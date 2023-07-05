‘Delicious in Dungeon’ Netflix Anime Series Coming in January 2024

An exciting and brand-new anime series from the studio that produced Cyberpunk Edgerunners is coming to Netflix in January 2024. We keeping track of everything you need to know about the anime Delicious in Dungeon, including the plot, cast, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Delicious in Dungeon is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original fantasy comedy anime based on the manga of the same name by Ryōko Kui.

The anime is directed by Yoshihiro Miyajima, and written by Kimiko Ueno. Production of the anime has been handled by Studio Trigger, the same studio behind the smash hit anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

When is Delicious in Dungeon coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the official teaser trailer we know that Delicious in Dungeon is coming to Netflix in January 2024.

We also have a preliminary release date of Thursday, January 3rd, 2024.

All release dates are subject to change.

What is the plot of Delicious in Dungeon?

The synopsis for Delicious in Dungeon has been sourced from My Anime List:

After the Golden Kingdom is sunk underground by an insane magician, its king emerges, promising all of his treasure to any who defeat the magician, before crumbling to dust. Guilds are spurred on by this promise, traversing the labyrinthine dungeon in search of the magician. Laios, the leader of one such guild, encounters a dragon that wipes out his party and devours his sister Falin. Despite having lost the entirety of their supplies and belongings, Laios along with Marcille, an elven healer, and Chilchuck, a halfling thief, immediately reenter the dungeon, determined to save Falin. Time being of the essence, Laios suggests the taboo of eating the monsters of the dungeon as a means of gathering supplies. Upon the preparation of their first meal in the dungeon, they are stopped by an onlooking dwarf named Senshi. An enthusiast of monster cooking, he helps them prepare their monster ingredients for safe consumption. After learning of Laios’ circumstances, Senshi expresses his desire to cook a dragon and joins their guild, thus beginning their food-filled foray into the dungeon together.

What is the episode count?

At the time of writing the episode count hasn’t been revealed.

Who are the cast members of Delicious in Dungeon?

Sayaka Senbongi will play the role of Marcille Donato.

Her most notable roles to date have been in anime such as Tensei Shitara in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and Mumei in Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress.

Kentaro Kumagai will play the role of Laios Thorden.

His most notable roles to date have been in anime such as Dae-Wi Han in The God of High School, and Theo Cornaro in Record of Grancrest War.

Hiroshi Naka will play the role of Senshi.

The voice of Hiroshi Naka will be instantly recognizable to One Piece fans as he provides the voice of Monkey D. Garp. He is also the voice of Enma in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden.

Asuna Tomari will play the lead role of Chilchuck Tims.

Tomari is known for her roles as Kyou Souma in Fruits Basket, and as Gobta in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

Are you looking forward to the release of Delicious in Dungeon? Let us know in the comments below!