Netflix Canada subscribers can look forward to one of the busiest months of new additions in 2021. There’s a whole heap of exciting new Originals, and an incredibly large amount of licensed movies headed to Netflix Canada in October 2021.

We’re also keeping an eye on the scheduled list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in October 2021

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in October 2021:

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 1st, 2021

30 Days of Night (2007) – An Alaskan town is plunged into constant darkness for a month, and a roaming band of bloodthirsty vampires attacks the town.

– An Alaskan town is plunged into constant darkness for a month, and a roaming band of bloodthirsty vampires attacks the town. A Dog’s Journey (2019) – A dog’s journey back to his owner takes him through various lives and owners in this tearjerking adventure.

– A dog’s journey back to his owner takes him through various lives and owners in this tearjerking adventure. A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Limited Series) N – Docuseries that takes a deep dive into the lives of the German sect, Colonia Dignidad, an isolated German community far away from the influence of international politics.

– Docuseries that takes a deep dive into the lives of the German sect, Colonia Dignidad, an isolated German community far away from the influence of international politics. Abominable (2019) – Animated adventure from Dreamworks, that sees three teenagers help a baby yeti return to his family, all while trying to evade capture from a zoologist.

– Animated adventure from Dreamworks, that sees three teenagers help a baby yeti return to his family, all while trying to evade capture from a zoologist. Addams Family Values (1993) – The Addams family try to save their beloved Uncle Fester from his gold-digging lover.

– The Addams family try to save their beloved Uncle Fester from his gold-digging lover. The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005) – Children’s action-adventure from director Robert Rodriguez.

– Children’s action-adventure from director Robert Rodriguez. Anatomy (2000) – German horror thriller.

– German horror thriller. Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) – Ron Burgundy returns to New York to take on the first 24-hour-news channel.

– Ron Burgundy returns to New York to take on the first 24-hour-news channel. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) – Ron Burgundy is the top male anchor of San Diego, but all that is about to change when an ambitious new female co-anchor is hired.

Blades of Glory (2007) – Two rival Olympic ice skaters are banned from solo competition, so they take advantage of a loop-hoo and compete as a pairs team.

– Two rival Olympic ice skaters are banned from solo competition, so they take advantage of a loop-hoo and compete as a pairs team. Bruce Almighty (2004) – Down on his luck Bruce is given the powers of God by the almighty himself, and while the power of God is fun at first, the weight of responsibility soon catches up with Bruce.

– Down on his luck Bruce is given the powers of God by the almighty himself, and while the power of God is fun at first, the weight of responsibility soon catches up with Bruce. The Cabin in the Woods (2011) – Horror spoof from Joss Whedon.

– Horror spoof from Joss Whedon. Catch Me If You Can (2002) – The tale of Frank Abignale Jr. one of the youngest and smartest con-men in United States history.

– The tale of Frank Abignale Jr. one of the youngest and smartest con-men in United States history. Charlotte’s Web (2006) – Family adventure starring Dakota Fanning.

– Family adventure starring Dakota Fanning. Corpse Bride (2005) – Gothic animated drama from Tim Burton that sees a shy groom accidentally practices his wedding vows in the presence of a dead woman, who rises from the grave to assume he has married her.

– Gothic animated drama from Tim Burton that sees a shy groom accidentally practices his wedding vows in the presence of a dead woman, who rises from the grave to assume he has married her. Dark Shadows (2012) – Johnny Depp stars as the newly freed vampire Barnabas Collins, who returns to his ancestral home to help his dysfunctional descendants.

– Johnny Depp stars as the newly freed vampire Barnabas Collins, who returns to his ancestral home to help his dysfunctional descendants. The Devil’s Rejects (2005) – Horror sequel from Rob Zombie that sees the murderous Firefly family on the run from the vengeful Sheriff Wydell.

– Horror sequel from Rob Zombie that sees the murderous Firefly family on the run from the vengeful Sheriff Wydell. Diana: The Musical (2021) N – On stage musical special that tells the tale of Lady Diana Spencer, the former Princess of Wales.

