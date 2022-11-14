Welcome along to your first look at everything scheduled to hit Netflix in the United States in the final month of 2022. This list will include all the upcoming movies and series set to hit the service in December, specifically in the US, but many titles will be globally available.

A number of the Netflix Original movies seen below will also be available theatrically in some regions, including the US. Many are limited theatrical runs but check here for a list of all the movies.

This list is not yet the completed December 2022 list but a work in progress. More will be added throughout November 2022, and we expect a more complete list from Netflix sometime between November 15th and November 24th.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2022

Please note: this list applies mostly to Netflix US, with other regions’ availability varying.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 1st, 2022

Dead End (Season 1) Netflix Original – Polish TV thriller about a group of people sharing a ride accidentally switching cars with a bank robber.

– Polish TV thriller about a group of people sharing a ride accidentally switching cars with a bank robber. Qala (2022) Netflix Original – Indian musical about a talented singer with a rising career coping with the pressures of success. Starring Triptii Dimri and Swastika Murkherjee.

– Indian musical about a talented singer with a rising career coping with the pressures of success. Starring Triptii Dimri and Swastika Murkherjee. Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022) – Sony First Window Deal – The latest direct-to-video entry in the long-running Sniper series starring Chad Michael Collins.

Solace (2015) – Crime mystery thriller from director Afonso Poyart about a psychic doctor working with an FBI special agent to catch a serial killer. Starring Anthony Hopkins.

– Crime mystery thriller from director Afonso Poyart about a psychic doctor working with an FBI special agent to catch a serial killer. Starring Anthony Hopkins. The Masked Scammer (2022) Netflix Original – Crime documentary about how a master con man scammed French elites out of millions.

– Crime documentary about how a master con man scammed French elites out of millions. Troll (2022) Netflix Original – From director Roar Uthaug, this new monster movie sees an ancient troll awakened in a Norwegian mountain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 2nd

Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original – The first half of the final season of Netflix’s feel-good series from showrunner Maggie Friedman.

– The first half of the final season of Netflix’s feel-good series from showrunner Maggie Friedman. Hot Skull (Season 1) Netflix Original – Turkish sci-fi series adaptation. Set in a dystopian world where an epidemic spread through verbal communication.

– Turkish sci-fi series adaptation. Set in a dystopian world where an epidemic spread through verbal communication. Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022) Netflix Original – New movie adaptation of the D. H. Lawrence novel starring Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022) Netflix Original – Christmas Release – From director Stephen Donnelly, this is a new animated spin on the Charles Dickens novel. Featuring the voices of Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, and Jonathan Pryce.

– From director Stephen Donnelly, this is a new animated spin on the Charles Dickens novel. Featuring the voices of Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, and Jonathan Pryce. “Sr.” (2022) Netflix Original – Biographical documentary on Robert Downey Jr.’s late father and pioneering filmmaker.

– Biographical documentary on Robert Downey Jr.’s late father and pioneering filmmaker. Warriors of Future (2022) Netflix Original – Hong Kong sci-fi film about what happens when a meteor carrying a destructive plant strikes the world.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 5th

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new animated kids spin-off to the Mighty Express franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 6th

Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (Season 1) Netflix Original – Christmas Release – Animated special to The Boss Baby DreamWorks franchise.

– Animated special to The Boss Baby DreamWorks franchise. Delivery by Christmas (2022) Netflix Original – Polish Christmas romantic comedy.

– Polish Christmas romantic comedy. Storks (2016) – From Warner Bros. Animation, movie by Nicholas Stoller about storks moving on from delivering babies to delivering packages.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 7th

Burning Patience (2022) Netflix Original – Spanish language drama about a young man who becomes Pablo Neruda’s mail carrier and gets involved in a world of words that fuels his desire to be a poet to woo the woman of his dreams.

Emily the Criminal (2022) – A crime thriller starring Aubrey Plaza is about a student saddled with debt turning to scams and frauds to earn a living.

– A crime thriller starring Aubrey Plaza is about a student saddled with debt turning to scams and frauds to earn a living. I Hate Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian holiday-themed romantic comedy series.

– Italian holiday-themed romantic comedy series. Smiley (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish-language romantic comedy about two men and their friends in Barcelona looking for love.

– Spanish-language romantic comedy about two men and their friends in Barcelona looking for love. The Marriage App (2022) Netflix Original – Argentinian romantic comedy about a frustrated marriage spiced up by a watch-based app that rewards good deeds.

– Argentinian romantic comedy about a frustrated marriage spiced up by a watch-based app that rewards good deeds. The Most Beautiful Flower (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish-language comedy series.

