What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2020

Welcome to an early look at what’s coming to Netflix throughout the month of June 2020 in the United States. This list will be updated slowly over time as we learn of new titles that are due to grace our subscriptions in the US.

For a more expanded preview of the biggest Netflix Originals coming in June, you can find a dedicated preview here.

You can also find regional lists here on What’s on Netflix where we’re currently covering what’s coming in June to the UK.

Note: this list is filled out over time. We’re expecting Netflix to release a more complete list of titles between May 19th and May 22nd.

June Release Dates TBD

Dark (Season 3) N – Dark is all but confirmed to be coming to Netflix likely on June 27th but we’re going to stick it here in case that turns out not to be the case!

– Dark is all but confirmed to be coming to Netflix likely on June 27th but we’re going to stick it here in case that turns out not to be the case! Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy (Season 1) N – New animated series based on the popular Hasbro title.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 1st

Cardcaptor Sakura (Season 1) – Anime fantasy series that will hit the nostalgia spot for millions!

– Anime fantasy series that will hit the nostalgia spot for millions! Dear My Friends (Season 1) – Comedy series from South Korea about older generations living in their twilight years.

– Comedy series from South Korea about older generations living in their twilight years. Juwanna Mann (2002) – Rom-com from Jesse Vaughan about a basketball star who is fired from the NBA.

– Rom-com from Jesse Vaughan about a basketball star who is fired from the NBA. Midnight Diner (New Season) – The excellent Japanese drama returns for another outing.

– The excellent Japanese drama returns for another outing. My Shy Boss (Season 1) – K-drama comedy series about the boss of a PR company who is extremely shy.

– K-drama comedy series about the boss of a PR company who is extremely shy. Priest (2011) – Horror thriller starring Maggie Q about a priest hunting down vampires.

Revolutionary Love (Season 1) – K-drama rom-com series.

– K-drama rom-com series. The Disaster Artist (2017) – The biopic from A24 about the making and premiere of the infamous movie, The Room.

– The biopic from A24 about the making and premiere of the infamous movie, The Room. The Healer (2017) – Family comedy-drama about a young man who is granted the power of healing.

The Help (2011) – Emma Stone and Viola Davis feature in this Oscar-winning drama about a young writer breaking the status quo during the 1960s.

– Emma Stone and Viola Davis feature in this Oscar-winning drama about a young writer breaking the status quo during the 1960s. The Show (2017) – Thriller starring Josh Duhamel where a reality show becomes a game where contestants begin ending their lives for the enjoyment of the audience.

– Thriller starring Josh Duhamel where a reality show becomes a game where contestants begin ending their lives for the enjoyment of the audience. The Stolen (2017) – Action-adventure movie about a woman who is searching for her kidnapped son in the Wild West.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 2nd

Fuller House (Season 5b) N – The final farewell season for the Tanner family. Comedy sitcom.

– The final farewell season for the Tanner family. Comedy sitcom. True: Rainbow Rescue (2020) N – Another special for the kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 3rd

Lady Bird (2017) – A24 and Greta Gerwig three years ago bought the multi-Oscar nominated Lady Bird to our screens. The comedy starring Saoirse Ronan is about a 17-year-old growing up in California.

Killing Gunther (2017) – High stakes comedy action starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Taran Killam

– High stakes comedy action starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Taran Killam Spelling the Dream (2020) N – High-stakes documentary on the spelling bee and how Indian-Americans are winning.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 4th

Baki (Season 2 – Part 3) N – The next batch of episodes for the anime fighting series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 5th

13 Reasons Why (Season 4) N – The final part of the Netflix show that started strong and went off on a wild tangent.

– The final part of the Netflix show that started strong and went off on a wild tangent. Hannibal (Seasons 1-3) – Every season of the epic NBC series arrives on Netflix in the US.

