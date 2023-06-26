‘Sonic Prime Dash’ To Release on Netflix Games in July 2023

Netflix is getting its first Sonic game as part of its expanding list of mobile games available as part of your Netflix subscription on Google Play and iOS.

The news of the game jumping to Netflix Games was part of a recent “Sonic Central” broadcast on June 23rd. Sonic Central are regular update videos providing the latest news on Sonic across the spectrum of mediums the SEGA character features, whether that’s gaming, movies, or television.

The news of Sonic Prime Dash coming to Netflix came around 6:05 in the broadcast:

Per the video, they stated:

In addition [to Sonic Prime season 2], Sonic Dash the original endless running game on mobile, is making its official debut for Netflix as Sonic Prime Dash and will launch alongside the new season of Sonic Prime.”

The gameplay resembles the original Sonic Dash game, which has over 100M downloads on Google Play at the time of publishing. Sonic Dash was first released on mobile in 2013 and has since seen the release of the equally popular second entry in 2015.

The gameplay shown in the short trailer gives us an idea of what new content is coming to the game as part of its jump to Netflix, including playable characters from the Sonic Prime show, including Tails Nine and Rebel Denizen.

Naturally given the jump to Netflix games, it’ll be reworked to remove all advertisements and any microtransactions in the original will now be gone too.

As mentioned, the game is set to drop on Netflix on July 13th, the same day that the anticipated second season of Sonic Prime drops on Netflix globally.

For more on what’s coming soon to Netflix Games, keep an eye on our look ahead at what’s coming up next for the platform. The other major Netflix Games release in July 2023 is Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, scheduled for July 12th.

Hat tip to NinjaGuyX and Jon Scarr for spotting the news.

Are you looking forward to playing Sonic Dash on Netflix in July? Let us know in the comments down below.