– On stage musical special that tells the tale of Lady Diana Spencer, the former Princess of Wales. Escape Plan (2013) – Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone team up to escape the world’s most secret and secure prison.

– Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone team up to escape the world’s most secret and secure prison. Failure to Launch (2006) – Romantic comedy starring Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker.

– Romantic comedy starring Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker. Flight (2012) – Thriller starring Denzel Washington.

– Thriller starring Denzel Washington. Forever Rich (2021) N – Dutch crime-comedy that sees famous rappers humiliating mugging go viral, so in order to fix his reputation and his career he goes in search of revenge for those that wronged him.

Freedom Writers (2007) – Hilary Swank stars as a young teacher who tries to inspire failing students to learn tolerance and to apply themselves and pursue education beyond high school.

– Hilary Swank stars as a young teacher who tries to inspire failing students to learn tolerance and to apply themselves and pursue education beyond high school. Good Boys (2019) – Three 6th grade boys skip out on school and embark on an unexpected journey that involves stolen drugs and being chased by teenage girls.

– Three 6th grade boys skip out on school and embark on an unexpected journey that involves stolen drugs and being chased by teenage girls. The Guilty (2021) N – Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Joe Baylor, a police officer that has been demoted to a call dispatch desk who becomes conflicted when he receives an emergency phone call from a kidnapped woman.

– Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Joe Baylor, a police officer that has been demoted to a call dispatch desk who becomes conflicted when he receives an emergency phone call from a kidnapped woman. Heat (1995) – Crime thriller starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

– Crime thriller starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. Jackass: The Movie (2002) – The Jackass crew travel across the world to take on painful stunts and gross-out gags.

– The Jackass crew travel across the world to take on painful stunts and gross-out gags. Knock Knock (2015) – A devoted father engages in a deadly game of cat and mouse when he helps two seemingly stranded women who knock on his door.

– A devoted father engages in a deadly game of cat and mouse when he helps two seemingly stranded women who knock on his door. Maid (Miniseries) N – Comedy-drama centered around a single mother who is battling against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy as she struggles to make ends meet.

– Comedy-drama centered around a single mother who is battling against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy as she struggles to make ends meet. Mamma Mia! (2008) – Romantic musical featuring the beloved music of the Swedish pop group ABBA.

– Romantic musical featuring the beloved music of the Swedish pop group ABBA. Men in Black 3 (2012) – In order to save the future Agent J travels back in time to 1969 to stop an alien from assassinating his friend and mentor Agent K.

– In order to save the future Agent J travels back in time to 1969 to stop an alien from assassinating his friend and mentor Agent K. The Missing (2003) – Western thriller starring Tommy Lee Jones and Cate Blanchett.

– Western thriller starring Tommy Lee Jones and Cate Blanchett. Paik’s Spirit (Season 1) N – South Korean talk show with the culinary star Paik Jong-won who invites celebrity guests for food and booze.

– South Korean talk show with the culinary star Paik Jong-won who invites celebrity guests for food and booze. The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996) – Biographical drama based on the career of controversial pornography publisher Larry Flynt, who inadvertently became a defender of free speech.

– Biographical drama based on the career of controversial pornography publisher Larry Flynt, who inadvertently became a defender of free speech. Prodigal Son (2 Seasons) – Malcolm Bright, a genius criminal psychologist uses his twisted intellect to help the NYPD solve crimes.

– Malcolm Bright, a genius criminal psychologist uses his twisted intellect to help the NYPD solve crimes. Ride Along 2 (2016) – Buddy cop comedy sequel starring Ice Cube and Kevin Hart.

The Ring (2002) – American remake of the classic Japanese horror that sees a journalist investigate a mysterious videotape that kills whoever watches its contents within seven days.

– American remake of the classic Japanese horror that sees a journalist investigate a mysterious videotape that kills whoever watches its contents within seven days. Safe House (2012) – A CIA agent finds himself on the run with the fugitive he has been tasked to keep safe when their safe house is attacked.

