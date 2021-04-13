Sony Pictures Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022 & Beyond

With the news Netflix in the United States is going to be getting Sony Pictures movies from 2022 for five years, this post will list all the new theatrical content coming to Netflix from Sony over that period.

We are expecting a catalog of Sony Pictures titles from the past to also hit Netflix at some point. We’ll cover this in a separate article with most of the Sony movies expiring from Starz (where the Sony library mostly was last) over the next few years.

Again, this is just the brand new theatrical content we know about. We’ll also expand this list over time to include the direct-to-Netflix titles that will be skipping a theatrical release (more on that via Variety).

Sony Pictures Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022

Escape Room 2

Director: Adam Robitel

Cast: Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Isabelle Fuhrman, Thomas Cocquerel, Holland Roden

Genre: Action, Adventure, Horror

Theatrical Release Date: January 7th, 2022 | Estimated Netflix Release Date: October 2022

Sony capitalized on the growing popularity of Escape Rooms but added a sinister and deadly twist to the concept. The first film made over $155.7 million worldwide, and only a shoestring budget of $9 million. It’s a no-brainer why Sony continues to invest in the franchise when it’s already shown to make a quick and easy profit.

Escape Room 2 is the first of two Sony Pictures movies to arrive on Netflix in October 2022.

After surviving the first deadly game, Zoey and Ben will be forced into an even deadlier game by the puzzle master, with an even lower chance of surviving the horror that waits for them.

Morbius

Director: Daniel Espinosa

Cast: Jared Leto, Jared Harris, Michael Keaton, Matt Smith, Simon Stroud

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Theatrical Release Date: January 21st, 2022 | Estimated Netflix Release Date: October 2022

Even though Sony and Marvel Studios came to an agreement with adding Spider-Man to the MCU, the studio still reserves the right to use the large library of characters from the web-slinger. This is what lead to the creation of the Venom movie, and now with Morbius the establishment of Sony’s own cinematic universe within the MCU.

While Sony occupying its own space within the realms of the MCU may sound confusing, the gaps between the two are starting to be bridged together, and plans for a future Sinister Six film are looking more and more likely.

It’s been five years since Jared Leto’s disastrous appearance as the Joker in the Suicide Squad, so the academy-award-winning actor will be hoping to find success in a rival superhero franchise instead.

Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist plagued by a rare blood disease tries to cure himself but inadvertently infects himself with Vampirism.

Uncharted

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Cast: Tom Holland, Mark Whalberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle

Genre: Action, Adventure

Theatrical Release Date: February 18th, 2022 | Estimated Netflix Release Date: November 2022

With an incredible and extensive library of video games, Sony has no shortage of games ready and waiting to be adapted into full feature-length movies. So, 14 years after the debut of the Uncharted franchise on the PlayStation 3, Nathan Drake is finally coming to life on the big screen.

Opting to go with a younger Nathan Drake, popular Spider-Man actor Tom Holland will take on the role, with Mark Whalberg portraying the role of Drake’s mentor Sully.

The first installment of the franchise will take place before the events of the video games, and will tell the story of Nathan Drake in his youth and how he came to meet and befriend Sully.

Sony Pictures Movies Coming to Netflix beyond 2022

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

Director: Joaquim Dos Santos

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Shameik Moore

Theatrical Release Date: October 7th, 2022 | Estimated Netflix Release Date: July 2023

Without a doubt, Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of the best-animated movies in history and rightfully earned the Oscar for the best animated film at the 91st Academy Awards.

The sky is only limited by imagination, and a film budget for the upcoming animated Spider-Man sequel, and if it’s anything like its predecessor then we are all in for an amazing time.

Little is currently known about the plot of the Spider-Verse movie, but at the very least we’re expecting to see even more famous variations of the webbed wonder.

With the film still planned to premiere in October 2022, subscribers will have to wait until the Summer of 2023 before it arrives on the Netflix library.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Director: Stella Meghie

Genre: Biography, Music

Cast: Naomi Ackie

Theatrical Release Date: November 2022 | Estimated Netflix Release Date: August 2023

Sony won the bidding war for the film’s rights to Whitney Houston’s biopic, which means we could see a future Oscar nomination for actress Naomi Ackie, who is taking on the mammoth lead role.