– Spanish-language comedy series. Too Hot To Handle (Season 4) Netflix Original – New episodes weekly – Reality dating series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 8th

The Elephant Whisperers (2022) Netflix Original – Documentary from director Kartiki Gonsalves about a couple in south India dedicating their lives to elephants.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 9th

CAT (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indian crime series about a former police informant summoned to infiltrate a drug empire.

Dragon Age: Absolution (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime series based on the Bioware video game RPG series.

– Anime series based on the Bioware video game RPG series. Dream Home Makeover (Season 4) Netflix Original – Reality series.

– Reality series. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022) Netflix Original – Stop-motion adaptation of the classic tale.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 10th

Prisoners (2013) – Mystery thriller from director Denis Villeneuve and starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal. About a father who’s daughter is abducted and takes matters into his own hands.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 13th

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese family series about Gudetama, a lazy egg embarking on an adventure of a lifetime.

– Japanese family series about Gudetama, a lazy egg embarking on an adventure of a lifetime. Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2) Netflix Original – Sports documentary series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 15th

Sonic Prime (Season 1) Netflix Original – An all-new Sonic animated series from WildBrain. Sees Sonic having to race through parallel dimensions after Dr. Eggman shatters the universe.

– An all-new Sonic animated series from WildBrain. Sees Sonic having to race through parallel dimensions after Dr. Eggman shatters the universe. The Big 4 (2022) Netflix Original – Indonesian action movie about four retired assassins springing into action to track down an elusive murderer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 16th

A Storm for Christmas (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Per-Olav Sørensen directs this new miniseries about a group of people stranded at an airport over Christmas.

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (2022) Netflix Original – From director Alejandro G. Iñárritu comes a new black comedy about “an acclaimed journalist and documentarian goes on a dreamlike introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his Mexican identity.”

– From director Alejandro G. Iñárritu comes a new black comedy about “an acclaimed journalist and documentarian goes on a dreamlike introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his Mexican identity.” Cook at all Costs (Season 1) Netflix Original – Host Jordan Andino

– Host Jordan Andino Dance Monsters (Season 1) Netflix Original – Argentinian reality series.

– Argentinian reality series. Far From Home (Season 1) Netflix Original – Coming-of-age drama series from Nigeria set in the prestigious Wilmer Academy.

– Coming-of-age drama series from Nigeria set in the prestigious Wilmer Academy. How to Ruin Christmas (Season 3) Netflix Original – Christmas Release – The next entry in the South African comedy series with this season entitled, “The Baby Shower”.

– The next entry in the South African comedy series with this season entitled, “The Baby Shower”. Paradise PD (Season 4) Netflix Original – The final season of the animated crime comedy series from Waco O’Guin and Roger Black.

– The final season of the animated crime comedy series from Waco O’Guin and Roger Black. Summer Job (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian competition reality series where 10 Gen Z participants think they’re on a dream vacation but must find summer jobs.

– Italian competition reality series where 10 Gen Z participants think they’re on a dream vacation but must find summer jobs. The Recruit (Season 1) Netflix Original – Created by Alexi Hawley, this new series sees Noah Centineo as an agent entangled in a CIA conspiracy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 20th

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (2022) Netflix Original – Japanese anime feature based on the popular Seven Deadly Sins IP.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 21st

Emily in Paris (Season 3) Netflix Original – Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper in the third outing in Paris.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 22nd

Alice in Borderland (Season 2) Netflix Original – Japanese series returns. To solve the mystery of the Borderland and return to his original world, Arisu and his comrades must take on even more difficult and dangerous games.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 23rd

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) Netflix Original – Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc in this sequel to Knives Out directed by Rian Johnson.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 25th

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (2022) Netflix Original – A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical starring Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, and Emma Thompson.

– A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical starring Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, and Emma Thompson. The Witcher: Blood Origin (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Prequel series to The Witcher.

– Prequel series to The Witcher. Time Hustler (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazillian comedy movie about a man hit over the head and waking up in 1927 and becomes a bandit.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 30th

The Glory (Season 1) Netflix Original – South Korean drama series about a woman puts a plan of revenge into action. Starring Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, and Im Ji-yeon.

– South Korean drama series about a woman puts a plan of revenge into action. Starring Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, and Im Ji-yeon. They Cloned Tyrone (2022) Netflix Original – John Boyega, Teyonah Parrisl, Kiefer Sutherland, and Jamie Foxx star in this sci-fi comedy movie.

– John Boyega, Teyonah Parrisl, Kiefer Sutherland, and Jamie Foxx star in this sci-fi comedy movie. White Noise (2022) Netflix Original – Adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel from writer/director Noah Baumbach and starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle.

Want to look further ahead? You can find our list of upcoming series and movies for 2023 here or we’ve got a separate preview for all the new Originals coming in January 2023.