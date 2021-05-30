What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2021

It’s time to take a comprehensive look at what’s heading to Netflix in the US throughout June 2021. Below, we’ll list every new show and movie set to arrive on Netflix throughout the month. Keep it bookmarked as we’ll be updating every few days as and when we learn of new titles scheduled.

This list will grow over time as and when we learn of more of the TV shows and movies scheduled for June 2021. Netflix themselves also releases a list of their own a little later in the month. We’re expecting this full list to be released on May 19th, 2021.

Want to just see the Netflix Originals coming in June? We’ve got a separate post just for those. Missed any of the May 2021 additions?

Now let’s dig into what’s coming to Netflix in the United States throughout June 2021.

Expected in June TBD

Seinfeld (Seasons 1-9) – Every episode of the 90s Jerry Seinfeld comedy sitcom in beautiful 4K – should arrive on June 25th but not confirmed.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 1st

Note: close to 70 new releases actually released on June 1st.

Abduction (2011) – Taylor Lautner led action thriller.

– Taylor Lautner led action thriller. American Outlaws (2001) – Colin Farrell and Scott Caan star in this western.

– Colin Farrell and Scott Caan star in this western. Bad Teacher (2011) – Unclear what version but expected to be the Cameron Diaz movie.

– Unclear what version but expected to be the Cameron Diaz movie. Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom (Season 2) – Nickelodeon pre-school series.

– Nickelodeon pre-school series. Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know (2020) – Independent documentary from Peter Galison about the quest to capture the first image of a black hole.

– Independent documentary from Peter Galison about the quest to capture the first image of a black hole. CoComelon (Season 3) – Another batch of episodes from one of YouTube’s most-watched channels – PR release labels this season “A Sunny Day for Play”.

– Another batch of episodes from one of YouTube’s most-watched channels – PR release labels this season “A Sunny Day for Play”. Cradle 2 the Grave (2003) – A jewel thief’s daughter is kidnapped. Jet Li and DMX star.

Downton Abbey (Series) – Famed British period drama series. Unclear how much is coming to Netflix.

– Famed British period drama series. Unclear how much is coming to Netflix. Flipped (2010) – Rob Reiner directed rom-com about two eighth-graders falling for each other.

– Rob Reiner directed rom-com about two eighth-graders falling for each other. Fools Rush In (1997) – Matthew Perry rom-com about a woman who realizes she’s pregnant after a one-night stand.

– Matthew Perry rom-com about a woman who realizes she’s pregnant after a one-night stand. Gold Statue (2019) – Nigerian comedy-drama.

– Nigerian comedy-drama. Happy Endings (Seasons 1-3) – The ABC series (licensed to Netflix from Sony Television) arrives on Netflix in full!

– The ABC series (licensed to Netflix from Sony Television) arrives on Netflix in full! I Am Sam (2001) – Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer feature in this drama that was nominated for an Oscar and is about a mentally handicapped man fighting for custody.

– Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer feature in this drama that was nominated for an Oscar and is about a mentally handicapped man fighting for custody. Love Jones (1997) – Theodore Witcher directed romance about a young black poet from Chicago.

Million Dollar Baby (2004) – Four-time Oscar-winning Clint Eastwood movie about a hardened boxing trainer.

– Four-time Oscar-winning Clint Eastwood movie about a hardened boxing trainer. Ninja Assassin (2009) – Action thriller about a young ninja turns his back on the orphanage that raised him.

– Action thriller about a young ninja turns his back on the orphanage that raised him. Seven Souths in the Skull Castle (Season Moon Jogen & Kagen) – Stage performances from Japan.

– Stage performances from Japan. Sniper: Legacy (2014) – Thriller about a rogue gunman setting out to assassinate high-ranking military officers one by one.

– Thriller about a rogue gunman setting out to assassinate high-ranking military officers one by one. Stand by Me (1986) – Rob Reiner drama adapted from the Stephen King novel.

