Netflix Original Series Coming in 2021 and Beyond

Welcome to our massive preview of just some of the Netflix Original TV shows/series we currently know about coming to Netflix in 2021 and beyond.

Quite a few caveats to add before we dive into the list. This list is far from complete as a complete list, we believe, doesn’t exist because there are so many projects in development and the fact that COVID-19 is still playing havoc with release schedules. So with that said, don’t shoot us down if any of the titles move into 2022.

Finally, we’re going to restrict this list to English main speaking titles only to keep it at a respectable length. That means titles like Money Heist or Elite won’t be on here. You can find more language-specific roundups

With all that said, let’s get started.

New Netflix Original Series Coming in 2021 & Beyond

Anatomy of a Scandal

Genre: Drama

A TV anthology series that looks into various public scandals over the years and comes from the creator of HBO’s Big Little Lies. The first season is about a sexual consent scandal and currently stars Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, and Sienna Miller.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness

Genre: Kids, Animated

Angry Birds is a video game property that surged to prominence during the first wave of smartphones. It has since matured into a multi-faceted entity with two big-budget animated movies now under its belt and in 2021, it’ll be joining Netflix for a new animated kids series.

Behind Her Eyes

Genre: Thriller

From the studio behind The Crown (Left Bank Pictures) comes this new psychological thriller limited series which features the talents of Simona Brown, Eve Hewson, and Tom Bateman.

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Genre: Horror

Rosa Salazar headlines this new revenge horror thriller about a film director living in 1990s LA embarking on a journey that takes a horrific turn. Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion serve as showrunners.

Clickbait

Genre: Drama

Australian/American co-production miniseries which explores the dangerous ways social media can damage lives.

Colin in Black & White

Genre: Biopic

Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick are working together on this new biopic on the NFL player’s teen years.

Country Comfort

Genre: Comedy

Multi-cam comedy starring Katherine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian. It follows an up and coming country singer who takes a job as a nanny to make ends meet with a client with five children.

Cowboy Bebop

Genre: Action

Live-action adaptation of the well-regarded anime series. The series will star John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Alex Hassell. The series has been in production since 2019 with it being delayed twice so far.

DeadEndia

Genre: Animation

Hamish Steele helms this new animated series based on the graphic novels.

Fate: The Winx Saga

Confirmed Release Date: January 22nd, 2021

Genre: Fantasy

This teen drama fantasy series is based on the cartoon series of the same name. It’s planned to be darker and edgier than the toon series it’s based on. It features a majority young cast including the talents of Abigail Cowen, Danny Griffin, and Hanna van der Westhuysen.

Firefly Lane

Confirmed Release: February 2021

Genre: Drama

Adapted from the book, this drama series follows the story of Tully and Kate over multiple decades who have been to hell and back together.

Ginny & Georgia

Genre: Drama

Although we’ve yet to get more Gilmore Girls episodes, this series has been dubbed as a spiritual successor. It follows a mother and daughter duo where the roles aren’t the way round you’d expect. 10 episodes will arrive in early 2021.

Halston

Genre: Biopic

Ewan McGregor headlines in this limited series produced by Ryan Murphy and documents the rise of the fashion designer Halston. 10 episodes are set to release at some point in 2021 with filming having started in November 2020.

We'll have a full preview for this soon but here's some pictures of Ewan McGregor on set for Ryan Murphy's upcoming limited series Halston! Photos by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/MEGA/GC Images pic.twitter.com/gszvzp20h8 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 23, 2020

Headspace Guide to Meditation & Headspace Guide to Sleep

Genre: Docuseries

Netflix is teaming up with Headspace to bring you two series dedicated to calming you down and helping you sleep.

The first of the two series arrives on January 1st, 2021 with the other joining later in 2021. There’s also an interactive special on the way too.

History of Swear Words

Genre: Comedy

Nicholas Cage hosts a new series looking into the long history of swearing. It’s going to be a weird one.

Confirmed for release on January 5th, 2021.

Nicholas Cage is hosting @NetflixIsAJoke’s new series History of Swear Words and, well… this should give you a good idea of what to expect pic.twitter.com/51V7PCzY6Q — Netflix (@netflix) December 9, 2020

Inventing Anna

Genre: Biopic

Ozark’s Julia Garner plays the role of a con-artist who was able to swindle money out of New York’s elite. The series itself is based on the New York Magazine article that chronicled her five-year long-con.

Jupiter’s Legacy

Genre: Superhero

Netflix’s first major solo foray into the superhero universe begins in 2021 with the release of season 1 of Jupiter’s Legacy. Although it was plagued with problems through production, it still promises to kickstart Millarworld on Netflix.

