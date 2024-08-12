‘Billionaire Island’: Netflix Sets September Release Date for Succession-esque Comedy Drama Series

One of our most anticipated upcoming Nordic titles has just been dated for September 12th, 2024, and had a bunch of new first looks revealed alongside the official trailer. Here’s what we know about the upcoming Succession-esque comedy-drama Billionaire Island.

The project was first unveiled to the press a little earlier this year at one of the numerous Next on Netflix title slate announcements. This was one of the Norwegian shows announced alongside movies and series from Sweden, Denmark, and Finland.

This show is particularly noteworthy for Netflix as it’s the first time they’ve reunited with co-creators Anne Bjørnstad and Eilif Skodvin. They collaborated on Lilyhammer, which was Netflix’s first-ever Netflix Original title (albeit not a full Netflix Original). The former of the two also directed all episodes, with Marit Moum Aune serving as conceptual director.

In a statement, the pair have said:

“It is fantastic to be reunited with Netflix on this series which deals with one of the newer marine creatures in Norway – the salmon billionaire. The fish farming industry has made many Norwegians very rich and is a veritable treasure trove of colorful characters and exciting stories. We can’t wait to share Billionaire Island with the audience.”

Confirmed earlier this year for a Fall 2024 release date (now confirmed for a global September 12th release), Netflix unveiled the following synopsis alongside the cast list seen below:

“In Billionaire Island, we meet two families in a small coastal community in Norway, who are sworn enemies in the global salmon industry. The series, which taps into the contemporary zeitgeist, delivers a funny as well as dramatic portrait of the fish farming business.”

Who is in the cast for Billionaire Island?

The twelve major cast members for the series include many who have appeared in Netflix Originals, such as the original Lilyhammer series, plus titles like 22 July, Norsemen, and Ragnarok, which recently concluded its run.

Here’s a rundown of the main cast members, where you’ve seen them before, and who they’re playing.

Kåre Conradi (Norsemen, The King’s Choice) as Torbjørn Tvedt

(Norsemen, The King’s Choice) as Torbjørn Tvedt Axel Bøyum (Home Ground, Heimebane) as Ivo

(Home Ground, Heimebane) as Ivo Oddgeir Thune (Occupied, 22 July) as Martin

(Occupied, 22 July) as Martin Svein Roger Karlsen (Insomnia, Mammon) as Gjert Meyer

(Insomnia, Mammon) as Gjert Meyer Trine Wiggen (Gone with the Woman, Uro) as Julie Lange

(Gone with the Woman, Uro) as Julie Lange Ragne Grande (Twin, Ragnarok) as Amy Lange

(Twin, Ragnarok) as Amy Lange Vetle Røsten Granås (ZombieLars, Beforeigners) as JJ Lange

(ZombieLars, Beforeigners) as JJ Lange Tor Ivar Hagen (Dead Snow, Lilyhammer) as Eigil Hansen

(Dead Snow, Lilyhammer) as Eigil Hansen Hanne Skille Reitan (Witch Hunt, Heimebane) as Trine Meyer

(Witch Hunt, Heimebane) as Trine Meyer Leah Aastum (Emilie, The Half Elf) as Jessika

(Emilie, The Half Elf) as Jessika Benjamin Bakkeid (Monster, Wisting) as Felix Meyer Hansen

(Monster, Wisting) as Felix Meyer Hansen Nemi Storm (Hotel Cæsar, Varg Veum) as Hennie Lange

Banijay’s Rubicon is behind the series for Netflix and is currently hard at work on the movie The Right Track, which is due out on Netflix in 2025. They’re also responsible for every season of Lilyhammer for Netflix, Beforeigners for HBO, and Solo for Prime Video.

Let’s round out our preview with a few more of the first looks:

Will you be checking out Billionaire Island when it lands on Netflix?