– Rob Reiner drama adapted from the Stephen King novel. Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme (2021) N – New animated kids special set in the Super Monsters universe.

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog (Season 1) – Classic toon series returns after recently departing.

– Classic toon series returns after recently departing. The Best Man (1999) – Malcolm D. Lee presents this wedding rom-com.

– Malcolm D. Lee presents this wedding rom-com. The Big Lebowski (1998) – The timeless Coen brothers classic about The Dude who is mistaken for a millionaire.

– The timeless Coen brothers classic about The Dude who is mistaken for a millionaire. The Meddler (2016) – Comedy starring Rose Byrne and Susan Sarandon about an aging widow from NYC following her daughter to LA to get a new lease of life.

– Comedy starring Rose Byrne and Susan Sarandon about an aging widow from NYC following her daughter to LA to get a new lease of life. The Platform (Season 3) – Drama series from the United Arab Emirates.

The Terminal (2004) – Spielberg directed movie about the European tourist stranded at JFK airport.

– Spielberg directed movie about the European tourist stranded at JFK airport. The Wedding Guest (2018) – Dev Patel action thriller where Patel stars a British man traveling across Pakistan and India.

– Dev Patel action thriller where Patel stars a British man traveling across Pakistan and India. The Wind (2018) – Horror set in the late 1800s about a woman facing the harshness of the untamed land on the Western frontier.

– Horror set in the late 1800s about a woman facing the harshness of the untamed land on the Western frontier. Welcome Home (2018) – Aaron Paul and Emily Ratajkowki star in this thriller about a couple spending a weekend at a holiday home in Italy but find the homeowner has sinister plans.

What Women Want (2000) – Mel Gibson led romantic comedy

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 2nd

2 Hearts (2020) – Romance movie about two couples coming together with a hidden connection.

Alone (Season 7) – Wilderness survival reality series where contestants find themselves stuck and having to survive in the artic.

– Wilderness survival reality series where contestants find themselves stuck and having to survive in the artic. Carnaval (2021) N – Comedy about an influencer taking a break to find the true meaning of life with the help from a few friends.

– Comedy about an influencer taking a break to find the true meaning of life with the help from a few friends. Kim’s Convenience (Season 5) – The final season of the Canadian comedy series where Appa and Umma are struggling with a medical diagnosis and Janet moves home.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 3rd

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up (2021) N – Standup special and the second from this comic hailing from Mexico.

– Standup special and the second from this comic hailing from Mexico. Creator’s File: GOLD (Season 1) N – Japanese mockumentary series starring comedian Ryuji Akiyama.

– Japanese mockumentary series starring comedian Ryuji Akiyama. Dancing Queens (2021) N – A young girl aspires to be a dancer and gets her big break at a drag show.

– A young girl aspires to be a dancer and gets her big break at a drag show. Myriam Fares: The Journey (2021) – Documentary on the Lebanese star.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Season 1) N – Huge scoop for Netflix in the anime world with the acquisition of the newest Sailor Moon title.

– Huge scoop for Netflix in the anime world with the acquisition of the newest Sailor Moon title. Summertime (Season 2) N – A return for the Italian soap where it’s summer again and we see how the relationships formed in season 1 land a year later.

– A return for the Italian soap where it’s summer again and we see how the relationships formed in season 1 land a year later. The Girl and the Gun (2019) – Filipino crime thriller about a young woman changing her life dramatically after finding a gun.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 4th

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet (2021) N – David Attenborough teams with Johan Rockstrom looks into the Earths biodiversity collapse.

– David Attenborough teams with Johan Rockstrom looks into the Earths biodiversity collapse. Feel Good (Season 2) N – The Channel 4 show turned full Netflix Original about a recovering addict and comedian trying to get control of her life.

– The Channel 4 show turned full Netflix Original about a recovering addict and comedian trying to get control of her life. Human: The World Within (Season 1) – PBS docu-series looking into personal stories of how amazing the human body is.

