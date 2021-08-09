First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2021

It’s time for a super early look at what’s coming to Netflix in the US throughout September 2021. Below, we’ll walk you through all of the new TV shows, documentaries and movies coming to Netflix throughout the month.

As always, you’ll want to keep an eye on removals just as much as the new additions. There’s already a bunch of movies worth watching that will expire on the first of the month.

If you’re looking for a bit more information on all the Netflix Originals, check out our dedicated Netflix Original preview.

What’s Coming to Netflix US in September 2021

Coming to Netflix US on September 1st

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017) – An all-star cast unites for this mystery crime movie based on the Agatha Christie novel. Stars Glenn Close, Max Irons, Christina Hendricks and more.

– An all-star cast unites for this mystery crime movie based on the Agatha Christie novel. Stars Glenn Close, Max Irons, Christina Hendricks and more. Barbie: Big City Big Dreams (2021) – Animated kids hour-long movie featuring the well-known figure.

– Animated kids hour-long movie featuring the well-known figure. Brave Animated Series (Season 1) – Adult animated series about a group of superheroes setting out to rid of the world of evil.

– Adult animated series about a group of superheroes setting out to rid of the world of evil. Green Lantern (2011) – Ryan Reynolds stars as the Green Lantern and is undoubtedly one of the best superhero movies of all time.

– Ryan Reynolds stars as the Green Lantern and is undoubtedly one of the best superhero movies of all time. How to Be a Cowboy (Season 1) N – Reality series hosted by Dale Brisby looking to keep the cowboy tradition alive.

El Patron, radiografia de un crimen / The Boss: Anatomy of a Crime (2014) – Argentinian Spanish language movie based on a true story.

– Argentinian Spanish language movie based on a true story. HQ Barbers (Season 1) – Nollywood comedy series.

Letters to Juliet (2010) – Romantic comedy starring Amanda Seyfried about an American girl vacationing in Italy.

– Romantic comedy starring Amanda Seyfried about an American girl vacationing in Italy. Los Carcamales / Oldsters (Season 1) – Crime comedy Spanish series about a group of elderly men teaming up to form a criminal gang.

– Crime comedy Spanish series about a group of elderly men teaming up to form a criminal gang. Kid-E-Cats (Season 2) – Animated kids series about three kittens exploring the world together.

– Animated kids series about three kittens exploring the world together. Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 3) – Anime series.

– Anime series. Welcome Home: Roscoe Jenkins (2008) – Ensemble comedy movie led by Martin Lawrence.

Marshall (2017) – Courtroom biopic of Thurgood Marshall the first-ever Black U.S. Supreme Court justice. Stars Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad and Kate Hudson.

Coming to Netflix on September 2nd

Here and There – Filipino romance movie.

Hotel Del Luna (Season 1) – Korean drama series set in a hotel where all the guests are ghosts.

– Korean drama series set in a hotel where all the guests are ghosts. Q-Force (Season 1) N – Animated action series about a handsome secret agent and his team of LGBTQ superspies. Featuring the voice talents of Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison and David Harbour.

– Animated action series about a handsome secret agent and his team of LGBTQ superspies. Featuring the voice talents of Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison and David Harbour. The Guardian – Thriller about a backup singer promoted to the lead singer in a band but is plagued by supernatural horrors.

Coming to Netflix on September 3rd

Dive Club (Season 1) N – Australian co-production set on the shores of Cape Mercy about a group of teen divers investigating secrets.

Money Heist (Season 5 – Part 1) N – The Spanish cult-hit returns for the first half of a two-part final season.

– The Spanish cult-hit returns for the first half of a two-part final season. Sharkdog (Season 1) N – Animated kids series from ViacomCBS about a 10-year-old with his best friend which is half dog, half shark.

Coming to Netflix on September 5th

Bunk’d (Season 5) – Disney Channel’s comedy series from Pamela Eells O’Connell.

Coming to Netflix on September 6th

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Season 1 – Episodes 1 & 2) N – Docuseries that is covering the SpaceX manned space flight from the team behind ESPN’s and Netflix’s The Last Dance.

Coming to Netflix on September 7th

Untold Breaking Point (2021) N – Sports documentary about the American tennis player Mardy Fish.

Coming to Netflix on September 9th

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (2021) N – Documentary on two icons and influential figures with rare archive footage.

Coming to Netflix on September 10th

Kate (2021) N – Action thriller directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and headlined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. About an assassin who has 24 hours left to live after being poisoned.

– Action thriller directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and headlined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. About an assassin who has 24 hours left to live after being poisoned. Lucifer (Season 6) N – The final season of the Tom Ellis led detective series where he plays the devil. Expect a teary final season.

Coming to Netflix on September 15th

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Season 1 – Episodes 3 & 4) N – Two new episodes of the docuseries.

– Two new episodes of the docuseries. Nailed It! (Season 6) N – Emmy-nominated baking competition show hosted by

Nicole Byer returns.

Schumacher (2021) N – F1 documentary on the German racer Michael Schumacher and his career in the sport.

Coming to Netflix on September 17th

Chicago Party Aunt (Season 1) N – Animated comedy series. Featuring the vocal talents of RuPaul, Ike Barinholtz, and Lauren Ash.

– Animated comedy series. Featuring the vocal talents of RuPaul, Ike Barinholtz, and Lauren Ash. Sex Education (Season 3) N – Comedy series seeing the return of all your favorites.

Coming to Netflix on September 22nd

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (2021) N – Brazillian rom-com directed by Bruno Garotti.

– Brazillian rom-com directed by Bruno Garotti. Dear White People (Season 4) N – The final volume of the comedy series which is expected to have a musical flare.

Coming to Netflix on September 23rd

A StoryBots Space Adventure (2021) N – Animated special set in the Storybots universe.

Coming to Netflix on September 24th

Midnight Mass (Season 1) N – Supernatural horror series from Mike Flanagan about the arrival of a priest to a small isolated island.

My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021) N – Exclusive animated feature film set in the My Little Pony universe.

Coming to Netflix on September 28th

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 1) N – Kids animated series from Chris Nee and the Obamas production company Higher Ground adapting the books of a young girl interested in science.

Coming to Netflix on September 29th

Sounds Like Love (2021) N – Spanish rom-com about a 30-year-old who is stuck as an assistant but vows to move forward with her life.

Coming to Netflix on September 30th