The screenplay of Whitney Houston’s life is being penned by Anthony McCarten, who was responsible for writing Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

With the biopic not set to hit theatres until late 2022, subscribers are going to be waiting until the Summer of 2023 before it’s available to stream on Netflix.

The Nightingale

Director: Mélanie Laurent

Genre: Drama

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning

Theatrical Release Date: December 23rd, 2022 | Estimated Netflix Release Date: September 2023

Despite the fact that both Fanning sisters have been acting since childhood, surprisingly, the siblings have never acted alongside each other on the same project until The Nightengale.

The project has been in the making since 2016, but due to several factors, principal photography didn’t begin until October 2020. TriStar, the distributor of the movie have rescheduled the release of the film twice, postponing a December 2021 release date to December 2022

The film is based on a screenplay written by Dana Stevens, who based the story on the novel of the same name written by Kristin Hannah. The story is centered around two sisters who are struggling to survive during the German Occupation of France during World War 2.

Undated Movies Coming to Netflix Beyond 2022

65

Directors: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller

Cast: Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman

Theatrical Release Date: TBA

The writers behind A Quiet Place are in the director’s seat for their new sci-fi thriller 65. The film is being co-produced by Raimi Productions, with Sam Raimi as one of the executive producers.

At this time little is known about the plot, but with Adam Driver on board, we can’t wait to hear more about 65.

Bullet Train

Director: David Leitch

Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lady Gaga, Sandra Bullock

Theatrical Release Date: TBA

Brad Pitt leads an exciting ensemble cast in David Leitch’s action-thriller. Filming wrapped up on Bullet Train in March 2021 which means we’re unlikely to see a theatrical release until 2022, which means we may not see the feature on Netflix until 2023.

Five assassins on board a Japanese bullet train discover that their individual assignments are tied to each other.

Journal for Jordan

Director: Denzel Washington

Genre: Drama

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Tamara Tunie, Robert Wisdom, Chanté Adams, Cleveland Berto

Theatrical Release Date: TBA

For only the fourth time of his career, two-time academy-award-winning actor Denzel Washington is going to be in the director’s seat for a feature-length film. This is also the first time Washington himself won’t be starring in a lead or supporting role.

Before he is killed in action while serving in the US Army in Baghdad, 1st Sgt. Charles King authors a journal for his son, hoping his written words can teach him to live a decent life despite growing up without a father.

Masters of the Universe

Director: Aaron Nee

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Cast: Noah Centineo

Theatrical Release Date: TBA

Netflix subscribers will be very familiar with Noah Centino, the teen-drama heartthrob of the To All the Boys trilogy, The Perfect Date, and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. Moving on from teen-dramas Centineo will star in his biggest role to date as Prince Adam/He-Man in the long-anticipated live-action remake of Masters of the Universe.

He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe faces off against his evil nemesis Skeletor, as he fights to protect the planet of Etheria and the secrets of his home, Castle Greyskull.

Jumanji 4

Director: Jake Kasden

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Cast: TBA

Theatrical Release Date: TBA

The fourth film of the Jumanji franchise is still in the early stages of development, which means filming may not begin for a significant period of time. There’s also no confirmation that the cast of the previous two films will be returning to reprise their roles, but we’d definitely expect to learn more in the coming months, especially once filming on Black Adam is over for Dwayne Johnson.

Movies in Development at Sony Pictures

Adulting – Family Comedy from Studio 8

– Family Comedy from Studio 8 Bad Boys 4 – The fourth installment of the high-octane and action-packed Bad Boys franchise.

– The fourth installment of the high-octane and action-packed Bad Boys franchise. Beautiful – The film adaptation of the Broadway musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

– The film adaptation of the Broadway musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Bloodshot 2 – Vin Diesel set to reprise his role as Ray Garrison in the second installment of the Valiant comic book story.

– Vin Diesel set to reprise his role as Ray Garrison in the second installment of the Valiant comic book story. Bubble – Adult animated comedy from Seth Rogen, and adaption of the 2018 podcast series of the same name.

