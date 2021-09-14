What’s Coming to Netflix for Halloween 2021

All fall is upon us; Netflix has many new shows and movies in the horror genre. Here’s a look at the Netflix Original Halloween lineup as well as the new Halloween-themed license pickups for both the United Kingdom and the United States.

Note: this list will be updated over time to reflect newly announced titles. We’ll be covering titles from mid-September 2021 to the end of October 2021.

Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix Globally

Nightbooks (2021)

Coming to Netflix: September 15th

Headlined by Krysten Ritter, this family Halloween sees the Jessica Jones actress play an even young witch who imprisons a young boy who loves scary stories.

The movie is based on a children’s book by J. A. White.

Intrusion (2021)

Coming to Netflix: September 22nd

One of several of the new thrillers hitting Netflix is Intrusion. Here’s what you can expect:

“After a deadly home invasion at a couple’s new dream house, the traumatized wife searches for answers — and learns the real danger is just beginning.”

Directed by Adam Salky and starring Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green.

Midnight Mass (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: September 24th

From the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan brings his most anticipated title to date exclusively to Netflix.

We follow a priest (played by Hamish Linklater) who travels to a small remote island where miraculous events seem to be happening.

No One Gets Out Alive (2021)

Coming to Netflix: September 29th

This Santiago Menghini thriller is about an immigrant out searching for the American dream and lands a temporary home in a boarding house, but life quickly becomes a nightmare.

The movie is based on a novel of the same name and comes from the creators of The Ritual.

Scaredy Cats (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: October 1st

Similar to The Worst Witch and The Bureau of Magical Things, this new series sees a young girl turn 12, which allows her to unlock the world of witchcraft.

There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021)

Coming to Netflix: October 6th

Directed by Patrick Brice, this movie comes from one of the headline producers of Stranger Things, Shawn Levy.

The new movie sees a young girl move to a quiet town and quickly make a group of new friends who are seemingly being stalked and picked off. It’s up to Makani Young and her friends to solve the mystery before it’s too late.

The movie is based on Stephanie Perkins’ New York Times bestseller.

Night Teeth (2021)

Coming to Netflix: October 20th

Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, and Lucy Fry headline this new thriller where a student takes up a job chauffeuring and picks up two mysterious women who lead him into a night of hell as he dives into the world of underground crime.

Those are the big Netflix Original Halloween additions but Netflix is also adding a bunch of shorts, documentaries, and international titles too.

Here’s a rundown of those on the way:

A Tale of Dark & Grimm – October 8th – A new reimagining of the classic Hansel and Gretel tale.

– October 8th – A new reimagining of the classic Hansel and Gretel tale. Escape The Undertaker – October 5th – WWE interactive special where you have to escape one of the world’s most iconic wrestlers.

– October 5th – WWE interactive special where you have to escape one of the world’s most iconic wrestlers. Fever Dream – October 13th – Spanish language horror about a woman dying

– October 13th – Spanish language horror about a woman dying Locke & Key (Season 2) – October 22nd – New entry in the Netflix teen adaptation of Joe Hill’s best-selling comics.

– October 22nd – New entry in the Netflix teen adaptation of Joe Hill’s best-selling comics. Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween – October 15th – A Halloween flavored special to the new kids animation series.

– October 15th – A Halloween flavored special to the new kids animation series. Squid Game – September 17th – Korean thriller series about a group of contestants literally fighting to the death.

– September 17th – Korean thriller series about a group of contestants literally fighting to the death. The Chestnut Man – September 29th – Danish mystery crime movie about a young woman found brutally murdered with the killer leaving behind a small man-made of chestnuts.

The Movies That Made Us (Season 3) – October 12th – This season of the docuseries that looks into your favorite movies will cover Halloween, Friday the 13th and The Nightmare on Elm Street.

– October 12th – This season of the docuseries that looks into your favorite movies will cover Halloween, Friday the 13th and The Nightmare on Elm Street. Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan – September 22nd – Docuseries about a serial rapist that claimed to have multiple personalities.

Licensed Halloween Titles Coming to Netflix US

Oats Studios (Volume 1) – October 1st – A selection of short films that delve into horror in many titles. Comes from Neill Blomkamp’s independent studio.

Smaller and Smaller Circles (2017) – Thriller about a serial killer leaving bodies in the dump and two priests efforts to stop it.

– Thriller about a serial killer leaving bodies in the dump and two priests efforts to stop it. The Cave (2005) – Bruce Hunt directs this horror that sees a pack of divers come face-to-face with blood-thirsty creatures in an underground cave network.

– Bruce Hunt directs this horror that sees a pack of divers come face-to-face with blood-thirsty creatures in an underground cave network. Till Death (2021) – Megan Fox thriller where a woman wakes up handcuffed to her dead husband.

Licensed Halloween Titles Coming to Netflix UK

Anatomy (2000) – October 1st – German thriller about a med student starts a summer course.

– October 1st – German thriller about a med student starts a summer course. Bad Hair (2020) – October 5th – Originally a Hulu Original, this horror sees a young woman get a new hair weave which seems to have a life of its own.

Borley Rectory (2017) – September 30th – Animated documentary that documents the most haunted house in England.

– September 30th – Animated documentary that documents the most haunted house in England. Creeped Out (Season 2) – October 1st – Kids anthology series akin to Black Mirror.

– October 1st – Kids anthology series akin to Black Mirror. Dawn of the Dead (2004) – October 1st – Zack Snyder’s big zombie debut with survivors camping in a shopping mall.

Halloween Franchise – A selection of the classic horror movies including: Halloween (1978) Halloween II (1981) Halloween IV (1988) Halloween V (1989)

– A selection of the classic horror movies including: Oats Studios (Volume 1) – October 1st – A selection of short films that delve into horror in many titles. Comes from Neill Blomkamp’s independent studio.

– October 1st – A selection of short films that delve into horror in many titles. Comes from Neill Blomkamp’s independent studio. The Haunting (1999) – October 1st – Jan de Bont directs this horror mystery starring Liam Neeson where three subjects are trapped in a mysterious mansion.

– October 1st – Jan de Bont directs this horror mystery starring Liam Neeson where three subjects are trapped in a mysterious mansion. The Haunting in Connecticut (2009) – October 1st – Lionsgate horror where a family moves to a new house and begins experiencing supernatural behavior.

The Lighthouse (2019) – October 8th – A24’s horror set on a remote island in the 1890s and the two lighthouse keepers descending into madness.

– October 8th – A24’s horror set on a remote island in the 1890s and the two lighthouse keepers descending into madness. The Rite (2011) – Anthony Hopkins stars in this horror about a seminary student traveling to Italy to take an exorcism course.