Sweet Tooth (Season 1) N – Netflix adaptation of the DC comic from Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz about a half-boy and half-deer heading out on an epic adventure. Robert Downey Jr serves as executive producer.

– Netflix adaptation of the DC comic from Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz about a half-boy and half-deer heading out on an epic adventure. Robert Downey Jr serves as executive producer. Sweet & Sour (2021) N – Based on a book, this romantic Korean movie tells the story of a couple trying to make a long distance relationship work.

– Based on a book, this romantic Korean movie tells the story of a couple trying to make a long distance relationship work. Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021) N – African comedy.

– African comedy. Xtremo (2021) N – A violent and fast-paced action thriller about a retired hitman taking revenge.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 5th

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) N – Documentary on cats. That’s all you need to know.

– Documentary on cats. That’s all you need to know. Small Chops (2020) – Nollywood soap about a business mogul hiring an exotic dancer for the weekend.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 7th

Vampire Academy – Unclear which version

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 9th

Awake (2021) N – Sci-fi thriller set in a world where electronics are wiped out and humans lose the ability to sleep.

– Sci-fi thriller set in a world where electronics are wiped out and humans lose the ability to sleep. Fresh, Fried and Crispy (Season 1) N – Daym Drops takes a trip around America looking at the best-fried food.

– Daym Drops takes a trip around America looking at the best-fried food. L.A.’s Finest (Season 2) – The second and final (?) season of the Bad Boys spinoff series that first debuted on Spectrum.

– The second and final (?) season of the Bad Boys spinoff series that first debuted on Spectrum. Tragic Jungle (2021) N – Spanish language period drama about a woman fleeing the Mayan jungle to escape an arranged marriage.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 10th

A Haunted House 2 (2014) – Marlon Wayans returns and once again finds himself facing off against paranormal beings.

– Marlon Wayans returns and once again finds himself facing off against paranormal beings. Camellia Sisters (2020) – Vietnamese feature film following three royal sisters.

– Vietnamese feature film following three royal sisters. Locombians (Season 1) N – New episodes weekly – Stand-up comedy series.

– New episodes weekly – Stand-up comedy series. Trese (Season 1) N – Animated series from the Philippines based on mythical creatures from the region hiding amongst humans.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 11th

Lupin (Part 2) N – The biggest international Netflix Original of all time (so far) returns.

– The biggest international Netflix Original of all time (so far) returns. Skater Girl (2021) N – Coming-of-age sports drama about a teenage girl in Rajasthan who discovers skateboarding.

– Coming-of-age sports drama about a teenage girl in Rajasthan who discovers skateboarding. Wish Dragon (2021) N – Netflix’s second major acquisition from Sony Pictures Animation in 2021 directed by Chris Appelhans. Follows a young boy who gets visited by a wish-granting dragon.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 12th

Love (featuring Marriage and Divorce) New Episode N – Brand new episode of the Korean soap.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 13th

Picture a Scientist (2020) – Documentary from directors Ian Cheney and Sharon Shattuck looking at sexual harassment and gender inequality in science fields.

The Devil Below (2021) – Horror thriller making its SVOD debut on Netflix. Directed by Brad Parker this movie follows four amateur adventurers exploring a remote location in the Appalachian Mountains.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 14th

Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe (Season 1) N – Rebe from Elite hosts a housewarming party in this new short series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 15th

Beyond Evil (Season 1) – K-drama (also called Gwimul) about two men looking into a murder.

– K-drama (also called Gwimul) about two men looking into a murder. Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman (Season 1) N – Elite short series following Nadia who returns to Spain for her sister’s wedding.

– Elite short series following Nadia who returns to Spain for her sister’s wedding. FTA (1972) – Documentary on the political troupe headlined by Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland.

– Documentary on the political troupe headlined by Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland. Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (2021) N –

– Let’s Eat (Season 1) – Thai romantic comedy series.

