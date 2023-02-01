‘The Vince Staples Show’ Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

Expanding its slate of comedy series, Netflix is collaborating with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and rapper Vince Staples in producing a new scripted comedy series based on Staples’ life.

The new series, called The Vince Staples Show, will be directed by Calmatic, whose credits include House Party and music videos for such artists as Lil Nas X, Pharell Williams, Jay-Z and more. The series is written by Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams, who also serve as showrunners. Both previously worked with Kenya Barris on Netflix’s and Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic.

Vince Staples himself is starring and producing. He commented:

“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show. This has been something I have been developing for some time, and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”

Said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Head of Comedy:

“It’s our mission to work with the best artists in the world. Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we’re really excited about how his sensibility – and sense of humor – will translate into a unique comedy series.”

Here’s everything else we know about The Vince Staples Show:

What’s the plot of The Vince Staples Show?

According to the Netflix press release, loosely inspired by Staples’ life, The Vince Staples Show is set in his hometown of Long Beach, California. The show’s concept sounds very similar to Young Rock, a series based on Dwayne Johnson’s life produces by Johnson. Here’s a very brief logline to The Vince Staples Show:

It looks as though Long Beach native, Vince Staples, is looking to reconcile with his less than stellar past — only problem is the past keeps catching up with him.

There is already a Vince Staples Show, a slightly different one, that might have inspired the Netflix version. Released in 2019, its very short 5-minute episodes were posted on Staples’ YouTube channel. Here’s the first one:

Who is cast in The Vince Staples Show?

The only known cast member of Netflix’s The Vince Staples Show is Vince Staples himself, who will play a fictional version of himself in the series. No other cast members have been announced as of January 2023.

What’s the production status of The Vince Staples Show?

According to some production listings, Netflix’s Vince Staples Show started production on January 12, 2023 in California, namely Long Beach and Los Angeles. Filming is planned to last until March 31, 2023.

How many episodes will there be in The Vince Staples Show?

The number of episodes of The Vince Staples Show is currently unknown, but we know they will all have a 30-minute runtime.

What’s the Netflix release date for The Vince Staples Show?

Netflix hasn’t set a date for The Vince Staples Show, but considering its production schedule and 30-minute episode runtime, it won’t be a long production and may even be released by the end of 2023. If not, the first half of 2024.

Are you looking forward to The Vince Staples Show on Netflix?