– Adult animated comedy from Seth Rogen, and adaption of the 2018 podcast series of the same name. Constance – “Magical Family Hybrid Movie” with Will Gluck and Keith Bunin.

– “Magical Family Hybrid Movie” with Will Gluck and Keith Bunin. CrossFire – Live-action adaptation of the video-game Crossfire.

– Live-action adaptation of the video-game Crossfire. The Crow Reborn – Reboot of the cult-classic The Crow.

– Reboot of the cult-classic The Crow. The Day the Crayons Quit – Animated adaptation of the popular children’s book of the same name.

– Animated adaptation of the popular children’s book of the same name. Fixed – Adult-animated comedy directed by Genndy Tartakovsky.

– Adult-animated comedy directed by Genndy Tartakovsky. Harold and the Purple Crayon – Live-action film adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon.

– Live-action film adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon. The Hazel Wood – Live-action adaptation of Melissa Albert’s The Hazel Wood.

– Live-action adaptation of Melissa Albert’s The Hazel Wood. Homecoming

Just Dance – Adaptation of Ubisoft’s popular dancing video game series of the same name.

– Adaptation of Ubisoft’s popular dancing video game series of the same name. Kraven the Hunter – As Sony continues to go down the path of the Sinister Six, adding to Spider-Man’s cinematic rogue’s gallery is Kraven the Hunter, the big game hunter who wants to prove he is the best by hunting Spider-Man.

– As Sony continues to go down the path of the Sinister Six, adding to Spider-Man’s cinematic rogue’s gallery is Kraven the Hunter, the big game hunter who wants to prove he is the best by hunting Spider-Man. Metal Gear Solid – Live-action adaptation of Konami’s popular video game franchise with Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac taking on the role of the iconic Solid Snake.

– Live-action adaptation of Konami’s popular video game franchise with Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac taking on the role of the iconic Solid Snake. Motherf*&er – Romantic comedy from producer Will Gluck.

– Romantic comedy from producer Will Gluck. Nothing to See Here – Adaptation of the comedy novel of the same name.

– Adaptation of the comedy novel of the same name. Once Upon a One More Time – Adaptation of the Broadway-bound musical of the same name, which features the music of pop star Britney Spears.

– Adaptation of the Broadway-bound musical of the same name, which features the music of pop star Britney Spears. The Pope’s Exorcist – Biopic of the life and career of Father Gabriele Amorth, the legendary Italian priest who performed thousands of exorcisms for the Vatican.

– Biopic of the life and career of Father Gabriele Amorth, the legendary Italian priest who performed thousands of exorcisms for the Vatican. Sicario: Capos – The third installment of the Sicario franchise.

– The third installment of the Sicario franchise. Silk – Spider-Man spin-off centered around the character of Silk, a fellow web-slinger who was bitten by the same radioactive spider as Peter Parker.

– Spider-Man spin-off centered around the character of Silk, a fellow web-slinger who was bitten by the same radioactive spider as Peter Parker. Skandar and the Unicorn Thief – Adaptation of A.F. Steadman’s fantasy novel of the same name.

– Adaptation of A.F. Steadman’s fantasy novel of the same name. Spider-Woman – Spider-Man spin-off centered around Jessica Drew, a fellow super-powered hero with Spider-like abilities.

– Spider-Man spin-off centered around Jessica Drew, a fellow super-powered hero with Spider-like abilities. Tao – female-driven sci-fi adventure story that is set in China

– female-driven sci-fi adventure story that is set in China Tut – Coming of age animated feature centered around the story of the boy-king Tutankhamun.

– Coming of age animated feature centered around the story of the boy-king Tutankhamun. Urban Legend – Reboot of the 90s slasher-thriller.

– Reboot of the 90s slasher-thriller. Watch Dogs – Live-action adaptation of Ubisoft’s video game franchise of the same name.

– Live-action adaptation of Ubisoft’s video game franchise of the same name. We’re Not From Here – Hybrid adaptation which will see a blend of live-action and animation of Geoff Rodkey’s novel of the same name.

Which Sony movie are you excited to watch on Netflix?