– A CIA agent finds himself on the run with the fugitive he has been tasked to keep safe when their safe house is attacked. Saving Private Ryan (1998) – Academy Award-winning war-drama that sees a squadron of D-Day survivors tasked with retrieving Private Ryan after his brothers are killed in action.

– Academy Award-winning war-drama that sees a squadron of D-Day survivors tasked with retrieving Private Ryan after his brothers are killed in action. Seinfeld (9 Seasons) – Beloved American sitcom series starring Jerry Seinfeld as a neurotic stand-up comedian in New York City, and the misadventures he has with his equally neurotic friends.

– Beloved American sitcom series starring Jerry Seinfeld as a neurotic stand-up comedian in New York City, and the misadventures he has with his equally neurotic friends. Scaredy Cats (Season 1) N – Children’s fantasy comedy.

– Children’s fantasy comedy. The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (2021) N – Netflix anime sequel that pits the Seven Deadly Sins against a fabled fairy king and a long-forgotten giant.

– Netflix anime sequel that pits the Seven Deadly Sins against a fabled fairy king and a long-forgotten giant. Swallow (Season 1) N – A struggling secretary suffers a series of career setbacks, which leave her to consider becoming a drug mule for her roommate in mid-1980s Lagos.

– A struggling secretary suffers a series of career setbacks, which leave her to consider becoming a drug mule for her roommate in mid-1980s Lagos. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) – NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby falls from grace when a European Formula One Driver arrives to prove he is the best.

– NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby falls from grace when a European Formula One Driver arrives to prove he is the best. Wyatt Earp (1994) – Western biopic starring Kevin Costner as Wyatt Earp, the legendary lawman of the American West.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 3rd, 2021

After (2019) – Romantic drama starring Josephine Langford

– Romantic drama starring Josephine Langford Scissor Seven (Season 3) N – Netlfix’s popular Chinese anime returns for a third season.

– Netlfix’s popular Chinese anime returns for a third season. Upcoming Summer (2021) – Chinese drama centered around two students, one who failed to gain entrance into college, and the other a handsome campus cyber celebrity.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 4th, 2021

Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 1) – Beloved Nickelodean series returns with a new host to solve problems and puzzles with the help of the audience.

– Beloved Nickelodean series returns with a new host to solve problems and puzzles with the help of the audience. On My Block (Season 4) N – Coming-of-Age comedy set in the gritty area of South Central, Los Angeles where four street-savvy friends navigate their way through high-school and teenage life.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 5th, 2021

Escape the Undertaker (2021) N – Interactive special in collaboration with the WWE that sees the tag-team trio of The New Day spend the night trying to survive The Undertaker’s haunted mansion.

– Interactive special in collaboration with the WWE that sees the tag-team trio of The New Day spend the night trying to survive The Undertaker’s haunted mansion. The Great Canadian Baking Show (Season 4) – The best amateur bakers of Canada compete in a weekly competition, baking some delicious treats, and show-stopping cakes.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 6th, 2021

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014) -Western comedy-spoof starring Seth MacFarlane.

-Western comedy-spoof starring Seth MacFarlane. About a Boy (2002) – Hugh Grant stars as Will Freeman, a cynical and immature young man who learns what it means to be an adult from a little boy.

– Hugh Grant stars as Will Freeman, a cynical and immature young man who learns what it means to be an adult from a little boy. Bad Sport (2021) N – Docuseries that chronicles the crimes of 6 high-profile sports, involving athletes coaches, and law enforcement officials.

– Docuseries that chronicles the crimes of 6 high-profile sports, involving athletes coaches, and law enforcement officials. Baking Impossible (Season 1) N – Bakers and engineers work together to create and design the best-tasting bakes, and to survive engineering stress tests.

– Bakers and engineers work together to create and design the best-tasting bakes, and to survive engineering stress tests. Despicable Me (2010) – Smash hit animated comedy from Illumination studios, that sees an evil genius adopt three little girls as a front for one of his schemes, only to find himself changing for the better from their love.