Lost Ollie

Genre: Kids, Animation

From 21 Laps Entertainment comes this incredibly animated mini-series about a lost toy searching across the country for the boy who lost him. Prep the tissues.

Maid

Genre: Dramedy

Margot Robbie produces this dramedy that is inspired by the memoir of the same name. The cast for the series is huge and currently includes Margaret Qualley, Nick Robinson, and Andie MacDowell.

Although not officially announced for 2021, filming is expected to wrap in early 2021 so could squeeze in.

Maya and the Three

Genre: Animation

This absolutely stunning animated series from Jorge Gutierrez will be Netflix’s first animated limited series. Maya and the Three is about a warrior princess embarking on a quest to save the world of men and gods.

Midnight Mass

Genre: Horror

Mike Flanagan is returning for multiple new projects with Netflix and one that just recently wrapped filming is Midnight Mass. It’s about an isolated island community that experiences strange events and employs the help of a young priest to figure out what’s going on.

Pieces of Her

Genre: Thriller

Based on the 2018 novel by Karin Slaughter, this series stars Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, and David Wenham. Pieces of Her follows a woman who is caught up in a deadly mass shooting in a diner and witnessing her mother swooping into save the day.

Power Rangers Dino Fury

Genre: Kids

Netflix is carrying the next Power Rangers series exclusively with Dion Fury due out in early 2021. The new series sees an army of aliens unleashed on Earth and it’s down to the Power Rangers to stop them.

Resident Evil: Live-Action Series

Genre: Horror

Dubbed as a prequel, this live-action series is helmed by the showrunner of Supernatural. We’ve got a tonne of information about this title in our ongoing preview. Filming is set to begin in February 2021 but be warned, this could slip into ’22.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Genre: Anime

This title is more at home on our anime 2021 preview but given the broader Western appeal of the franchise, we thought we’d include it here too.

Sex/Life

Genre: Comedy

Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, and Adam Demos feature in this love triangle comedy series helmed by Stacy Rukeyser.

Shadow and Bone

Genre: Fantasy

From producer Shawn Levy comes this adaptation of the books from Leigh Bardugo. It’s about a young girl who discovers a power that could help unite the world and stop the forces of darkness.

Sweet Tooth

Genre: Superhero

This one could easily slip into 2022 but filming has reportedly concluded. It’s going to be a comic book adaptation of Sweet Tooth by Jeff Lemire. Robert Downey Jr is involved as an executive producer.

The Netflix Afterparty

Genre: Comedy

This will be a brand new weekly show (the first since Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj) that is basically a promotion series for Netflix’s library of titles including interviews, sketches, and roundups of what’s new on Netflix. Stars London Hughes, Fortune Feimster, and David Spade.

The Serpent

Genre: Drama

BBC co-production that airs in the UK in January 2021 before coming to Netflix later in the year. It features Jenna Coleman, Ellie Bamber, and Tahir Rahim and tells the story of a con-man and mass-murderer operating in the mid-70s.

Vikings: Valhalla

Genre: Historical Drama

As you may have heard, Netflix has commissioned a spin-off to the very popular Vikings series that’s set to have a huge budget.

Filming has reportedly concluded which means we could get the first batch of episodes by the end of 2021.

Returning Netflix Shows Coming to Netflix in 2021

Those marked with an asterisk could slip into 2022 as they don’t have announced filming dates or unknown development timeline.

#blackAF (Season 2)

After Life (Season 1)

Another Life (Season 2)

Atypical (Season 4)

Big Mouth (Season 5)

Black Summer (Season 2)

Blood and Water (Season 2)

Bonding (Season 2)

Carmen Sandiego (Season 4)

Cobra Kai (Season 3)

Cobra Kai (Season 4)*

Dash & Lily (Season 2)

Dead to Me (Season 3/Final Season)

Dear White People (Volume 4)

Disenchantment (Part 3)

Emily in Paris (Season 2)*

F is for Family (Season 5)*

Family Reunion (Season 2)

Feel Good (Season 2)*

Gentefied (Season 2)*

Grace & Frankie (Season 7)

Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2)*

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 2)

Johnny Test (Season 7)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 2)

Locke & Key (Season 2)

Lost in Space (Season 3)

Love is Blind (Season 2)

Love, Death & Robots (Season 2)

Lucifer (Season 5, Part 2)

Lucifer (Season 6)*

Malibu Rescue: The Series (Season 2)

Narcos: Mexico (Season 3)

