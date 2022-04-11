First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in May 2022

Welcome to an early rundown of what’s coming to Netflix in the United Kingdom in May 2022. We’ve got your full list of new movies and TV shows planned throughout the month.

This list is updated slowly over time and doesn’t necessarily represent everything coming to Netflix UK in May. Every Friday, you can catch weekly roundups of what’s new on Netflix UK right here on What’s on Netflix.

Missed any of the Netflix UK releases for April 2022?

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 1st

Against the Sun (2014) – Based on a true story and set during WW2, this movie follows three navy pilots who crash-landed in the Pacific Ocean.

Paycheck (2003) – Ben Affleck, Uma Thurman and Aaron Eckhart sci-fi adaptation about a computer genius who has his memory erased.

Piranha (2010) – Horror comedy starring Elisabeth Shue that sees a bloodbath ensue after an earthquake.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 2nd

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Season 2) N – British-produced kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 3rd

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (2022) N – Johanna Nordblad attempts to break the world record for distance traveled under ice with a single breath.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 4th

El Marginal (Season 5) N – Final season of the Argentinian crime thriller.

– Final season of the Argentinian crime thriller. Summertime (Season 3) N – Final season of the Italian teen drama.

– Final season of the Italian teen drama. The Circle (Season 4) N – New Episodes Weekly – Return of the US reality series based on the Channel 4 format.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 5th

Blood Sisters (Season 1) N – New thriller series out of EbonyLife.

– New thriller series out of EbonyLife. Clark (Limited Series) N – Swedish biopic series starring Bill Skarsgård as a notorious bank robber.

– Swedish biopic series starring Bill Skarsgård as a notorious bank robber. The Pentaverate (Season 1) N – A new comedy series starring Mike Myers in multiple roles. Set to also feature Jeremy Irons, Keegan-Michael Key and Jennifer Saunders.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 6th

Along for the Ride (2022) N – Teen film adaptation originally scheduled to release in April 2022. About a pair of carefree teens living freely for one last summer before heading to college.

Marmaduke (2022) N – Animated feature film about a mischievous dog with a big heart. Based on an American comic strip.

– Animated feature film about a mischievous dog with a big heart. Based on an American comic strip. Thar (2022) N – Raj Singh Chaudhary directs this new Indian Western thriller. It’s about a man seeking his avenge his past.

– Raj Singh Chaudhary directs this new Indian Western thriller. It’s about a man seeking his avenge his past. The Sound of Magic (Season 1) N – A new K-drama fantasy series that’s akin to Peter Pan.

– A new K-drama fantasy series that’s akin to Peter Pan. The Takedown (2022) N – Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte head up this new French language action-comedy about a cop duo who are the polar opposites.

– Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte head up this new French language action-comedy about a cop duo who are the polar opposites. Welcome to Eden (Season 1) N – Spanish action thriller series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 7th

4Digital Media Horror Movies: Haunting at the Rectory Robert Theater of Fear: AKA Midnight Horror Show The Amityville Theater The Last House on Cemetery Lane Valley of the Witch



Doctor Sleep (2019) – Stephen King adaptation from Warner Brothers and directed by Mike Flanagan. Starring Ewan McGregor and Kyleigh Curran.

– Stephen King adaptation from Warner Brothers and directed by Mike Flanagan. Starring Ewan McGregor and Kyleigh Curran. Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man (2018) – Documentary on the visionary Elon Musk.

– Documentary on the visionary Elon Musk. I’m In Love With My Car (2017) – Italian documentary about the automotive industry and how it appeals to our senses.

– Italian documentary about the automotive industry and how it appeals to our senses. Leaving Africa (2015) -Finnish documentary about two women reflecting on their friendship promoting sex education and gender equality in Uganda.

-Finnish documentary about two women reflecting on their friendship promoting sex education and gender equality in Uganda. Wood Industry: A Business Against Nature – Documentary looking into the business practice of IKEA.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 11th

42 Days of Darkness (Season 1) N – Mystery series – When Verónica disappears, her sister begins a race against time to find her. In her search, Cecilia will have to fight against the authorities’ negligence, society’s prejudices, and harassment from the media.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 13th

Senior Year (2022) N – Rebel Wilson’s character wakes up after a 20-year coma to find out that school is very different to how it used to be.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 1) N – Based on the book, this new series follows a lawyer who operates out of his car in Los Angeles.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 16th

Vampire In The Garden (Season 1) N – Anime series from WIT STUDIO.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 17th

The Future Diary (Season 2) N – Japanese reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 19th

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 1) N – The second TV series

– The second TV series The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (2022) N – Covering the murder of the photojournalist José Luis Cabezas.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 23rd

Ghost in the Shell: Sac_2045 (Season 2) N – New episodes of the rebooted anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 25th

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 5) N – New episodes of the travel food docu-series from Phil Rosenthal.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 26th

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (2022) N – 44-minute short for My Little Pony directed by William Lau.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 27th

Stranger Things (Season 4 – Volume 1) N – Releasing in two halves, Netflix’s expanded season of its flagship show will see the gang returning with lots of new faces.

What will you be checking out on Netflix UK in May 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.