When will ‘M3gan’ be on Netflix?

M3GAN is the new sci-fi horror movie that’s making waves across the internet and has just hit theaters in the United States but will the movie eventually make its way to Netflix? The answer is yes, but when depends on where you live.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the movie follows a doll with artificial intelligence who becomes very attached to her new owner and becomes hostile (and rather violent) to anyone that comes between her owner.

Among the cast for the movie includes Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, and Brian Jordan Alvarez. Playing M3gan herself is Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis.

M3gan will arrive on Netflix US between 2026-27

The part of the deal that pertains to M3gan is that it falls into the live-action slate, and therefore, this part of the deal:

“As part of the deal, Netflix will also license rights to the full Animated and Live Action slate from UFEG about 4 years after release as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast movie library.”

Although we don’t have an exact date for release for these titles, M3gan will be available in either late 2026 or early 2027.

Other Universal movies headed to Netflix in 2026 include the likes of Ticket to Paradise, Violent Night, Bros, Nope, and The Northman.

Up until that point, Universal shares its first window rights with itself for Peacock and Prime Video. In this case, you’ll be able to stream via both platforms throughout the course of 2023.

Will M3gan be on Netflix internationally?

Over the next year, some central European regions will receive the movie within a few months of its theatrical debuts based on the addition of The 355 to the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romanic, and Slovakia earlier this year.

Netflix in South Korea are currently receiving new Universal movies around a year following its theatrical debut, which would mean they will receive M3gan in late 2023 or more likely, 2024.

For most Netflix users in countries like Canada, Japan, South Africa, India, and the United Kingdom, you’re receiving new Universal movies around two and a half years following their theatrical release. That means you won’t see M3gan on Netflix until at least 2024.

Will you be checking out M3gan in theaters or waiting for the movie to go streaming? Let us know in the comments.