– Smash hit animated comedy from Illumination studios, that sees an evil genius adopt three little girls as a front for one of his schemes, only to find himself changing for the better from their love. Despicable Me 2 (2013) – After changing his evil ways, Gru is enlisted to help take down a super-villain.

Drag Me to Hell (2009) – When a loan officer denies the loan extension of an old woman she becomes the victim of a supernatural curse.

– When a loan officer denies the loan extension of an old woman she becomes the victim of a supernatural curse. Dragonheart (1996) – A dragon slayer and the last dragon team up to stop an evil king who has been blessed with immortality.

– A dragon slayer and the last dragon team up to stop an evil king who has been blessed with immortality. Fear (1996) – Thriller starring Mark Whalberg and Reese Witherspoon.

– Thriller starring Mark Whalberg and Reese Witherspoon. The Five Juanas (Season 1) N – Spanish-Language drama centered around five women with the same birthmark set out to unravel the truth about their pasts and discover a tragic web of lies spun by a powerful politician.

– Spanish-Language drama centered around five women with the same birthmark set out to unravel the truth about their pasts and discover a tragic web of lies spun by a powerful politician. Land of the Lost (2009) – Scientist Rick Marshall, his assistant Holly, and survivalist Will into a space-time vortex where Dinosaurs and alien-like creatures roam.

– Scientist Rick Marshall, his assistant Holly, and survivalist Will into a space-time vortex where Dinosaurs and alien-like creatures roam. Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 1) N – New weekly episodes take Netflix’s dating series to Brazil where a new batch of singles, who want to be liked for who they are, and not their looks, take a less than conventional approach to dating.

– New weekly episodes take Netflix’s dating series to Brazil where a new batch of singles, who want to be liked for who they are, and not their looks, take a less than conventional approach to dating. Minions (2015) – Despicable Me prequel adventure that sees the loveable minions in search of an evil master to serve in their nefarious plots.

– Despicable Me prequel adventure that sees the loveable minions in search of an evil master to serve in their nefarious plots. The Thing (1982) – John Carpenter’s classic remake that puts a team of Antarctic scientists against a shape-shifting alien foe.

– John Carpenter’s classic remake that puts a team of Antarctic scientists against a shape-shifting alien foe. There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021) N – Horror starring Sydney Park as a graduating student of Osborne High, which has been the target of a masked killer, who reveals the deepest darkest secrets of his victims.

– Horror starring Sydney Park as a graduating student of Osborne High, which has been the target of a masked killer, who reveals the deepest darkest secrets of his victims. Werewolves Within (2021) – Comedy horror.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 7th, 2021

The Billion Dollar Code (Miniseries) N – German drama that pits two German computer pioneers against impossible odds as they go to court to be recognized as the inventors of the Google Earth algorithm.

– German drama that pits two German computer pioneers against impossible odds as they go to court to be recognized as the inventors of the Google Earth algorithm. Knocked Up (2007) – Party-loving Ben Stone accidentally knocks up one night stand Alison, and together the pair must prepare for the birth of their unborn baby.

– Party-loving Ben Stone accidentally knocks up one night stand Alison, and together the pair must prepare for the birth of their unborn baby. Sexy Beasts (Season 2) N – Reality dating series which sees hopeful singles use elaborate make-up and costumes that put blind-dating to the test.

– Reality dating series which sees hopeful singles use elaborate make-up and costumes that put blind-dating to the test. The Way of the Househusband (Part 2 ) N – Netflix anime comedy about a retired gangster who has settled down as a beloved and caring househusband.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 8th, 2021

A Tale Dark & Grimm (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series which sees Hansel and Gretel leave their own fairy-tale and join in with other popular Grimm stories.

– Children’s animated series which sees Hansel and Gretel leave their own fairy-tale and join in with other popular Grimm stories. Family Business (Season 3) N – French comedy about Joseph, a failed entrepreneur, who upon learning cannabis has been legalized, convinces his family to turn their kosher butcher shop into France’s first marijuana coffeeshop.

