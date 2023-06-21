‘Captain Fall’ Netflix Animation Series Sets July 2023 Release Date & What We Know So Far

Captain Fall (not to be confused with Adi Shankar’s Captain Laserhawk series scheduled for October 2023) is the new animated adult series from the creators of the hit series, Norsemen. Here’s what you need to know about the new series aiming to release in July 2023.

First announced in July 2020, the series was given a 20-episode upfront order (that’ll be split into two parts) with Jon Iver Helgaker and Jonas Torgersen helming the project. The duo is best known for the Norweigen live-action series Norsemen which ran for three seasons.

Joel Trussell developed the concept alongside the Norsemen creators, with all three serving as executive producers.

Speaking to Variety about the project, the Norsemen duo stated the project is like “if The Love Boat, Ozark, and The Truman Show had a cartoon baby,” adding, “It takes place on a cruise ship and follows a gullible captain who thinks he’s landed the job of a lifetime but is actually just unaware of what is happening on the ship. He is the fall guy for everything that goes wrong.”

The series is set to be a 2D adult animation series (the creators compared it to Iron Giant and Tintin), and we should note that the show has been referred to as Captain Fall Guy in numerous locations on the net.

Described as a “dark comedy,” the new series follows a man who has found himself at the helm of a smuggling ship as a sea captain. The series will carry a TV-MA rating with notices for language, nudity, sex, smoking, and violence.

Who’s behind Captain Fall on Netflix?

The series is an internally developed animation at Netflix. However, we’ve also seen a number of employees at the Irish studio Boulder Media working on the project (they also assisted on Netflix’s Cat Burglar interactive special from Brokes & Bones). Their other projects include MLP A New Generation, Danger Mouse, and Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy.

Among the names we’ve found attached behind the scenes to the series include:

Of course, this list only scratches the surface of the talent attached to Captain Fall because, as with any animated project, it requires an army of animators at various points throughout production.

Who is in the voice cast for Captain Fall?

Jason Ritter leads the voice cast of Netflix’s new animated series Captain Fall as Captain Jonathan Fall himself described as “a wet-behind-the-ears yet good-hearted sea captain who unwittingly finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship.”

Ritter is best known for his work on Goliath, Drunk History, Girls, and Parenthood. He’ll soon appear in CBS’s Matlock reboot. In the voice booth, he’s worked on titles like Gravity Falls and Slumberkins.

Rounding out the main cast are:

Christopher Meloni (Man Of Steel, Law & Order: Organized Crime) as Agent Steel

Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer, Spartacus) as Liza

Anthony Carrigan (Fatherhood, Bill & Ted Face The Music) as Mr. Tyrant

Alejandro Edda (Narcos: Mexico, Horizon: An American Saga) as Pedro

Adam Devine (The Out-Laws, The Righteous Gemstones) as Tanner

Bebe Neuwirth (Fraiser, Madam Secretary) as Alexis Fall

Trond Fausa (Oppenheimer, Norsemen) as Nico

Playing other various roles in the voice cast for the series includes:

Walles Hamonde as Sheik Al Jamain

Paris Benjamin as Michelle

Stelio Savante as The Butterfly Thug

David Bianchi as Joao Gilberto

James Kyson

Ludwig Manukian in various roles, including Indian Man and Vidar

When will Captain Fall be released on Netflix?

Netflix has lined up Captain Fall to debut on Netflix on July 28th, 2023. All ten episodes will release together, each being around 26 minutes long.

The second batch of episodes will release at a later date.

Are you looking forward to Captain Fall on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.