Never Have I Ever (Season 2)

Outer Banks (Season 2)

Queer Eye (Season 6)

Raising Dion (Season 2)

Ratched (Season 2)*

Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)

Selena: The Series (Part 2)

Sex Education (Season 3)

Space Force (Season 2)*

Special (Season 2)

Stranger Things (Season 4)

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2)

The A List (Season 2)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 2)

The Circle (Season 2)

The Dragon Prince (Season 4)

The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow (Season 2)

The Kominsky Method (Season 3)

The Last Kingdom (Season 5)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 3)*

The Witcher (Season 2)

Top Boy (Season 2 / Season 5)

Virgin River (Season 3)

Young Wallander (Season 2)*

You (Season 3)

Netflix Series Coming beyond 2021

As filming timelines are often tight, we’re going to include a bunch more series that are currently in development and we suspect we’ll be hearing more about them throughout 2021, be in production throughout the year and potentially squeezing a release (unless stated otherwise).

1899 – Historic horror from the creators of the German series Dark expected in 2022.

– Historic horror from the creators of the German series Dark expected in 2022. A Chorus Line – Mini-series starring Ewan McGregor about Broadway dancers auditioning for spots.

– Mini-series starring Ewan McGregor about Broadway dancers auditioning for spots. Ada Twist, Scientist – Chris Nee produces this animated series about a young scientist.

Agent King – Animated series about Elvis Presley as a secret government spy. Created by John Eddie.

– Animated series about Elvis Presley as a secret government spy. Created by John Eddie. American Jesus – Second major TV series (with the postponement of The Magic Order) from the Millarworld universe that should start production in 2021.

– Second major TV series (with the postponement of The Magic Order) from the Millarworld universe that should start production in 2021. Archive 81 – New horror series that should wrap production in the first quarter of 2021.

– New horror series that should wrap production in the first quarter of 2021. Assassin’s Creed – live-action series based on the Ubisoft video game.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Series – With the creators departing it seems highly unlikely we get the live-action series released in ’21 but we could hear more about development.

– With the creators departing it seems highly unlikely we get the live-action series released in ’21 but we could hear more about development. Ayrton Senna miniseries – Biopic series expected in 2022.

– Biopic series expected in 2022. Battle Kitty – Kids animated series about a warrior kitten.

– Kids animated series about a warrior kitten. Bloom – Callie Khouri and Juliana Maio are set to write this series about women attempting to break into the world of fashion after WW2.

– Callie Khouri and Juliana Maio are set to write this series about women attempting to break into the world of fashion after WW2. Blue Eye Samurai – Jane Wu directed animation action series featuring the voices of Maya Erskine and Brenda Song.

– Jane Wu directed animation action series featuring the voices of Maya Erskine and Brenda Song. Bone – Adaptation of Jeff Smith’s comic book series.

– Adaptation of Jeff Smith’s comic book series. Call Your Daughter Home – Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the book by Deb Spera.

– Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the book by Deb Spera. Captain Fall – Animated series from the creators of Netflix’s Norsemen.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – Animated kids series based on the Roald Dahl tale – part of the larger Roald Dahl output.

– Animated kids series based on the Roald Dahl tale – part of the larger Roald Dahl output. Chinatown Prequel Series – David Fincher and Robert Towne team up for this prequel series to the movie.

– David Fincher and Robert Towne team up for this prequel series to the movie. City of Ghosts – Animated series from one of the supervising directors on Adventure Time.

– Animated series from one of the supervising directors on Adventure Time. Conan the Barbarian – First of many adaptations based on the Conan the Barbarian IP.

– First of many adaptations based on the Conan the Barbarian IP. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – Anime series based on the hit video-game series.

– Anime series based on the hit video-game series. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me – Jamie Foxx led comedy series that’s expected to start production in 2021.

– Jamie Foxx led comedy series that’s expected to start production in 2021. First Kill – Vampire series featuring Emma Roberts.

– Vampire series featuring Emma Roberts. From Scratch – Zoe Saldana will feature in this drama about an American woman filling in love with a man while studying in Italy.

– Zoe Saldana will feature in this drama about an American woman filling in love with a man while studying in Italy. Game Changer – Adaptation of the novel by Neal Shusterman.

– Adaptation of the novel by Neal Shusterman. God’s Favorite Idiot – Sitcom workplace comedy featuring Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone.

Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight – Horror anthology series.

– Horror anthology series. Heartbreak High – Australian teen series reboot expected to release in 2022.

