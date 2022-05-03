crime series coming soon to netflix

Ozark is Netflix’s biggest crime series to date and with that show now over, there’s a gaping hole left. Don’t worry, though, plenty of new crime series are in development at Netflix and we’ll walk you through most to all of them below.

This is one of the many genre previews we’ve produced in recent months looking at what’s coming to Netflix in 2022 and beyond. Some other previews you may be interested in if you love the crime genre includes our preview for upcoming action movies, comic book adaptations, and fantasy shows and movies.

Bodies

Moonage Pictures, the producers behind Curfew, Intergalactic, and The Pursuit of Love is coming to Netflix with a new crime comic adaptation about four detectives in four different time periods in London who find themselves investigating the same murder.

Florida Man

One of the many projects in development for Netflix by Aggregate Films (the production company headed up by Jason Bateman) is Florida Man, a new crime drama series due to release in 2022.

About an ex-cop returning home to Florida to find a mobster’s runaway girlfriend at his doorstep.

Abbey Lee, Edgar Ramirez, Clark Gregg, Emory Cohen, and Anthony LaPaglia to star.

Inside Man

A British-produced crime mini-series on the way with the likes of Stanley Tucci, David Tennant, Lydia West, Dolly Wells and Katie Dickie starring.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A prisoner on death row in the US and a woman trapped in a cellar under an English vicarage, cross paths in the most unexpected way.”

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

One of the most anticipated productions to come out of the lucrative Netflix Ryan Murphy deal will be this limited series on one of the most infamous killers in US history, Jeffrey Dahmer.

Akin to his previous series American Crime Story (which sadly departed Netflix), this series will be told from the perspective of the victims and police incompetency that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree.

Even Peters (known for American Horror Story and X-Men: Apocalypse) is going to be playing the role of Dahmer.

Griselda

From the creators of Narcos will come a new series (that’s not connected we hasten to add) that focuses on another drug crime lord in the form of Griselda Blanco who will be played by Sofía Vergara of Modern Family fame.

Ingrid Escajeda serves as the showrunner for the new limited series and is filming in the early half of 2022.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

Money Heist probably is the second biggest Netflix Original crime series to date and is largely equated to the rise in foreign content popularity throughout the last decade.

With the flagship Spanish series over, we’re now about to see the first spinoff arrive on Netflix in June 2022 with the arrival of a K-drama adaptation of the show.

Painkiller

Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster are behind this new TV mini-series at Netflix that looks into the origins of the Opioid crisis in the United States.

The series will focus on the people who profited from the crisis, those who paid the price, those who plotted in boardrooms and those who tried to sound alarm bells.

The series filmed throughout the latter half of 2021 and is set to arrive in 2022. Among the cast confirmed for the limited series includes Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, West Duchovny, Dina Shihabi, and John Rothman.

Jigsaw

Ridley Scott is producing this brand new series at Netflix that spans across 24 years and tells the story of one of the most ambitious bank heists in history where they attempt to steal $70 billion dollars in bonds during Hurricane Sandy in New York City.

Among the cast you’ll see in Jigsaw includes Tati Gabrielle (seen in Netflix’s Sabrina series), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Rufus Sewell (Old), Pz Vega (Sex and Lucia), and Jai Courtney (Terminator Genisys).

Supercrooks

One of the many Millarworld adaptations in development is a live-action series based on the Supercrooks comics (the comic was also adapted into an anime in late 2021 as well).

The comic is about “a gang of super-villains, con-artists, petty thieves and leg-breakers band together for the heist of the century and the most outrageous crime story you’ve ever seen in your life.”

The Gentlemen

Guy Ritchie returned to his roots in 2019 with the release of The Gentlemen which was a slam dunk in theaters around the world. Now, he’ll reportedly be involved in bringing the IP to television in the form of a new Netflix series. Details are scarce and we don’t know if any of the characters from the movie will return but either way, lots of potential here.

Other Crime Shows Coming Soon to Netflix

12 Scars – Jamie Linden to produce this crime series about a single father trying to move beyond his former life as a violent criminal.

