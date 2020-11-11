Taiwanese Horror ‘Detention’ Season 1 is Coming to Netflix in 2020

Netflix has begun to tap into the video-game market, and with it, some exciting new Originals are on their way. One of the most exciting adaptations we can look forward to is the release of Detention, the horror series, that’s coming to Netflix in December 2020.

Detention is an upcoming Netflix Original horror-drama based on the Taiwanese video game of the same name. The series has been made by Netflix in collaboration with the Taiwanese broadcaster Public Television Service.

The release of Detention will make the first Mandarin series that Netflix has collaborated on, and become the 72nd co-produced Original.

When is the Netflix release date for Detention season 1?

It has been confirmed that the first episode of Detention will be available to stream on Netflix on Saturday, December 5th, 2020

A brand new episode will be available each Saturday until its finale on January 23rd, 2021.

Episode PTS Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 05/12/2020 05/12/2020 2 12/12/2020 12/12/2020 3 19/12/2020 19/12/2020 4 26/12/2020 26/12/2020 5 02/01/2021 02/01/2021 6 09/01/2021 09/01/2021 7 16/01/2021 16/01/2021 8 23/01/2021 23/01/2021

Episodes of Detention will be broadcast on Taiwanese broadcaster Public Television Service before arriving on Netflix.

What is the plot of Detention?

The synopsis for Detention has been provided by Netflix:

Detention: The Series starts at Greenwood High School in the 1990s. Yunxiang Liu (played by Lingwei Lee), a transfer student, steps into the forbidden area on the campus by accident, where she encounters the ghost of Ruixin Fang (Ning Han). Fang later unveils the hidden history and trauma over the past 30 years, and how a group of young students and teachers were persecuted as they fought for freedom in the era of censorship. Their stories keep coming back to the school like haunting nightmares, waiting to be told and revealed.

Who are the cast members of Detention?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Detention. Not all of the roles have been confirmed for the series.

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before Yunxiang Liu Ling-Wei Lee *Debuting in Detention* Ruixin Fang Ning Han *Debuting in Detention* TBA Guang-Zi The Fearless | CSIC: I Hero | Floating Flowers in the Wind TBA Yao Chun-yao The Mirror | Au revoir Taipei | I do 2 TBA Cheng-Ping Chao Girls Generation | The Resistance | Woody Sambo TBA Serena Fang Drifting Flowers | The King of Romance | Girlfriend Boyfriend TBA Teng-Hung Hsia Days We Stared at the Sun | Til Death Do Us Part | Wild Sparrow TBA Kun-Da Wu Time to Say Goodbye | Til Death Do Us Part | The Teenage Psychic

Is the Detention TV series tied to the 2019 movie?

Many fans are curious to know whether or not the 2019 movie adaptation is tied to the upcoming Original series.

We can confirm that the TV adaptation of Detention is entirely separate from that of its movie counterpart.

The series is using an entirely new cast and each episode has been given a run time of 60 minutes. With eight hours of story to flesh out the story of Detention, fans are in for a treat.

Can we expect to see a second season of Detention?

Red Candle Games, the developers behind the video game, have only made one Detention video-game. This means, that it’s likely all of the source material will be covered across the series eight hours run time.

If a series is popular enough then you can never say never, but for now, at least, it’s unlikely we’ll see a second season of Detention.

Are you excited for the release of Detention on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!