– French comedy about Joseph, a failed entrepreneur, who upon learning cannabis has been legalized, convinces his family to turn their kosher butcher shop into France’s first marijuana coffeeshop. Grudge (2021) N – Turkish crime-drama.

– Turkish crime-drama. Honey Boy (2019) – Powerful drama loosely based on the childhood of actor Shia LaBeouf.

– Powerful drama loosely based on the childhood of actor Shia LaBeouf. Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (2020) N – The 23rd installment of the Pokemon movie franchise sees Ash & Pikachu meet the mysterious Koko, a boy raised in the jungle by a legendary Pokemon.

– The 23rd installment of the Pokemon movie franchise sees Ash & Pikachu meet the mysterious Koko, a boy raised in the jungle by a legendary Pokemon. Pretty Smart (Season 1) N – New sitcom series starring Emily Osment as Chelsea, an intelligent but high-brow intellectual, is forced to move in with her care-free sister and her highly eccentric friends.

– New sitcom series starring Emily Osment as Chelsea, an intelligent but high-brow intellectual, is forced to move in with her care-free sister and her highly eccentric friends. My Brother, My Sister (2021) N – Italian drama – After the death of their father two fractured siblings are forced to live together thanks to their father’s will.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 9th, 2021

Blue Period (Season 1) N – New weekly Netflix anime that sees high schooler Yatora Yaguchi jump into the beautiful and unrelenting world of art.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 11th, 2021

The King’s Affection (Season 1) N – New weekly K-Drama series about the Crown Prince Lee Hwi, who is secretly a woman, falls in love with her tutor Jung Ji Woon.

– New weekly K-Drama series about the Crown Prince Lee Hwi, who is secretly a woman, falls in love with her tutor Jung Ji Woon. Mighty Express (Season 5) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 12th, 2021

Bright: Samurai Soul (2021) N – Anime spin-off of Netflix’s crime-fantasy Bright.

– Anime spin-off of Netflix’s crime-fantasy Bright. Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano (2021) N – Documentary that takes an in-depth look into the creative process behind Nacho Cano’s musical.

– Documentary that takes an in-depth look into the creative process behind Nacho Cano’s musical. The Movies That Made Us (Season 3) N – Docuseries takes a look into what went into making some of the most famous and iconic movies in pop-culture history.

– Docuseries takes a look into what went into making some of the most famous and iconic movies in pop-culture history. Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (2021) N – Documentary that tackles Covid and the heroes that put their lives on the line every day during the pandemic.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 13th, 2021

The Blacklist (Season 8) – Crime drama starring James Spader as the mysterious criminal Raymond Reddington, who comes out of hiding to assist FBI profiler, Elizabeth Keen.

– Crime drama starring James Spader as the mysterious criminal Raymond Reddington, who comes out of hiding to assist FBI profiler, Elizabeth Keen. Fever Dream (2021) N – Spanish Horror.

– Spanish Horror. Hiacynt (2021) N – Polish crime-drama set in 1985, in communist Warsaw where a young officer is unsatisfied by the result of a murder investigation and sets out to discover the truth.

– Polish crime-drama set in 1985, in communist Warsaw where a young officer is unsatisfied by the result of a murder investigation and sets out to discover the truth. Reflection of You (Season 1) N – New Weekly K-Drama series about Hee Joo, a highly successful artist who has lost her passion in life, until she meets Hae Won, a young woman that reminds Hee Joo of her youthful self.

– New Weekly K-Drama series about Hee Joo, a highly successful artist who has lost her passion in life, until she meets Hae Won, a young woman that reminds Hee Joo of her youthful self. Violet Evergarden the Movie (2020) – Japanese anime movie that concludes the beautiful story of Violet Evergarden and her search for the missing Major.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 14th, 2021

Another Life (Season 2) N – Sci-fi series starring Katie Sackhoff as Astronaut Niko Breckenridge, who faces unimaginable danger with her crew as they go in search of the genesis of a mysterious alien artifact.

