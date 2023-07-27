Castlevania: Nocturne Coming to Netflix in September 2023

Castlevania, one of the oldest and most beloved video game franchises of the past 36 years, received a new lease on life when in 2017 its first anime adaptation arrived on Netflix. In four years, across four seasons and 32 episodes, the Netflix series introduced millions of new fans to the franchise. Inspired by the colorful stories and characters of the video game, the legacy of the Castlevania anime will continue with Castlevania: Nocturne, which is coming to Netflix in September 2023.

Since 1986, the Castlevania franchise has amassed a total of 29 video games and has included some of the most iconic heroes and villains in video game history, mainly Dracula, and several members of the vampire-hunting Belmont clan, such as Simon and Trevor.

In July 2017, the first four episodes of the Castlevania anime were released, and immediately millions of subscribers from around the world were hooked by the animation of Powerhouse Animation, the writing of creator Warren Ellis, and the charm of a star-studded cast featuring the talents of Richard Armitage, James Callis, and Alejandra Reynoso.

When the series came to an end after four seasons in 2021, many subscribers were left questioning if this was the end of the Castlevania anime on Netflix. Thankfully, with so many stories and characters to take inspiration from, we’ll soon see the start of the next chapter of the Castlevania story in Castlevania: Nocturne.

When is the Castlevania: Nocturne Netflix release date?

With the release of promotional material and the official teaser trailer, we can confirm that Castlevania: Nocturne is coming to Netflix on Thursday, September 28th, 2023.

What is the plot of Castlevania: Nocturne?

A description of the series can be found on the official YouTube video;

The gory and gothic adventures of the Castlevania franchise continue with an exciting new setting and their highest stakes yet. A gripping story of love and loss, Nocturne marks an evolution to the original fan-favorite Castlevania Netflix Series. Featuring a never before seen origin story of Richter Belmont (gaming icon, and one of the Franchise’s most beloved characters).

Richter Belmont was born in the 18th century, a few hundred years after his ancestor Trevor Belmont’s clash with Dracula. In the video games, Richter is the protagonist of Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night, which took place in the years 1792 and 1797.

Have any cast members been announced?

New cast members have been announced for the series, however, the role of Richter still remains under wraps;

Sophie Skelton as Julia Belmont

Emily Swallow as Lisa Teppes

Tony Amendola as The Elder

James Callis as Alucard.

Meanwhile, Theo James will not return to reprise his role as Alucard and instead, the role has been recast with James Callis.

Graham McTavish has been listed to reprise his role as Dracula, the charismatic lord of shadows.

We weren’t expecting to see Richard Armitage or Alejandra Reynoso reprise their roles as Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades, respectively. However, both have been listed as cast members on IMDb.

