‘Pretty Smart’ Season 2: Canceled After 1 Season on Netflix

Sitcoms on Netflix have really struggled over the years, and sadly we can now add Pretty Smart to that list after its cancelation on Netflix with only one season to its name.

Pretty Smart is a Netflix Original comedy-sitcom series created by Jack Dolgen and Doug Mand. Kourtney Kang, the former executive producer of How I Met Your Mother is one of six executive producers of Pretty Smart. Netflix has struggled to find success in its sitcoms over the years, and while there was potential for Pretty Smart to break Netflix’s sitcom slump, sadly it was never to be.

The series revolves around Chelsea, a Harvard-educated intellectual, who moves in with her care-free sister Claire, and her three eccentric and loveable roommates on the West Coast.

Has Pretty Smart been renewed for Season 2 by Netflix?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Cancelled (Last Updated: 02/05/2022)

For months we heard little to no word on the future of Pretty Smart on Netflix. The longer the radio silence was for any news of renewal the more and more likely it would be canceled. By April 27th, 2022 it was reported by various news outlets that the show had been canceled by Netflix after only one season.

The show was able to reach the Netflix US top ten list. The show’s time spent in the top ten was only three days, and its highest ranking was eighth place. It failed to stay in any region’s top 10s beyond 11 days (South Africa) suggesting that the show wasn’t a big numbers pull for Netflix off the bat.

Another data we can look at is the IMDb MovieMeter which measures the popularity of a show on its database. We can see a brief uptick in popularity the week following the release but a steep decline thereafter.

Likewise, Google Trends seems to suggest the show had a rapid decline in interest following its release onto Netflix.

Reviews weren’t particularly strong for the series either. As of the time of updating, it only holds a 5.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

What to expect from the second season of Pretty Smart?

A fierce love triangle is brewing in the house as Claire, who recently broke up with Dave, came home and began kissing her ex Grant, who was has been dating her sister Chelsea!

Chelsea was seconds away from walking in on Claire kissing Grant. What makes the situation even more awkward is that Chelsea wants to have a conversation with Claire about her budding romance with Grant, and whether or not Claire is comfortable for her sister to date an ex.

So expect season 2 to be all about the ongoing love triangle between Chelsea, Claire, and Grant.

Which cast members will return in Pretty Smart season 2?

We’d have expected the majority, if not all of the cast members of season 1 to return to reprise their roles in Pretty Smart season 2:

Leads

Chelsea – Emily Osment

Solana – Cinthya Carmona

Claire – Olivia Macklin

Jayden – Michael Hsu Rosen

Supporting Roles

Grant – Gregg Sulkin

Tiffany – Imani Love

Jane – Alexandra Scott

Johnson – Robert Belushi

Nabila – Santana Dempsey

Topher – David Gridley

Aaron – Kyle Jones

When could we expect to see a second season on Netflix?

With the series officially cancelled there can be no further speculation on any future release.