– Thai romantic comedy series. Life of Crime – Unclear what version.

Power Rangers Dino Fury (Season 1) – The latest Power Rangers series drops onto Netflix.

– The latest Power Rangers series drops onto Netflix. Rhyme Time Town (Season 2) N – Dreamworks second season of the preschooler animated series.

– Dreamworks second season of the preschooler animated series. Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation (2020) – Mike Gunther directs this war action movie with another threat facing the world.

– Mike Gunther directs this war action movie with another threat facing the world. Sir! No Sir! (2005) – David Zeiger war documentary.

– David Zeiger war documentary. The American Bible Challenge (Season 3) – Jeff Foxworthy returns for more episodes of the Biblical-themed game show.

– Jeff Foxworthy returns for more episodes of the Biblical-themed game show. Workin’ Moms (Season 5) N – Canadian comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 16th

A Man For The Week End – Romantic soap.

Lowriders (2016) – Drama about a young street artist in East Los Angeles caught in his father’s obsession with low-riding cars. Stars Theo Rossi, Melissa Benoist and Gabriel Chavarria.

– Drama about a young street artist in East Los Angeles caught in his father’s obsession with low-riding cars. Stars Theo Rossi, Melissa Benoist and Gabriel Chavarria. Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis (Season 1) N – 3-episode Elite spinoff series.

– 3-episode Elite spinoff series. Penguin Town (Season 1) N – Docuseries following a group of penguins that are breaking all the rules.

Record of Ragnarok (Season 1) N – Anime series based on the manga series written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui.

– Anime series based on the manga series written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui. Silver Skates (2021) N – Russian period drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 17th

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021) N – Indonesian comedy about a teenager setting out to New York of his estranged mother.

– Indonesian comedy about a teenager setting out to New York of his estranged mother. Aziza (2019) – Arabic short film about a Syrian refugee living in Lebanon.

– Arabic short film about a Syrian refugee living in Lebanon. Black Summer (Season 2) N – The zombie apocalypse continues with the return of this spiritual successor to Z-Nation.

Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel (Season 1) N – Samuel attempts a big romantic gesture at the airport.

– Samuel attempts a big romantic gesture at the airport. Hospital Playlist (Season 2) N – New episodes expected weekly from mid-June.

– New episodes expected weekly from mid-June. Katla (Season 1) N – Icelandic drama mystery about a small town changed forever after a volcano eruption.

– Icelandic drama mystery about a small town changed forever after a volcano eruption. Silver Linings Playbook (2012) – David O’Russell’s Oscar-winning drama romance starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence once again streams on Netflix.

– David O’Russell’s Oscar-winning drama romance starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence once again streams on Netflix. The Gift (Season 3) N – Turkish fantasy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 18th

A Family (2020) N – Japanese crime drama about a young man taken into the yakuza from an early age.

– Japanese crime drama about a young man taken into the yakuza from an early age. Elite (Season 4) N – The return of the huge Spanish teen drama with new and returning faces.

Fatherhood (2021) N – Kevin Hart stars in this drama directed by Paul Weitz.

– Kevin Hart stars in this drama directed by Paul Weitz. Jagame Thandhiram (2021) N – Tamil action thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

– Tamil action thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020) – Nigerian romantic comedy.

– Nigerian romantic comedy. So Not Worth It (Season 1) N – Korean sitcom series about new friends mixing together for love and friendship.

– Korean sitcom series about new friends mixing together for love and friendship. The Rational Life (Season 1) N – Chinese romance series.

– Chinese romance series. The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 1) N – Documentary series traveling the world in search of great vacation rentals.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 19th

Nevertheless (Season 1) N – Korean romance series about two young people seemingly unsuited for each other but sparks a relationship anyway.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 22nd

This Is Pop (Season 1) N – Docuseries that explores untold stories from biggest moments in pop music history.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 23rd

Good on Paper (2021) N – Iliza Shlesinger and Rebecca Rittenhouse headline this new rom-com.

