‘Splinter Cell’ Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

The video game industry is very rich with interesting stories and compelling characters and Splinter Cell is one of the many Ubisoft titles getting an adaptation on Netflix. In June 2021, we got our first look at Sam Fisher so let’s dive into everything we know so far about the Netflix Splinter Cell series.

The writer and showrunner for Netflix’s Splinter Cell is Derek Kolstad who is known for creating the massive hit franchise John Wick that stars Keanu Reeves. Kolstad also wrote for Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk and Disney’s The Falcon and Winter Soldier. He expressed his excitement for working on Splinter Cell in a recent interview with Collider:

“Animation is fucking cool, dude. You send in a script and they make it. It isn’t a matter of casting this, this, this, or that. It’s like, ‘What do you want to do, Derek?’ ‘I think this would be cool.’ ‘That would be cool!’ We start it.”

The animation studio behind Netflix’s Splinter Cell is currently unknown but it will be revealed soon according to Kolstad.

Writing alongside Kolstad will be David Diatch who has worked on a number of high-profile shows and Katie J. Stone too.

David Daitch who has worked on Shooter for USA Network and FOX's upcoming Interceptor is reportedly attached to write Netflix's anime Splinter Cell series alongside Derek Kolstad!#SplinterCell pic.twitter.com/6CtEMVSrOu — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 8, 2021

What is the plot of Netflix’s Splinter Cell?

Currently, nothing is known about the plot of the first season of Splinter Cell, but Derek Kolstad has commented that each season’s story will be self-contained:

“Every season is going to be self-contained, outside of the evolution of the main character. I like having one big, bad, one overarching story and one background story, with the A/B of it all, and yet, I look at everything I do — well, almost everything — especially in film and TV, as the best Westerns. He rides off into the sunset because he’s going to do the same fucking thing the next town over until he dies doing it.”

Will the animated series be tied to the games?

That is unknown as well, but given the big success of the games, we would expect a completely original plot with some recognizable elements from the games. Perhaps some of the missions or villains could be in the series or even locations and nods to iconic game mechanics.

What is the development status of Splinter Cell?

The first season of Splinter Cell is currently being written, according to Kolstad. At the time of his most recent interview in March 2021, he was finishing up the bible of the first season and sending it to the others. He also stated that the writing process will probably take six more months.

However, in June 2021 as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, we got a first glimpse of how the animation is coming along for Splinter Cell with the first look at Sam Fisher sporting his iconic night vision goggles and a blood-soaked coat.

When will Splinter Cell be released on Netflix?

Derek Kolstad elaborated that the release of Netflix’s Splinter Cell won’t be anytime soon, but rather maybe in 2022 or later:

“Probably two years. Probably, no, about 18 months. These things, from inception to execution, are 18 months to two years. My job will be done in probably six months with the other writers. And yet you’re always on standby to go, like, ‘This isn’t working. This line sucks. The actor wants to do something cool.’ But I also believe that, especially in animation, if they can have all the episodes in hand going into it, I make their job easier, too.”

Will any of the voice cast from the game reprise their roles in the Netflix series?

Nothing is currently known about the potential voice cast of Splinter Cell, but it is very likely Netflix would try and recruit the voice cast from the video games like they did with Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness animated series. We are certainly hoping that at least Michael Ironside will return as the unmistakable voice of Sam Fisher once again.

How many seasons are intended for Netflix’s Splinter Cell?

Netflix has ordered 16 episodes of Splinter Cell with each episode being 20-30 minutes. The first season will be comprised of the first 8 episodes, and the second season will have the other half of the ordered episodes. That being said, a renewal is always possible down the line.