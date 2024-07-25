Classic Series ‘The Hughleys’ To Make Netflix Debut in September

Netflix is continuing the trend of picking up big licensed shows to bolster its licensed library, with The Hughleys which originally ran from 1998 through 2002, set for a release on Netflix (only in the United States) starting in September 2024.

Running on ABC for its first two seasons before switching over to UPN, The Hughleys was about a family that had just moved from the inner city of Los Angeles to a suburban town.

D.L. Hughley co-created the sitcom and starred as the lead with other cast members, including Elise Neal, Eric Allan Kramer, and John Henton. The show also featured a bunch of big cameos throughout the years, whether that be Kelly Rowland showing up in the series finale, Ashley Tisdale, Mo’Nique, Tyra Banks, or Rose Marie.

The news of The Hughleys heading to Netflix in the US actually came in late 2023, when Deadline scooped over a dozen titles from Disney and its subsidiaries, like ABC, that would be joining or rejoining Netflix.

It’s why shows like The Wonder Years, Reba (fun fact: The Hughleys shared the same set as Reba) and My Wife & Kids have joined Netflix for the first time. We have also seen the re-additions of White Collar, This Is Us, and Lost after years of exclusivity elsewhere. In the case of Lost, the show was also given an international Netflix release.

Every season of The Hughleys will be coming to Netflix on September 2nd, 2024.

Unlike many of the other Disney titles that have come to Netflix in the US over the past nine months (with more to come), The Hughleys hasn’t been readily available for streaming until now. You’d think Hulu would be the natural home for it, but that hasn’t been the case.

According to our friends at What’s on Disney Plus, though, the series being made available to Netflix will be shared among Disney+ and Hulu with a TBD release date (although you can probably expect a similar release date).

You can see what else Netflix has in store throughout September 2024 here.

Will you check out The Hughleys when it joins Netflix for the first time? Let us know in the comments below.