Kim’s Convenience (Season 5) – Comedy series set around the misadventures of a Korean-Canadian family and their little convenience store.

– Comedy series set around the misadventures of a Korean-Canadian family and their little convenience store. One Night in Paris (2021) N – French comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 15th, 2021

CoComelon (Season 4) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Deep Impact (1998) – Doomsday drama that sees a comet on a collision course with Earth.

– Doomsday drama that sees a comet on a collision course with Earth. The Forgotten Battle (2021) N – War drama centered around the Battle of the Scheldt.

– War drama centered around the Battle of the Scheldt. The Four of Us (2021) N – German romantic-comedy.

– German romantic-comedy. Karma’s World (2021) N – Children’s animated comedy series centered around a talented middle-schooler.

– Children’s animated comedy series centered around a talented middle-schooler. Little Things (Season 4) N – Hindi-language comedy about a cohabiting couple in their 20s navigating their way through life and the ups and downs of modern relationships.

– Hindi-language comedy about a cohabiting couple in their 20s navigating their way through life and the ups and downs of modern relationships. Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) – The documentary to what was supposed to be Michael Jackson’s last ever world tour before retirement.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) – Romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts.

– Romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts. My Name (Season 1) N – South Korean crime-drama that sees a woman out for revenge for the death of her father joins an organized crime ring and infiltrates the police as an undercover agent.

– South Korean crime-drama that sees a woman out for revenge for the death of her father joins an organized crime ring and infiltrates the police as an undercover agent. PAW Patrol (Season 8) – Children’s aniamted series.

– Children’s aniamted series. Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (2021) N – Children’s animated special.

– Children’s animated special. The Trip (2021) N – Norwegian thriller that sees a couple head to a remote cabin in order to reconnect, but each has the intention to kill the other.

– Norwegian thriller that sees a couple head to a remote cabin in order to reconnect, but each has the intention to kill the other. You (Season 3) N – The dangerously charming Joe, and his pregnant partner Love Quinn move to the suburbs to start a new life of suburban bliss together, but old habits die hard and soon their pasts catch up with them.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 16th, 2021

The General’s Daughter (1999) – Military crime-drama starring John Travolta.

– Military crime-drama starring John Travolta. Misfit: The Series (Season 1) N – Dutch high-school drama.

– Dutch high-school drama. Super 8 (2011) – Teen sci-fi thriller directed by JJ Abrams.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 17th, 2021

Hellboy (2019) – Comic book reboot starring Stranger Things star David Harbor as Hellboy, the larger-than-life demon who protects the world of humans from malevolent and demonic forces.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 19th, 2021

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 3) N – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. In for a Murder (2021) N – Polish drama that sees Magda find the corpse of a woman in the park, and begins her own investigation into the mysterious murder.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 20th, 2021

Found (2021) N – Fascinating documentary about three adopted girls, who after a DNA discover that they are cousins. Together, the trio travels to China to find their birth parents.

– Fascinating documentary about three adopted girls, who after a DNA discover that they are cousins. Together, the trio travels to China to find their birth parents. Night Teeth (2021) N – A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women and finds himself in the shadowy underworld of vampires.

– A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women and finds himself in the shadowy underworld of vampires. Sinister (2012) – Horror starring Ethan Hawke.

– Horror starring Ethan Hawke. Stuck Together (2021) N – French comedy that sees the quirky residents of a Paris apartment building adjust to life in lockdown.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 21st, 2021

Flip a Coin (2021) N – Documentary

– Documentary Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 6) N – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Insiders (Season 1) N – Spanish drama series that sees a group of contestants kept in the dark over the fact they are being filmed for an entirely different show, and the cameras are constantly rolling.

– Spanish drama series that sees a group of contestants kept in the dark over the fact they are being filmed for an entirely different show, and the cameras are constantly rolling. Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1) N – New weekly animated series is about a new girl who becomes instantly popular at her high school, but her cold and icy stare is her struggle to communicate with her peers.

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam (Season 1) N – Fun German comedy series starring Julian Bam and Joon Kim as themselves, except they find themselves trapped within a parallel dimension.

