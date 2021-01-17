The shortest month of the year will once again be packing a punch when it comes to new releases as we’ll take you through below. Here’s an updating preview of everything coming to Netflix in the United States throughout February 2021.

If you’re in the UK, you’ll want to refer to the UK specific monthly preview for February 2021 and if you’re just looking for the Netflix Originals, you can check those out here.

As per our big previews, we typically learn of the Netflix Originals coming in the next month throughout the previous month as and when they’re announced. We also learn of more titles via various locations which we’ll be updating as and when we learn of them. Netflix themselves then put out a bigger list which is expected between January 18th and the 22nd.

Note: this was first published on January 10th, 2021 and is updated every other day (assuming new releases are announced).

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2021 So Far

February TBD

There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021) N – Shawn Levy produced slasher film based on the book.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 1st

Money Talks (1997) – Charlie Sheen and Chris Tucker feature in this action-comedy about a small-time huckster making a deal with a TV newsman.

– Charlie Sheen and Chris Tucker feature in this action-comedy about a small-time huckster making a deal with a TV newsman. Rocks (2019) – British movie about a young teenage girl struggling after being abandoned to live on the streets alone with her young brother.

– British movie about a young teenage girl struggling after being abandoned to live on the streets alone with her young brother. The House Arrest of Us (Season 1) – Filipino romantic comedy series.

– Filipino romantic comedy series. Zig & Sharko (Season 3) – Animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 2nd

Kid Cosmic (Season 1) N – Animated kids adventure series about a young boy getting his wish of becoming a superhero.

– Animated kids adventure series about a young boy getting his wish of becoming a superhero. Mighty Express (Season 2) N – Second season of the animated kids series from the creator of Paw Patrol.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 3rd

All My Friends Are Dead (2021) N – Polish New Year’s Eve thriller where crazy and gory events unfold.

– Polish New Year’s Eve thriller where crazy and gory events unfold. Firefly Flane (Season 1) N – Highly anticipated drama series adapting the novels and covers a friendship that spans several decades.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 5th

Hache (Season 2) N – The Spanish series about a woman thrust into the drug trade during the 60s.

– The Spanish series about a woman thrust into the drug trade during the 60s. Invisible City (Season 1) N – Brazillian fantasy series about an underground world inhabited by mythical creatures.

– Brazillian fantasy series about an underground world inhabited by mythical creatures. Little Big Women (2021) N – Korean drama.

– Korean drama. Malcolm & Marie (2021) N – An intimate drama starring Zendaya and John David Washington.

Space Sweepers (2021) N – Korean sci-fi space drama about a space crew in 2092.

– Korean sci-fi space drama about a space crew in 2092. Strip Down, Rise Up (2021) N – Documentary from Michèle Ohayon looking into how taking up pole dancing can do wonders for your body and mind.

– Documentary from Michèle Ohayon looking into how taking up pole dancing can do wonders for your body and mind. The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity (2021) N – Mandarin fantasy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 6th

The Sinner (Season 3) – The third thrilling series of the USA Network thriller where Harry Ambrose investigates a new case.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 8th

War Dogs (2016) – True story of two men who won a $300 million contract from the Pentagon.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 10th

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Season 1) N – New docu-series from the creator of The Ted Bundy Tapes looking into a guest abduction from an infamous hotel.

– New docu-series from the creator of The Ted Bundy Tapes looking into a guest abduction from an infamous hotel. The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman (2021) N – French movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 11th

Capitani (Season 1) N – Crime series from Luxembourg about a detective looking into the murder of a young teenage girl.

– Crime series from Luxembourg about a detective looking into the murder of a young teenage girl. Layla Majnun (2021) N – Indonesian romantic movie.

Red Dot (2021) N – Swedish thriller and the first Netflix Original from the region about a pregnant woman who attempts to rekindle her relationship but the weekend turns out to be hell.

– Swedish thriller and the first Netflix Original from the region about a pregnant woman who attempts to rekindle her relationship but the weekend turns out to be hell. Squared Love (2021) N – Polish romantic movie about a celeb and gossip journalist who starts to regret his decisions after falling for one of his subjects.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 12th

Buried by the Bernards (Season 1) N – Reality series.

– Reality series. Hate by Dani Rovira (2021) N – Spanish stand-up special.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean (2021) N – The third entry in the To All the Boys franchise which was filmed in secret.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 15th

The Crew (Season 1) N – Comedy-sitcom starring Kevin James about a NASCAR crew chief.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 16th

Animals On The Loose – A You Vs Wild Movie (2021) N – Second interactive special starring Bear Grylls.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 18th

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Season 1) N – Anime mini-series about a manga creator experiencing paranormal events.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 19th

I Care a Lot (2021) N – Drama starring Peter Dinklage, Rosamund Pike and Eiza González about a legal guardian who causes a rift after she sees money in her eyes.

– Drama starring Peter Dinklage, Rosamund Pike and Eiza González about a legal guardian who causes a rift after she sees money in her eyes. Tribes of Europa (Season 1) N – Big budget sci-fi series from Germany about three siblings attempting to change the world.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 23rd

Pelé (2021) N – Documentary on the famed Brazillian soccer player.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 24th

Ginny & Georgia (Season 1) N – Gilmore Girls spiritual successor about a mother and daughter team who moves to New England.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 25th

High-Rise Invasion (Season 1) N – Anime series adapted from the manga.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 26th

Call Me Crazy (2021) N – Spanish romantic drama.

– Spanish romantic drama. The Girl on the Train (2021) N – The Hindi adaptation of the book and movie.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in February? Let us know in the comments down below.