows and Movies on Netflix Top 10s in 2022

Netflix introduced a third top 10 list in most regions worldwide, looking at the top 10 kids’ movies and series on any given day. With a full year under its belt, what were the biggest kids’ movies and series on Netflix in 2022? Let’s find out.

This list was sourced from our partner, FlixPatrol, who grabs the daily top 10s in dozens of regions every day.

By assigning points to shows and movies that feature in the top 10s, we can add them all up at the end of the year to see which shows and movies performed best throughout the year.

It’s worth noting that points don’t equate to viewership but indicates how popular a show or movie is over a long period of time.

Top 50 Global Kids Movies and Shows on Netflix in 2022

Now you’ll notice in the global list quite a large number of titles that make up the top 50 aren’t available in the United States. Paw Patrol, for example, is exclusive to Paramount+.

Paw Patrol (Nickelodeon) – 38835 points Cocomelon (Moonbug Entertainment) – 23634 points Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix) – 14350 points The Cuphead Show! (Netflix) – 13975 points Peppa Pig (Entertainment One) – 13706 points The Sea Beast (Netflix) – 12391 points The Creature Cases (Netflix) – 11581 points Pokémon Journeys (Netflix) – 11233 points SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon) – 9930 points Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series – 9279 points Little Angel (Moonbug Entertainment) – 9170 points Raising Dion (Netflix) – 8648 points Is It Cake? (Netflix) – 8095 points Grizzy & the Lemmings – 7968 points Tall Girl 2 (Netflix) – 6859 points Slumberland (Netflix) – 6658 points Action Pack (Netflix) – 6418 points The Royal Treatment (Netflix) – 6311 points Sing (Universal Pictures) – 6294 points Home Team (Netflix) – 6219 points Rescued by Ruby (Netflix) – 6093 points Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount Pictures) – 5897 points Super PupZ (Netflix) – 5304 points Our Great National Parks (Netflix) – 4892 points Cry Babies Magic Tears (Moonbug Entertainment) – 4715 points The Boss Baby (20th Century Fox) – 4602 points Surviving Summer (Netflix) – 4431 points Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (Netflix) – 4334 points Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Netflix) – 4199 points Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (Netflix) – 4119 points Back to the Outback (Netflix) – 4087 points Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) – 3972 points How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Universal Pictures) – 3968 points Sonic Prime (Netflix) – 3810 points Shrek (DreamWorks) – 3694 points The Thundermans (Nickelodeon) – 3685 points Henry Danger (Nickelodeon) – 3681 points Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix) – 3572 points Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (Warner Bros. Pictures) – 3395 points Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Netflix) – 3291 points Floor is Lava (Netflix) – 3244 points Power Rangers – 3238 points Chip and Potato (Netflix) – 3174 points Oddballs (Netflix) – 3116 points Spirit Rangers (Netflix) – 3052 points Minions & More Volume 2 (Universal Pictures) – 2943 points That Girl Lay Lay (Netflix) – 2940 points Lost in Space (Netflix) – 2939 points Cielo grande (Netflix) – 2933 points The Angry Birds Movie 2 (Sony Pictures) – 2888 points

Top 50 Kids Movies and Shows on Netflix in the United States

No surprise in the United States, CoComelon continued its reign in the United States in 2022 with the second position going to Sing 2, which was the last movie to come to Netflix US with the first window deal with Universal before it pivoted to the new deal.

Universal Pictures titles dominate the United States, with many of their animated feature films regularly rotating on and off the service there.

Cocomelon (Moonbug Entertainment) – 2003 points Sing 2 (Universal Pictures) – 1311 points Despicable Me 2 (Universal Pictures) – 772 points The Cuphead Show! (Netflix) – 444 points Little Angel (Moonbug Entertainment) – 435 points Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix) – 329 points Despicable Me (Universal Pictures) – 323 points The Bad Guys (Universal Pictures) – 320 points The Sea Beast (Netflix) – 310 points Is It Cake? (Netflix) – 295 points Shrek 2 (DreamWorks) – 295 points Raising Dion (Netflix) – 282 points The Thundermans (Nickelodeon) – 278 points The Fairly OddParents (Nickelodeon) – 235 points Junior Baking Show (Channel 4) – 229 points Shrek Forever After (Paramount Pictures) – 214 points Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nickelodeon) – 204 points Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (Warner Bros. Pictures) – 197 points Henry Danger (Nickelodeon) – 196 points Home Team (Netflix) – 190 points Hotel Transylvania 2 (Sony Pictures) – 183 points The Royal Treatment (Netflix) – 182 points Shrek (DreamWorks) – 182 points Oddballs (Netflix) – 181 points Slumberland (Netflix) – 173 points Our Great National Parks (Netflix) – 171 points Action Pack (Netflix) – 170 points Tall Girl 2 (Netflix) – 169 points Floor is Lava (Netflix) – 166 points Megamind (DreamWorks) – 165 points Rescued by Ruby (Netflix) – 158 points Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Warner Bros. Pictures) – 155 points Snack vs Chef (Netflix) – 154 points That Girl Lay Lay (Netflix) – 144 points Sonic Prime (Netflix) – 143 points Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Netflix) – 141 points Green Eggs and Ham (Netflix) – 138 points Surviving Summer (Netflix) – 132 points Blippi (Moonbug Entertainment) – 132 points Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) – 129 points Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness (Netflix) – 125 points Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Netflix) – 124 points Danger Force (Nickelodeon) – 122 points Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Netflix) – 122 points Storks (Warner Bros. Pictures) – 121 points Space Jam (Warner Bros. Pictures) – 121 points Instant Dream Home (Netflix) – 119 points The Christmas Chronicles (Netflix) – 119 points Cry Babies Magic Tears (Moonbug Entertainment) – 114 points The Creature Cases (Netflix) – 113 points

