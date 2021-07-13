When will Season 2 of ‘The Cook of Castamar’ be on Netflix?

Spanish period dramas are often popular on Netflix and early indications is that The Cook of Castamar (known in Spain as La cocinera de Castamar) has been a smash-hit. Will the series be returning for season 2 and will it be coming to Netflix? Here’s what we know so far.

Adapting the novel from Fernando J. Múñez,the Spanish series first debuted on the OTT platform Atresplayer Premium back in February 2021 although dropped on Netflix in Spain too earlier in 2021. It joined Netflix elsewhere in the world on July 9th, 2021.

Early top 10 data suggests the series is performing well in nearly all Spanish language regions. It’s also made an appearance in the US top 10 for two days on the trot. We’ll update this section once we’ve got a bigger picture of how well it’s performing in the top 10s after 28 days on the service.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve yet to dive in:

“In 1720 Madrid, a talented cook catches the eye of a widowed duke just as he returns to aristocratic society. Based on the novel by Fernando J. Múñez.”

Has The Cook of Castamar been renewed for season 2?

No. Nor is it expected. According to El Espanol’s Bluper blog (a very trustworthy plugged-in Entertainment site operating out of Spain), the show was only originally planned to be a single season.

They also report that the show was originally thought to fall flat on its face but surprised audiences and became one of the highest-rated shows in 2021.

With all that said, that decision could be reversed with one Spanish source implying there’s more than enough material for a second season.

The screenwriter for the show told Fuera de Series did speculate as to where the story could go next, however.

Loosely translated, he says: “At some point we would consider losing Castamar, but the house would belong to his family and he would have left an income to his mother and brother because he is not going to leave them stranded.”

There is good news, however. The Ten Steps from the same author is currently set to get an adaptation however it’s unclear whether it’ll release on Netflix.

Ultimately though, don’t get your hopes up for a season 2 of The Cook of Castamar.

What to watch on Netflix like The Cook of Castamar

As we’ve mentioned, there are a plethora of other Spanish language period dramas to check out until season 2.

Our top picks include Cable Girls, High Seas, Morocco: Love in Times of War, and the licensed title Velvet (assuming it’s available where you live).

Would you like to see The Cook of Castamar return for season 2 at Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.