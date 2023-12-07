Our Most Anticipated New Shows Coming to Netflix in 2024

With 2023 quickly coming to an end, it’s time for some of our picks of what new shows we’re most excited about as we head into 2024. We’ll be hand-picking nine shows you should have on your radar for next year.

Of course, these shows are subject to change and may not be released next year. In addition, we’re keeping this list strictly for debut shows. So don’t expect to see Bridgerton season 3, The Night Agent season 2, or any other renewed returning show below.

If you want to see some of our most anticipated movie picks, you can find them here.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Read our full preview for Avatar: The Last Airbender here.

Coming to Netflix: February 22nd

Yep, we had to include it. Avatar: The Last Airbender has a lot of pressure on it to deliver. The original is such a beloved Nickelodeon classic that it’s got dedicated and opinionated fans all around the globe.

Reimagined and now in live-action, the series will follow the journey of Aang, a young Avatar who will have to learn how to master all four elements with his friends’ help.

Netflix has spent a small fortune on this show, and early looks like they’ve nailed some aspects of the original, but will Avatar: The Last Airbender follow in One Piece’s success and critical acclaim or languish like The Witcher currently finds itself? We’ll get to find out in February.

The Leopard

Read our full preview for The Leopard here.

Switching to Netflix’s international productions, we head to Italy for this big-budget, splashy period drama. The genre has been successful on Netflix in recent years with the likes of The Empress, The Law According to Lidia Poet, and, of course, Bridgerton, pulling in significant numbers, so we’re expecting great things from The Leopard.

The mini-series based on the novel by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa

Netflix describes the series as a “modern exploration of timeless themes – power, love, and the cost of progress.”

Ripley

Ripley wasn’t originally bound for Netflix, but rather in development for Showtime, and with filming already wrapped on the mini-series, we expect it to drop sometime in 2024.

Headlined by Andrew Scott, the series adapts the novel by Patricia Highsmith, telling the story of a grifter living in the 1960s and hired by a powerful man.

An enormous cast with some serious acting chops and excellent talent behind the camera has this high up our anticipated list.

The Gentlemen

Coming to Netflix: March 2024 (expected March 7th)

Read our full preview for The Gentlemen here.

Guy Ritchie’s 2019 movie The Gentlemen is one of my favorite movies from the director (Snatch still holds the #1 spot!), so I was thrilled when we got to learn he’d not only be giving his blessing to a TV series but would be actively directing and writing too.

The story of the new show follows a man who inherits a sizeable country estate and a business. That business sees him thrust into the world of illegal drugs, and he finds that several other players have their eyes on his newfound fortune. Will he sink or swim?

Among the cast for the new series includes Kaya Scodelario, Theo James, Giancarlo Esposito, Joely Richardson, Peter Serafionwicz, and Vinnie Jones.

Devil May Cry

Adi Shankar has been working with Netflix for several years and has helped produce some of the best animated content for the streamer. Last year’s Captain Laserhawk was particularly good, but he also worked on Castlevania. Next up from the creator is Devil May Cry, another series that adapts a beloved video game IP from Capcom.

Following Dante, you’ll see him on an epic quest to get vengeance and revenge following the death of his family.

Studio Mir is the animation studio behind this title and has worked on the likes of The Legend of Korra, Skull Island, Dota: Dragon’s Blood, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. From the limited clips we’ve seen thus far, it looks like another excellent addition to Netflix’s lineup of video game adaptations.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Read our preview for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

DAHMER has quickly become one of Netflix’s most-watched and most controversial shows of all time. Produced by Ryan Murphy, the series that was originally a limited series will be spun off into an anthology, with the next entry tackling the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez.

The follow-up was announced in May 2023, with the show scheduled (at the time) to be released sometime in 2024. Because of the strikes, the show hasn’t been able to get into production yet, but filming on this new series is currently scheduled to be underway in December. We think Netflix will move heaven and earth to get this out for next year but be warned it may be pushed.

This is high up on our anticipated list because of the subject matter this time around. There were apologists for DAHMER, leading to the viral creation of some bizarre fandoms. Still, we think, depending on how the series is executed, this series could take that to another level, with many already commenting that the Menendez brothers were the victims and their parents were the real monsters.

The Perfect Couple

21 Laps Entertainment has produced some excellent titles for Netflix over the past few years. We’re very hopeful that the trend continues into ’24 with the arrival of a crime mystery series helmed by Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, and Liev Schreiber.

The plot revolves around a wedding that ends in a disaster with a body discovered closely nearby, with everyone at the wedding being a potential suspect.

Filming on this one has already wrapped up and should be on our screens next year.

Eric

Abi Morgan is bringing her next project to Netflix. The prolific writer is best known for working on movies including The Iron Lady, Suffragette, and Shame, but this next project, headlined by Benedict Cumberbatch, is something entirely different.

Cumberbatch plays Vincent, a father whose son goes missing and goes on the hunt for him with Eric, a monster that lives under his son’s bed.

The cast for the series beyond Cumberbatch includes Gaby Hoffman, Jeff Hephner, John Doman, McKinley Belcher III, and David Denman.

3 Body Problem

Last but certainly not least, we move onto 3 Body Problem.

Rightly or wrongly, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss don’t have the best reputation in the world, given the way that Game of Thrones came to a rather abrupt and disappointing end. They’ll thankfully be able to redeem themselves with this vast and ambitious new sci-fi series project due to release in March 2024.

A big cast (with some familiar Game of Thrones faces) combined with source material has the potential to make this as big as their HBO show, but it’s execution dependent. Let’s see how it turns out on March 21st.

Here’s what you can expect going into the new series, per Netflix:

“A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

Have we missed any big new series on the way that should be on this list? Let us know in the comments below.