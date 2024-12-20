Every New & Most Watched Stand-Up Netflix Specials Released in 2024

Welcome to another end-of-year roundup of what’s new on Netflix for 2024. This article examines all the new stand-up specials released in 2024, how this year’s output compares to previous years, which ones received the most viewership, and, for the first time, how long these specials will remain on Netflix.

In 2024, Netflix has released 49 stand-up comedy specials throughout the year. Going back to 2013, let’s see how this year’s haul compares against years prior based purely on output:

2013: 1 special

2015: 12 specials

2016: 23 specials

2017: 58 specials

2018: 66 specials

2019: 50 specials

2020: 44 specials

2021: 29 specials

2022: 68 specials

2023: 34 specials

2024: 49 specials*

New Netflix Original Stand-up Specials Released in 2024

If the removal date is listed as N/A, it will remain on Netflix indefinitely.

Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli Release Date : January 9th IMDb Score : 6.3/10 Third special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A



Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man Release Date : January 16th IMDb Score : 6.9/10 First standalone special for Netflix (featured in The Standups) Netflix Contract Length : 2 Years

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis Release Date : January 18th Language: French IMDb Score : 5.3/10 First Netflix special Netflix Contract Length : 2 Years

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees Release Date : January 23rd IMDb Score : 6.6/10 First Netflix special Netflix Contract Length: N/A

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down Release Date : January 30th IMDb Score: 6.6/10 Fourth stand-up special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All Release Date : February 13th IMDb Score: 7.2/10 Third solo stand-up special for Netflix – also featured in The Comedy Lineup. Netflix Contract Length : N/A

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out Release Date : February 20th IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Second special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A

Chappelle’s Home Team – Donnell Rawlings: A New Day Netflix Release Date : February 27th IMDb Score : 5.7/10 First major Netflix special Netflix Contract Length: N/A

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda Release Date: March 5th IMDb Score : 5.5/10 Fourth special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A



Steve Treviño: Simple Man Release Date: March 12th IMDb Score : 6.3/10 First special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : 2 Years

Red Ollero: Mabuhay is a Lie Release Date: March 14th Language : Filipino IMDb Score : 4.7/10 First special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length: 10 Years

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership Release Date : March 19th IMDb Score : 7.5/10 First solo special for Netflix – featured in The Best of Netflix is a Joke Netflix Contract Length : 2 Years

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns Release Date : March 26th IMDb Score : 7.4/10 First solo special on Netflix – previously on Bumping Mikes and Bill Burll Presents Friends Who Kill Netflix Contract Length : 2 Years

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed Release Date : April 2nd IMDb Score : 6.8/10 Third special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : 2 Years

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good Release Date : April 9th IMDb Score : 7.2/10 Third special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer Release Date : April 16th IMDb Score : 6.7/10 Third solo special for Netflix (featured in Bill Burr Presents Friends Who Kill) Netflix Contract Length : N/A



Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen Release Date : April 22nd IMDb Score: 6.5/10 First special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : 2 Years

Deaw Special: Super Soft Power Release Date : May 1st IMDb Score : 6.7/10 Language: Thai First special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : 15 Years

Katt Williams: Woke Foke (LIVE) Release Date : May 4th IMDb Score : 5.1/10 Third solo special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A

The Roast of Tom Brady (LIVE) Release Date : May 5th IMDb Score : 7.3/10 Netflix Contract Length : N/A

Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Release Date : May 11th IMDb Score : 6.6/10 Netflix Contract Length : 7 Years

Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy Release Date : May 21st IMDb : 6.5/10 First Solo Stand-up (Featured in Amy Schumer’s showcase) Netflix Contract Length : 2 Years

Franco Escamilla: Ladies’ Man Release Date : May 24th IMDb Score : 6.2/10 Second Special For Netflix Language : Spanish Netflix Contract Length : N/A

Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn Release Date : June 4th IMDb Score : 6.6./10 Fourth Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A



Keith Robinson: Different Strokes Release Date : June 11th IMDb Score : 6.5/10 First Solo Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : 2 Years

Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn Release Date : July 9th IMDb Score : 6.0/10 First Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : 2 Years

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester Release Date : July 16th IMDb Score : 6.9/10 First Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : 2 Years

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats (LIVE) Release Date : August 3rd IMDb Score : 4.5/10 Third Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A

Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special Release Date : August 13th IMDb Score : 6.4/10 Second Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A



Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry Release Date : August 20th IMDb Score : 6.8/10 First Special at Netflix Netflix Contract Length : 2 Years

Adam Sandler: Love You Release Date : August 27th IMDb Score : 6.7/10 Second special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A

Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! Release Date : September 3rd IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Second Solo Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : 4 Years

Ahir Shah: Ends Release Date : September 10th IMDb Score : 6.2/10 First Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : 4 Years

Deon Cole: Ok, Mister Release Date: September 17th IMDb Score : 6.2/10 Third Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval Release Date : September 24th IMDb Score : 5.2/10 First Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country Release Date : October 1st IMDb Score : 6.7/10 First Solo Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A



Ali Wong: Single Lady Release Date : October 8th IMDb Score : 6.2/10 Fourth Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special Release Date : October 15th IMDb Score : 6.6/10 First Solo Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : 2 Years

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head Release Date : October 22nd IMDb Score : 6.9/10 Fourth Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A

Tom Papa: Home Free Release Date : October 29th IMDb Score : 6.9/10 Third Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A

Adrienne Iapalucci: The Dark Queen Release Date : November 12th IMDb Score : 6.4/10 First Solo Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : 2 Years

Adam Ray Is Dr. Phil Unleashed Release Date : November 19th IMDb Score : 5.8/10 First Solo Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : 3 Years



Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All Release Date : November 26th IMDb Score: 7.4/10 Third Solo Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It Release Date : December 3rd IMDb Score : 6.9/10 Third Solo Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… Release Date : December 10th IMDb Score : 6.0/10 First Solo Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A

Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It Release Date : December 17th IMDb Score : 7.0/10 Third Solo Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze Release Date : December 24th Third Solo Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A

Torching 2024: A Roast Of the Year Release Date : December 27th Netflix Contract Length : N/A

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall Release Date : December 31st Second Solo Special for Netflix Netflix Contract Length : N/A



Most Watched Stand-Up Specials Released in 2024

We’re still waiting for the second 2024 Netflix Engagement Report to indicate what new stand-up special won the year’s overall viewership. Until then, we can look to the weekly global top 10s to see which titles had the best first opening week on the streamer (most do not feature for two weeks) and which of the stand-up specials landed the biggest audience in the first half the year:

What’s been your favorite new stand-up special of 2024? Let us know in the comments.