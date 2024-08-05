First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2024

Fall is upon us! After a big summer full of releases, it’s time to take an early look ahead at the new movies and series scheduled to be released on Netflix in the US throughout September 2024.

Anyone attending TIFF in September 2024 will get to see many of Netflix’s upcoming movies slated for release this Fall. As always, remember that while Netflix adds new movies, series, and games every month, plenty of titles will also depart. Keep up with all those through our post about what’s leaving soon!

This article is a work-in-progress. Keep checking back for further updates.

Now, let’s dive into the new releases scheduled for September 2024:

Coming to Netflix in September 2024 TBD

Culinary Class Wars (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean competition reality series.

– Korean competition reality series. Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with my Father (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Comedy series featuring British comedian going through the complexities of fatherhood with his father.

– Comedy series featuring British comedian going through the complexities of fatherhood with his father. The Garfield Movie (2024) – The recent animated box office sensation featuring the voices of Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 1st

3:10 to Yuma (2007) – Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, and Ben Foster are among the cast for this big-budget Western.

Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, and Ben Foster are among the cast for this big-budget Western. Aloha (2015) – Comedy starring Bradley Cooper about a military contractor developing feelings for both an old flame and a military escort.

– Comedy starring Bradley Cooper about a military contractor developing feelings for both an old flame and a military escort. Blue Giant (2023) – Anime adaptation of the manga about a saxophonist who moves to Tokyo in the hopes of being a famous jazz musician.

– Anime adaptation of the manga about a saxophonist who moves to Tokyo in the hopes of being a famous jazz musician. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM (2024) – The streaming debut of the anime movie following up on two series from the early 200s.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) – The first live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie about a small-town police officer who finds a well-known video game character.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 2nd

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef (LIVE) Netflix Original – Two all-time greats come together to scoff down hot dogs.

– Two all-time greats come together to scoff down hot dogs. The Hughleys (Seasons 1-4) – The classic ABC sitcom from the late 1990s starring D. L. Hughley will be making its Netflix debut in September.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 3rd

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer (2024) Netflix Original – Another entry in volume 4 of Untold, a sports documentary series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 5th

Apollo 13: Survival (2024) Netflix Original – Peter Middleton is directing this new documentary documenting one of NASA’s issues with bringing back its astronauts from the moon.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 5th

The Perfect Couple (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Drama adaptation of the best-selling book starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 6th

Rebel Ridge (2024) Netflix Original – Aaron Pierre headlines this crime thriller about a former Marine facing corruption in a small town.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 11th

Boxer (2024) Netflix Original – Boxing film from Poland about a man leaving the Soviet Union to become one of the all-time greats.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 12th

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (Season 1) Netflix Original – Sports documentary series.

– Sports documentary series. Billionaire Island (Season 1) Netflix Original – Norwegian comedy about a fishing company owner planning a hostile takeover of a rival company.

– Norwegian comedy about a fishing company owner planning a hostile takeover of a rival company. Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 2) Netflix Original – Turkish period drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 13th

Uglies (2024) Netflix Original – Adapted from the Scott Westerfeld novel, this sci-fi drama stars Joey King, Keith Powers, and Chase Stokes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 19th

The Queen of Villains (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese drama series on the famous female wrestler.

– Japanese drama series on the famous female wrestler. Twilight of the Gods (Season 1) Netflix Original – Zack Snyder and Jay Oliva are behind this animated series based on Norse mythology.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 20th

His Three Daughters (2024) Netflix Original – Three titans come together for this drama (Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen and Natasha Lyonne) playing three daughters reuniting with their father in terminal decline. Note: This movie will also screen in select theaters starting on September 6.

– Three titans come together for this drama (Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen and Natasha Lyonne) playing three daughters reuniting with their father in terminal decline.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 25th

Divorce (2024) Netflix Original – Polish comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 26th

Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell (2024) Netflix Original – Thriller movie.

– Thriller movie. Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 2) Netflix Original – The second season of the heart-tugging Italian drama series.

– The second season of the heart-tugging Italian drama series. Nobody Wants This (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kristen Bell stars as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah in this new comedy-drama series from Erin Foster.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 27th

Rez Ball (2024) Netflix Original – Sydney Freeland is behind this new sports drama following a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage aiming for big wins.

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix in September? Let us know in the comments.