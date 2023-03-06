Renewed Netflix Series 2023: List of Shows Returning for New Seasons

Welcome to our big ongoing guide digging through all of the returning TV shows Netflix has given season renewals to. This list will contain every Netflix Original show currently renewed for a new season (or seasons in some cases) and set to return in 2023, 2024, or beyond.

Would you rather see what slate of new shows Netflix is working on? Check out our upcoming debut Netflix series list.

English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2023 and Beyond

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4)

African Queens: Njinga (Season 2)

Arcane (Season 2)

Bee and PuppyCat (Season 2)

Big Mouth (Season 7)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 6)

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 2)

Go, Dog, Go! (Season 4)

Heartbreak High (Season 2)

Heartstopper (Seasons 2 & 3) – Confirmed to return in 2023.

– Confirmed to return in 2023. High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Season 2)

Hilda (Season 3) – Renewed for a final season – coming in 2023

– Renewed for a final season – coming in 2023 History 101 (Season 2)

Human Resources (Season 2)

Indian Matchmaking (Season 3)

Is It Cake? (Season 2)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 3) – Filming in late 2022 – expected in 2023.

– Filming in late 2022 – expected in 2023. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3)

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 4)

Love is Blind (Season 5)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Season 2)

Malibu Rescue: The Series (Season 2)

Manifest (Season 4 – Part 2) – Coming in 2023.

– Coming in 2023. Masters of the Universe – Renewed for a new follow-up series titled Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

– Renewed for a new follow-up series titled Masters of the Universe: Revolution. Mo (Season 2) – Renewed for a final season.

– Renewed for a final season. My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 4)

My Unorthodox Life (Season 2)

Monster (Seasons 2-3) – Two new seasons following the release of DAHMER in 2022.

– Two new seasons following the release of DAHMER in 2022. Never Have I Ever (Season 4) – Renewed for final season – coming in 2023.

– Renewed for final season – coming in 2023. Next in Fashion (Season 2) – Coming in March 2023

– Coming in March 2023 Oggy Oggy (Season 2)

Outer Banks (Season 4)

Power Rangers (Season 30) – Coming in 2023.

– Coming in 2023. Queer Eye (Season 7)

Ratched (Season 2) – Production status is currently unknown.

Production status is currently unknown. Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)

Ridley Jones (Season 5) – Coming in March 2023

– Coming in March 2023 Selling Sunset (Seasons 6 & 7)

Sex Education (Season 4) – Filming in 2022 – expected in 2023

Shadow and Bone (Season 2) – Coming to Netflix in March 2023.

– Coming to Netflix in March 2023. Sharkdog (Season 3)

Sonic Prime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023

– Coming in 2023 Sparking Joy (Season 2)

Spirit Rangers (Season 2)

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 7)

Stranger Things (Season 5) – The final season will debut in 2024.

– The final season will debut in 2024. StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 2)

Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 3) – Renewed for final season.

– Renewed for final season. Surviving Summer (Season 2)

Sweet Magnolias (Season 3) – Began filming in summer 2022 – expected in 2023.

Sweet Tooth (Season 2) – Filming from January 2022 and confirmed for release in 2023.

– Filming from January 2022 and confirmed for release in 2023. Teletubbies (Season 2)

That 90s Show (Season 2) – Supersized 16-episode second season.

– Supersized 16-episode second season. The American Barbecue Showdown (Season 2)

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2)

The Circle (Season 5)

The Creature Cases (Season 3 – aka Chapter 3)

The Crown (Season 6) – Final season to release in November 2023.

– Final season to release in November 2023. The Dragon Prince (Seasons 5, 6 & 7) – Season 5 confirmed for 2023 release.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2) – Expected in 2023

– Expected in 2023 The Mole (Season 2)

The Nutty Boy (Season 2)

The Recruit (Season 2)

The Sandman (New Episodes)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 2)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4) – Renewed for final season and filming in 2023.

– Renewed for final season and filming in 2023. The Upshaws (Season 3 – Part 4)

The Watcher (Season 2)

The Witcher (Season 3 & 4) – Season 3 is due to release in the Summer of 2023.