– Jamie Linden to produce this crime series about a single father trying to move beyond his former life as a violent criminal. 90 Church – Yet to be confirmed by Netflix, this historical crime drama series is about a rookie agent of the corrupt FNB fighting the war in drugs during the 1960s.

– Yet to be confirmed by Netflix, this historical crime drama series is about a rookie agent of the corrupt FNB fighting the war in drugs during the 1960s. Agent King – New animation series that sees Elvis Presley turn into a secret spy.

– New animation series that sees Elvis Presley turn into a secret spy. Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas – Animated series based on the Zack Snyder zombie Netflix movie. About a man and his crew at the beginning of the zombie outbreak.

– Animated series based on the Zack Snyder zombie Netflix movie. About a man and his crew at the beginning of the zombie outbreak. Bad Crimes – Animated crime comedy series about two FBI agents traveling around the US to solve crimes. Features voices of Lauren Lapkus and Nicole Byer.

– Animated crime comedy series about two FBI agents traveling around the US to solve crimes. Features voices of Lauren Lapkus and Nicole Byer. Baruca / La noche más larga – Action crime series from Spain about a psychiatric prison where a group of armed men aims to capture an incarcerated serial killer.

– Action crime series from Spain about a psychiatric prison where a group of armed men aims to capture an incarcerated serial killer. Berlin – Money Heist spin-off finding out what makes the criminal Andrés de Fonollosa (portrayed by Pedro Alonso) tick.

– Money Heist spin-off finding out what makes the criminal Andrés de Fonollosa (portrayed by Pedro Alonso) tick. Chinatown Prequel Series – David Fincher is developing this crime prequel series to Chinatown focusing on a young Jake Gittes.

– David Fincher is developing this crime prequel series to Chinatown focusing on a young Jake Gittes. Dehli Crime (Season 2) – The Hindi police procedural is due to return.

– The Hindi police procedural is due to return. Diamonds – Crime thriller series from Belgium about a Jewish Ultra-Orthodox family in the Diamond Square Mile.

Grendel – Andrew Dabb will be showrunning this Dark Horse Comics adaptation that’s about a gifted fencer and assassin seeking to undermine the criminal underworld.

– Andrew Dabb will be showrunning this Dark Horse Comics adaptation that’s about a gifted fencer and assassin seeking to undermine the criminal underworld. Sky Rojo (Season 3) – The final season of the Álex Pina Spanish crime series that continues to see Coral, Wendy and Gina on the run.

– The final season of the Álex Pina Spanish crime series that continues to see Coral, Wendy and Gina on the run. Soup – Indian-produced crime dark-comedy series created by Abhishek Chaubey.

– Indian-produced crime dark-comedy series created by Abhishek Chaubey. The Accidental Narco – Korean biopic on a drug lord who has taken control of Suriname in South Korea.

– Korean biopic on a drug lord who has taken control of Suriname in South Korea. The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle – Based on the Stuart Turton, this mystery crime thriller is about a man tasked with solving a crime by having to relive the day as different hosts.

– Based on the Stuart Turton, this mystery crime thriller is about a man tasked with solving a crime by having to relive the day as different hosts. Untitled Noah Centineo/Netflix Spy Project – A fledgling lawyer at the CIA becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Alexi Hawley is behind the project for Entertainment One and Netflix.

– A fledgling lawyer at the CIA becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Alexi Hawley is behind the project for Entertainment One and Netflix. Watergate – George Clooney is set to direct this TV mini-series about the events of the 1970s Watergate scandal that led to Richard Nixon’s demise.

A TV adaptation of The Warriors which was previously in development at Paramount is reportedly eyeing to jump over to Netflix. Frank Baldwin, Anthony Russo, and Joe Russo were on board with the project.

Finally, as you’re no doubt acutely aware, we’re still waiting for news on more of Mindhunter on Netflix. Mindhunter is the David Fincher series that follows new FBI agents who profile serial killers. The series is currently on an indefinite hiatus but is not fully canceled.