All three seasons of @BryanFuller's bloody brilliant #Hannibal will be available on Netflix in The US starting June 5 pic.twitter.com/7VILCMUOoW — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 18, 2020

Queer Eye (Season 5) N – More make-overs from the Fab 5.

– More make-overs from the Fab 5. The Last Days of American Crime (2020) N – Heist thriller based on the comic series of the same name.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 6th

The Night Clerk (2020) – Michael Cristofer writes and directs this crime drama starring Ana de Armas and Tye Sheridan about a hotel clerk who is the subject of a murder investigation.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 7th

365 Days (2020) – Polish romantic drama that’s essentially the countries equivalent to 50 Shades of Grey.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 8th

Before I Fall (2017) – Mystery movie that sees a girl relive the same day over and over hoping to find out the way she died.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 10th

Lenox Hill (Season 1) N – Docu-series on the New York hospital.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 11th

Pose (Season 2) – FX’s spectacular LGBTQ series returns.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 12th

Da 5 Bloods (2020) N – The next Netflix film from legendary director, Spike Lee.

Here Iz Da Teaser Poster For Da 5 BLOODS. The New Spike Lee Joint Will Drop Globally On NETFLIX-Friday June 12th. Please Check It Out. PEACE And LOVE,Spike @strongblacklead @netflixfilm pic.twitter.com/C832EkGorS — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 7, 2020

F is for Family (Season 4) N – Latest series from the animated title from Michael Price starring Bill Burr.

– Latest series from the animated title from Michael Price starring Bill Burr. Jo Koy: In His Elements (2020) N – Stand-up special from the Filipino-American comic.

– Stand-up special from the Filipino-American comic. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 2) N – The next set of episodes for the beautifully animated kids series about a girl navigating the world after an apocalyptic event.

– The next set of episodes for the beautifully animated kids series about a girl navigating the world after an apocalyptic event. NDG Documentaries – a selection of French sports documentary focusing on extreme sports: Addicted to Life Don’t Crack Under Pressure Don’t Crack Under Pressure II Don’t Crack Under Pressure III Magnetic

– a selection of French sports documentary focusing on extreme sports: ONE PIECE (Multiple Seasons) – Every season of the anime series ONE PIECE.

– Every season of the anime series ONE PIECE. Pokemon: Journeys (New Season) N – New Pokemon series exclusively on Netflix.

Alright trainers, it's time for a new adventure! Pokémon Journeys comes exclusively to Netflix June 12th. pic.twitter.com/HZZDrictj2 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 23, 2020

The Woods (Season 1) N – Polish thriller series

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 13th

Alexa & Katie (Season 3B) N – Final season of the teen sitcom comedy.

– Final season of the teen sitcom comedy. How to Get Away with Murder (Season 6) – The final season of the ABC series from Shonda Rhimes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 16th

Frost/Nixon (2008) – The incredible biopic starring Frank Langella and Michael Sheen on the now world-famous interview directed by Ron Howard and nominated for five Oscars.

The Darkness (2016) – Kevin Bacon horror-thriller about a family returning from the Grand Canyon with an evil supernatural presence.

– Kevin Bacon horror-thriller about a family returning from the Grand Canyon with an evil supernatural presence. The Politician (Season 2) N – The next season of the Ryan Murphy series where Payton will be running for an actual office with his crack team.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 18th

A Whisker Away (2020) N – Anime fantasy movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 19th

Father Soldier Son (2020) N – Documentary from the New York Times following a military family over the course of 10 years.

– Documentary from the New York Times following a military family over the course of 10 years. Feel the Beat (2020) N – Family movie featuring Sofia Carson about a young band of misfits training for a big dance competition.

– Family movie featuring Sofia Carson about a young band of misfits training for a big dance competition. One Way for Tomorrow (2020) N – New Turkish romance movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 23rd

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (2020) N – Stand-up special from the provocateur himself.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 26th

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020) N – Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams appears in this comedy based on the singing contest.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 30th

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (2020) N – Stand-up debut on Netflix from George Lopez.