– Fun German comedy series starring Julian Bam and Joon Kim as themselves, except they find themselves trapped within a parallel dimension. Sex, Love & Goop (Season 1) N – Reality series that sees a panel of experts help couples learn how to embrace and enhance their sex lives, and deeper intimacy.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 22nd, 2021

Adventure Beast (Season 1) N – Netflix’s new animated comedy series.

– Netflix’s new animated comedy series. Dynasty (Season 4) N – The CW’s popular drama series centered around the troubles of two of America’s wealthiest families, and their feud for control.

– The CW’s popular drama series centered around the troubles of two of America’s wealthiest families, and their feud for control. Inside Job (Season 1) N – Netlfix adult animated comedy centered around the employees of the Deep State where conspiracies are fact and not fiction.

– Netlfix adult animated comedy centered around the employees of the Deep State where conspiracies are fact and not fiction. Little Big Mouth (2021) N – South African comedy series.

– South African comedy series. Locke & Key (Season 2) N – Netflix’s smash hit fantasy-drama series returns and continues the adventures of the Locke family and the mysterious magical keys connected to their father’s death.

Maya and the Three (2021) N – Animated series inspired by the different legends of Latin-American culture, featuring a star-studded cast.

– Animated series inspired by the different legends of Latin-American culture, featuring a star-studded cast. More than Blue: The Series (Season 1) N -Taiwanese drama that sees a man with a terminal illness seeks to help his beloved find a long-term partner after his passing.

-Taiwanese drama that sees a man with a terminal illness seeks to help his beloved find a long-term partner after his passing. Roaring Twenties (Season 1) N – Weekly reality tv-series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 26th, 2021

Sex: Unzipped (Season 1) N – Rap superstar Saweetie hosts a celebration of sexual health and positivity, and enlists the help of expert educators, candid stand-ups, and uninhibited puppets.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 27th, 2021

Hypnotic (2021) N – Horror centered around a woman who seeks self-improvement through a renowned hypnotherapist, but after a handful of intense sessions she begins to discover unexpected and deadly consequences.

– Horror centered around a woman who seeks self-improvement through a renowned hypnotherapist, but after a handful of intense sessions she begins to discover unexpected and deadly consequences. Nobody Sleeps in the Wood Tonight: Part 2 (2021) N – Polish horror-drama.

– Polish horror-drama. Sintonia (Season 2) N – Brazilian crime-drama about three teens living in the same São Paulo shantytown pursue their dreams while maintaining their friendship, amid a world of music, drugs, and religion.

– Brazilian crime-drama about three teens living in the same São Paulo shantytown pursue their dreams while maintaining their friendship, amid a world of music, drugs, and religion. This Is Us (Season 5) – Heartwarming drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 28th, 2021

Luis Miguel The Series (Season 3) N – Biopic drama based on the life story of Mexican superstar Luis Miguel.

– Biopic drama based on the life story of Mexican superstar Luis Miguel. The Motive (2017) N – Comedy-drama about an author who becomes so obsessed with the idea of writing “high literature” he begins to cause conflict with those around him.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 29th, 2021

Army of Thieves (2021) N – While the world watches the chaos of the zombie outbreak in Vegas, a group of aspiring thieves take advantage of the chaos and lead a top-secret heist.

Colin in Black & White (Season 1) N -Biopic drama that tells the story of former SanFranciso 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his life growing up.

-Biopic drama that tells the story of former SanFranciso 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his life growing up. Dear Mother (2021) N – Quirky French comedy about a man who discovers his heart has suddenly stopped beating, but he is not dead.

– Quirky French comedy about a man who discovers his heart has suddenly stopped beating, but he is not dead. Mythomaniac (Season 2) N – French drama about a desperate overworked mother who lies about her condition to get attention from her family.

– French drama about a desperate overworked mother who lies about her condition to get attention from her family. The Time It Takes (Season 1) N – In this Spanish drama, in order to forget her first love, Lina moves house and looks for a new job.

