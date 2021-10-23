‘Dept. H’ Dark Horse Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Netflix is doubling down on Dark Horse Comics adaptations after recently announcing Lady Killer starring Blake Lively as well as Grendel to add to its fold along with The Umbrella Academy and Polar. The next live-action adaptation of their graphic novels will be a sci-fi thriller called Dept. H, based on the graphic novel series of the same name.

Netflix’s Dept. H will be helmed by director Alice Waddington, whose credits include Paradise Hills starring Emma Roberts and Milla Jovovich and I’m Being Me. The script for Dept. H is written by T. S. Nowlin who has written for such films as The Maze Runner series, Pacific Rim 2, Bright 2 and more.

The film falls under the lucrative first-look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment and Netflix, and given the importance of this deal to the streamer, Dept. H is a high priority, with a director search taking months before finally zeroing in on Waddington. Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and Paul Schwake of Dark Horse Entertainment will produce. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Dept. H:

What’s the plot of Dept. H?

Netflix’s Dept. H is based on the popular Dark Horse Comics graphic novel of the same name. Written and illustrated by Matt Kindt and colored by Sharlene Kindt, it is being published since April 2016.

The original story is set after a renowned scientist is mysteriously killed in a deep-sea research station and his estranged daughter is sent six miles below the surface to investigate. With the pressure building and the water rising, she must race against time to solve the murder as she uncovers the truth behind the station’s purpose.

Here’s the official story logline for the first volume of the Dept. H graphic novel:

Mia is a special investigator hired to uncover possible sabotage taking place at a deep-sea research station, where a bitter and paranoid crew try to keep the base functional. What she uncovers is a mind-blowing crime scene filled with suspects with terrible secrets, strange deep-sea creatures, and an impending flood!

Who is cast in Dept. H?

As of October 2021, no cast members were announced for Netflix’s Dept. H.

What’s the production status of Dept. H?

Netflix’s Dept. H is currently in active development with the script being written and a production date expected to be set in the coming months.

What’s the Netflix release date for Dept. H?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for Dept. H, but considering its early development stage in October 2021, we would expect probably a late 2022 or even a 2023 release.