– Australian teen series reboot expected to release in 2022. Hit and Run – New series from the creators of Fauda for Netflix. Stars Lior Raz about a man looking for answers after his wife was killed by a hitman.

– New series from the creators of Fauda for Netflix. Stars Lior Raz about a man looking for answers after his wife was killed by a hitman. Human Resources – From the team that bought you Big Mouth comes a new workplace sitcom.

– From the team that bought you Big Mouth comes a new workplace sitcom. Isabella’s Witch Chronicles – Kids adventure series about a dragon-witch princess narrating her life.

– Kids adventure series about a dragon-witch princess narrating her life. Kaos – British historical comedy that looks into Greek mythology.

– British historical comedy that looks into Greek mythology. Kid Cosmic – Netflix Animation Studios presents this comedy series about a young boy who dreams about being a superhero.

– Netflix Animation Studios presents this comedy series about a young boy who dreams about being a superhero. Kings of America – Adam McKay and Amy Adams reunited for a limited series on the rise of Walmart.

– Adam McKay and Amy Adams reunited for a limited series on the rise of Walmart. Life in Colour – David Attenborough docu-series looking at how animals use color in their day-to-day lives.

Magic: The Gathering – Animated series produced by the Russo Brothers based on the card trading game. Rumored for release in 2021.

– Animated series produced by the Russo Brothers based on the card trading game. Rumored for release in 2021. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Ryan Murphy produced serial killer limited series.

– Ryan Murphy produced serial killer limited series. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone – Jason Blum and Ryan Murphy produced horror series. Not expected for 2021.

– Jason Blum and Ryan Murphy produced horror series. Not expected for 2021. Notes on Love – Shonda Rhimes anthology series.

– Shonda Rhimes anthology series. One Piece – Live-action adaptation of the anime.

– Live-action adaptation of the anime. Painkiller – Limited series from Eric Newman and Peter Berg about the opioid crisis.

– Limited series from Eric Newman and Peter Berg about the opioid crisis. Spongebob Spinoff Series – An untitled spin-off series based on Spongebob Squarepants.

– An untitled spin-off series based on Spongebob Squarepants. Sword Art Online – A live-action adaptation of the anime series.

– A live-action adaptation of the anime series. The Chair – Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass will star in this dramedy produced by David Be

– Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass will star in this dramedy produced by David Be The Chronicles of Narnia – Not expecting any TV releases of Narnia but are expecting to hear more on the roadmap in 2021.

– Not expecting any TV releases of Narnia but are expecting to hear more on the roadmap in 2021. The Crew – Kevin James NASCAR sitcom announced in September 2019. No word on where this is in development so could come out in 2021.

– Kevin James NASCAR sitcom announced in September 2019. No word on where this is in development so could come out in 2021. The Crown (Season 5) – Filming due to begin in the summer of 2021 likely ready for a 2022 release. Set in the early 2000s.

– Filming due to begin in the summer of 2021 likely ready for a 2022 release. Set in the early 2000s. The Lincoln Lawyer – TV adaptation based on the book.

– TV adaptation based on the book. The Midnight Club – Mike Flanagan horror series due to film in early 2021.

– Mike Flanagan horror series due to film in early 2021. The Red Zone – Sam Mendes produced series based on a middling football club in the UK.

The Sandman – DC series based on the comic book series from Niel Gaiman.

– DC series based on the comic book series from Niel Gaiman. The Screaming Staircase – TV adaptation by Joe Cornish about agencies fighting off ghosts.

– TV adaptation by Joe Cornish about agencies fighting off ghosts. The Three-Body Problem – The first major TV series from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Don’t expect this one to release for a couple of years but we could hear more about casting etc in 2021.

– The first major TV series from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Don’t expect this one to release for a couple of years but we could hear more about casting etc in 2021. The Upshaws – Multicam sitcom starring Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps. Was due to start filming in early 2020 but delayed. Could easily release in 2021.

– Multicam sitcom starring Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps. Was due to start filming in early 2020 but delayed. Could easily release in 2021. The Witcher: Blood Origin – Prequel series to The Witcher.

– Prequel series to The Witcher. Unrecorded Night – David Lynch series.

– David Lynch series. White Stork – Political thriller miniseries starring Tom Hiddleston – production begins early next year but isn’t clear whether it’ll be ready for 2021.

There you have it. We think we’ve put together the most comprehensive 2021 list of any outlet and hope that gets you amped up for a year for great TV on Netflix.

There are possibly over 100 titles we’ve missed out though and that’s not even including non-English language titles on the way. You can see possibly the most comprehensive list here.

What are you looking forward to and more importantly, have we missed anything?