Murder by the Coast (2021) N – Spanish true crime documentary about a teen murdered in the late 1990s.

– Spanish true crime documentary about a teen murdered in the late 1990s. The House of Flowers: The Movie (2021) N – The movie that’s set to wrap up the Spanish language series on Netflix.

– The movie that’s set to wrap up the Spanish language series on Netflix. The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 1) N – Reality series following the Kretz family helping clients buy and sell properties in France.

– Reality series following the Kretz family helping clients buy and sell properties in France. Too Hot to Handle (Season 2) N – Return of the dating show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 24th

Godzilla Singular Point (Season 1) N – Godzilla anime series.

Jiva! (Season 1) N – New soap about a talented street dancer confronting her fears to pursue her dancing dreams.

– New soap about a talented street dancer confronting her fears to pursue her dancing dreams. Sisters on Track (2021) N – Sports documentary about three track stars facing different journeys to the Olympics.

– Sports documentary about three track stars facing different journeys to the Olympics. The Naked Director (Season 2) N – One of the biggest live-action titles to come out of Japan returns continuing its adaptation of Zenra Kantoku Muranishi Toru Den.

– One of the biggest live-action titles to come out of Japan returns continuing its adaptation of The Seventh Day (2021) – Horror starring Guy Pearce about a renowned exorcist teaming up with a rookie priest.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 25th

Ray (Season 1) N – Indian anthology thriller series.

Sex/Life (Season 1) N – Drama following a love triangle.

– Drama following a love triangle. The A List (Season 2) N – British series comes back for a full Netflix Original season. Teen crime mystery about a symmer camp that turns out to be a waking nightmare.

– British series comes back for a full Netflix Original season. Teen crime mystery about a symmer camp that turns out to be a waking nightmare. The Ice Road (2021) N – Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne headline this thriller about a trucker on a mission to save trapped miners.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 26th

Wonder Boy (2019) N – French documentary on Olivier Roustein, artistic director of Balmain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 28th

A Way Back Home – Nollywood drama about a man who deceives his family after receiving a terminal diagnosis.

Killing Them Softly (2012) – Brad Pitt stars in this crime thriller about Jackie Cogan, an enforcer hired to restore the peace.

– Brad Pitt stars in this crime thriller about Jackie Cogan, an enforcer hired to restore the peace. The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement N – Anime series that’s effectively the fifth season of The Seven Deadly Sins.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 29th

StarBeam (Season 4) N – Kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 30th

America: The Motion Picture (2021) N – Animated feature film taking a rather distorted look back at American history with some of your favorite celebs voicing well-known historic figures.

– Animated feature film taking a rather distorted look back at American history with some of your favorite celebs voicing well-known historic figures. Lying and Stealing (2019) – Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski star in this crime drama about a art thief.

– Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski star in this crime drama about a art thief. Prime Time (2021) N – Polish thriller set in 1999 about an armed man entering a TV studio taking hostages and making demands.

– Polish thriller set in 1999 about an armed man entering a TV studio taking hostages and making demands. Somos (Season 1) N – Crime series from Mexico set in 2011 and follows residents of a town who witness some truly tragic events courtesy of the cartel.

– Crime series from Mexico set in 2011 and follows residents of a town who witness some truly tragic events courtesy of the cartel. Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Season 1) N – Crime docuseries about a French film & TV producer who was killed in her holiday cottage.

– Crime docuseries about a French film & TV producer who was killed in her holiday cottage. The Daily Life of the Immortal King (Season 1) – Anime series about a man struggling to handle his powers and now has to battle with High School Drama.

– Anime series about a man struggling to handle his powers and now has to battle with High School Drama. The Unknown: Legend of Exorcist Zhong Kui (Season 1) – Chinese live-action fantasy series about an exorcism squad that sees a new recruit join.

