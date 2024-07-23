Netflix Sets ‘Jailbreak: Love on the Run’ Documentary Following The Casey White Prison Escape

Netflix has just added two more new documentaries to its slate of upcoming titles, with one set to document and retell the events of the Casey White prison escape orchestrated by a well-respected corrections officer, Vicky White.

The documentary’s events occurred throughout 2022, with the corrections officer developing a close relationship with Casey while incarcerated at the Lauderdale County Jail in Florence, Alabama. The pair managed to break out of prison for a few weeks before the nationwide manhunt caught up with them several weeks later.

The documentary is expected to focus on the love story at the center of the story and the media frenzy.

Aaron Ginsburg, William Green, and Alex MacRae are producing the documentary for Netflix.

Lana Wilson (Miss Americana), Dan Abrams, Angie Door, Rachel Stockman, and Melody Shafir all serve as executive producers on the doc, with Leslie Mattingly and Lizz Morhaim listed as co-executive producers.

This isn’t the first time the story has been converted to screen, including a 2023 feature film aired on Lifetime by director Stanley M. Brooks and starring Wendi McLendon-Covey and Rossif Sutherland. A Tubi movie was also released in 2022, starring Nicholle Tom and Adam Mayfield.

Elsewhere on Netflix’s documentary slate, it was just announced that Will & Harper will make its international premiere at TIFF 2024 before debuting on Netflix. Other documentary features coming up throughout the Fall of 2024 include Apollo 13: Survival (September 5), Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy, and The Remarkable Life of Ibelin.

Netflix is also set to release another crime documentary later this year called Into The Fire: The Lost Daughter. Directed by Ryan White, the documentary follows a mother who finds herself drawn into a labyrinth of unanswered questions when the daughter she gave up for adoption thirty-five years ago suddenly disappears. Jessica Hargrave, Charlize Theron, and Matt Maher serve as producers.

For more on what’s still to come to Netflix throughout the remainder of 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.