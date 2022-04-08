‘Marmaduke’: Animated Movie with Pete Davidson Coming to Netflix in May 2022

The new animated movie Marmaduke which features the voices of J.K. Simmons, Pete Davidson, David Koechner, Shelby Young and Tania Gunadi is headed to Netflix in select regions including the United States and the United Kingdom in May 2022.

Produced by Andrews McMeel Entertainment and Legacy Classics, the new feature film runs at 88-minutes and sees the famous dog training for and eventually competing in the Westminster Championship.

Here’s the official synopsis of the upcoming movie:

“Marmaduke epitomises the overgrown lapdog, with an irascible streak and a penchant for mischief tempered bye a deep sense of love and responsibility for his family. This time, he gets involved with the world of elite dog shows, dramatic divas, and hilarious rivalries.”

The movie is based on the newspaper comic strip that ran between 1954 and now based on a family and their Great Dane called Marmaduke. It was created by Brad Anderson and continues to this day.

The comic strip has been adapted before in the form of the 2010 family comedy released by Twentieth Century Fox. That film, which was a live-action adaptation, featured the talents of Owen Wilson, Emma Stone, and George Lopez.

The animated feature film was originally expected to release in 2020 but was pushed back due to the global pandemic. Now, Marmaduke is showing up to arrive on Netflix (as a Netflix Original) in multiple countries including the United States and the United Kingdom on May 6th, 2022. The movie is also expected to receive a theatrical release in select regions too.

Marmaduke is directed by Mark A.Z. Dippé, Matt Philip Whelan, and Youngki Lee.

Who’s voicing in Marmaduke?

SNL star Pete Davidson leads the cast voicing the titular role of Marmaduke.

J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Spider-Man) plays the role of Zeus, David Koechner (Anchorman, The Office) plays Phil, Shelby Young voices Shantrelle, Julie Nathanson (Great Pretender) voices Dottie, and Erin Fitzgerald (Ask the Storybots) voices Barbara.

Other voices you’ll hear throughout include Tania Gunadi, Stephen Stanton, Brian Hull, Andrew Morgado, and Terri Douglas.

Legacy Classics website also states that a television series based on the IP is also in development. Whether that heads to Netflix like the movie now is unclear although it’s thought that this film is the first part of a “re-launch of the MARMADUKE brand, with more films, TV series and merchandise planned.”

Will you be checking out Marmaduke when it heads to Netflix in May 2022? Let us know in the comments.