– Season 3 is due to release in the Summer of 2023. Top Boy (Season 5) – Final season.

– Final season. Too Hot to Handle (Season 5)

Untold (Volume 2)

Ultraman (Season 3) – Confirmed for 2023 – final season.

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 3) – Coming to Netflix in 2024.

– Coming to Netflix in 2024. Virgin River (Season 5) – Expected in 2023.

– Expected in 2023. Wednesday (Season 2)

You (Season 4) – Releasing in two halves – part 1 in February 2023 and part 2 in March 2023.

– Releasing in two halves – part 1 in February 2023 and part 2 in March 2023. Young, Famous & African (Season 2)

Non-English Language Returning Netflix Shows in 2023 and Beyond

All of Us Are Dead – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Alpha Males – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) AlRawabi School for Girls – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) Another Self – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) As the Crow Flies – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Back to 15 – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Baki Hanma – Japanese anime (Season 2)

– Japanese anime (Season 2) BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023

– Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023 Class – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Community Squad (Season 2) – Argentinian Spanish (Season 2)

– Argentinian Spanish (Season 2) D.P. – Korean (Season 2)

Eva Lasting – Colombian (Season 2)

– Colombian (Season 2) Fatma – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Finding Ola – Arabic (Season 2)

– Arabic (Season 2) Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Hellbound – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Holy Family – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) I Am Georgina – Spanish (Season 2) – Coming in March 2023

– Spanish (Season 2) – Coming in March 2023 I Hate Christmas – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Invisible City – Portuguese (Season 2) – Coming in March 2023

– Portuguese (Season 2) – Coming in March 2023 Kengan Ashura – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023

– Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023 Kleo – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Last One Standing – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Love Is Blind: Brazil – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Love Never Lies – Spanish (Season 2)

Lupin – French (Part 3)

– French (Part 3) Midnight at the Pera Palace – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) Persona – Korean (Collection 2)

– Korean (Collection 2) Perfume – German (Season 2)

– German (Season 2) Record of Ragnarok – Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023.

– Japanese anime (Season 2) – Coming in 2023. Ragnarok – Norweigen (Season 3) – Final season order.

– Norweigen (Season 3) – Final season order. Rhythm + Flow France – French (Season 2)

– French (Season 2) Secrets of Summer – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) Single’s Inferno – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Sintonia – Portuguese (Season 4)

– Portuguese (Season 4) Skam Italia – Italian (Season 2)

– Italian (Season 2) Smother-in-Law – Portuguese (Season 2)

– Portuguese (Season 2) Sparking Joy – Japanese (Season 2)

– Japanese (Season 2) Snabba Cash – Swedish (Season 2)

– Swedish (Season 2) Squid Game – Korean (Season 2)

– Korean (Season 2) Sweet Home – Korean (Seasons 2 & 3)

– Korean (Seasons 2 & 3) The Club – Turkish (Season 3)

– Turkish (Season 3) The Glory – Korean (Part 2) – Coming in March 2023.

– Korean (Part 2) – Coming in March 2023. The Kingdom – Spanish (Season 2) – Final season coming in March 2023.

– Spanish (Season 2) – Final season coming in March 2023. The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri – Turkish (Season 2)

– Turkish (Season 2) The Marked Heart – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) The Mire – Polish (Season 3)

– Polish (Season 3) The Victims’ Game – Mandarin (Season 2)

– Mandarin (Season 2) Valeria – Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season)

– Spanish (Season 3 – Final Season) Welcome to Eden – Spanish (Season 2)

– Spanish (Season 2) Wrong Side of the Tracks – Spanish (Seasons 3-4)

– Spanish (Seasons 3-4) Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Hindi (Season 2)

– Hindi (Season 2) Young Royals – Swedish (Season 3) – Final season order.

If you enjoy this list – please consider sharing. As you can imagine, cataloging all these shows takes an enormous effort.

Have we missed any? Let me know on Twitter or in the comments down below.