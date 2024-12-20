What's New on Netflix

Every New & Most Watched Stand-Up Netflix Specials Released in 2024

A deep-dive into stand-up comedy specials on Netflix in 2024.

New Stand Up Specials Released On Netflix In 2024

Pictures: Netflix

Welcome to another end-of-year roundup of what’s new on Netflix for 2024. This article examines all the new stand-up specials released in 2024, how this year’s output compares to previous years, which ones received the most viewership, and, for the first time, how long these specials will remain on Netflix.

In 2024, Netflix has released 49 stand-up comedy specials throughout the year. Going back to 2013, let’s see how this year’s haul compares against years prior based purely on output: 

  • 2013: 1 special
  • 2015: 12 specials
  • 2016: 23 specials
  • 2017: 58 specials
  • 2018: 66 specials
  • 2019: 50 specials
  • 2020: 44 specials
  • 2021: 29 specials
  • 2022: 68 specials
  • 2023: 34 specials
  • 2024: 49 specials*

Netflix Stand Up Specials Released In

Netflix Original Stand-up Specials By Year Graph – Picture: What’s on Netflix

New Netflix Original Stand-up Specials Released in 2024

If the removal date is listed as N/A, it will remain on Netflix indefinitely. 

  • Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli
    • Release Date: January 9th
    • IMDb Score: 6.3/10
    • Third special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A

  • Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man
    • Release Date: January 16th
    • IMDb Score: 6.9/10
    • First standalone special for Netflix (featured in The Standups)
    • Netflix Contract Length: 2 Years  
  • Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis
    • Release Date: January 18th
    • Language: French
    • IMDb Score: 5.3/10
    • First Netflix special
    • Netflix Contract Length: 2 Years  
  • Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees
    • Release Date: January 23rd
    • IMDb Score: 6.6/10
    • First Netflix special
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Jack Whitehall: Settle Down
    • Release Date: January 30th
    • IMDb Score: 6.6/10
    • Fourth stand-up special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All
    • Release Date: February 13th
    • IMDb Score: 7.2/10
    • Third solo stand-up special for Netflix – also featured in The Comedy Lineup.
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out
    • Release Date: February 20th
    • IMDb Score: 5.4/10
    • Second special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Chappelle’s Home Team – Donnell Rawlings: A New Day
    • Netflix Release Date: February 27th
    • IMDb Score: 5.7/10
    • First major Netflix special
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda
    • Release Date: March 5th
    • IMDb Score: 5.5/10
    • Fourth special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A

  • Steve Treviño: Simple Man
    • Release Date: March 12th
    • IMDb Score: 6.3/10
    • First special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: 2 Years
  • Red Ollero: Mabuhay is a Lie
    • Release Date: March 14th
    • Language: Filipino
    • IMDb Score: 4.7/10
    • First special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: 10 Years
  • Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership
    • Release Date: March 19th
    • IMDb Score: 7.5/10
    • First solo special for Netflix – featured in The Best of Netflix is a Joke
    • Netflix Contract Length: 2 Years
  • Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns
    • Release Date: March 26th
    • IMDb Score: 7.4/10
    • First solo special on Netflix – previously on Bumping Mikes and Bill Burll Presents Friends Who Kill
    • Netflix Contract Length: 2 Years
  • Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed
    • Release Date: April 2nd
    • IMDb Score: 6.8/10
    • Third special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: 2 Years
  • Neal Brennan: Crazy Good
    • Release Date: April 9th
    • IMDb Score: 7.2/10
    • Third special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer
    • Release Date: April 16th
    • IMDb Score: 6.7/10
    • Third solo special for Netflix (featured in Bill Burr Presents Friends Who Kill)
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A

  • Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen
    • Release Date: April 22nd
    • IMDb Score: 6.5/10
    • First special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: 2 Years
  • Deaw Special: Super Soft Power
    • Release Date: May 1st
    • IMDb Score: 6.7/10
    • Language: Thai
    • First special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: 15 Years
  • Katt Williams: Woke Foke (LIVE)
    • Release Date: May 4th
    • IMDb Score: 5.1/10
    • Third solo special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • The Roast of Tom Brady (LIVE)
    • Release Date: May 5th
    • IMDb Score: 7.3/10
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
    • Release Date: May 11th
    • IMDb Score: 6.6/10
    • Netflix Contract Length: 7 Years
  • Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy
    • Release Date: May 21st
    • IMDb: 6.5/10
    • First Solo Stand-up (Featured in Amy Schumer’s showcase)
    • Netflix Contract Length: 2 Years
  • Franco Escamilla: Ladies’ Man
    • Release Date: May 24th
    • IMDb Score: 6.2/10
    • Second Special For Netflix
    • Language: Spanish
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn
    • Release Date: June 4th
    • IMDb Score: 6.6./10
    • Fourth Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A

  • Keith Robinson: Different Strokes
    • Release Date: June 11th
    • IMDb Score: 6.5/10
    • First Solo Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: 2 Years
  • Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn
    • Release Date: July 9th
    • IMDb Score: 6.0/10
    • First Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: 2 Years
  • Chad Daniels: Empty Nester
    • Release Date: July 16th
    • IMDb Score: 6.9/10
    • First Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: 2 Years
  • Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats (LIVE)
    • Release Date: August 3rd
    • IMDb Score: 4.5/10
    • Third Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special
    • Release Date: August 13th
    • IMDb Score: 6.4/10
    • Second Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A

  • Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry
    • Release Date: August 20th
    • IMDb Score: 6.8/10
    • First Special at Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: 2 Years
  • Adam Sandler: Love You
    • Release Date: August 27th
    • IMDb Score: 6.7/10
    • Second special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby!
    • Release Date: September 3rd
    • IMDb Score: 5.8/10
    • Second Solo Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: 4 Years
  • Ahir Shah: Ends
    • Release Date: September 10th
    • IMDb Score: 6.2/10
    • First Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: 4 Years
  • Deon Cole: Ok, Mister
    • Release Date: September 17th
    • IMDb Score: 6.2/10
    • Third Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval
    • Release Date: September 24th
    • IMDb Score: 5.2/10
    • First Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country
    • Release Date: October 1st
    • IMDb Score: 6.7/10
    • First Solo Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A

  • Ali Wong: Single Lady
    • Release Date: October 8th
    • IMDb Score: 6.2/10
    • Fourth Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special
    • Release Date: October 15th
    • IMDb Score: 6.6/10
    • First Solo Special for Netflix 
    • Netflix Contract Length: 2 Years
  • Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head
    • Release Date: October 22nd
    • IMDb Score: 6.9/10
    • Fourth Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Tom Papa: Home Free
    • Release Date: October 29th
    • IMDb Score: 6.9/10
    • Third Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Adrienne Iapalucci: The Dark Queen
    • Release Date: November 12th
    • IMDb Score: 6.4/10
    • First Solo Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: 2 Years
  • Adam Ray Is Dr. Phil Unleashed
    • Release Date: November 19th
    • IMDb Score: 5.8/10
    • First Solo Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: 3 Years

  • Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All
    • Release Date: November 26th
    • IMDb Score: 7.4/10
    • Third Solo Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Fortune Feimster: Crushing It
    • Release Date: December 3rd
    • IMDb Score: 6.9/10
    • Third Solo Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…
    • Release Date: December 10th
    • IMDb Score: 6.0/10
    • First Solo Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It
    • Release Date: December 17th
    • IMDb Score: 7.0/10
    • Third Solo Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
    • Release Date: December 24th
    • Third Solo Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Torching 2024: A Roast Of the Year
    • Release Date: December 27th
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A
  • Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall
    • Release Date: December 31st
    • Second Solo Special for Netflix
    • Netflix Contract Length: N/A

Most Watched Stand-Up Specials Released in 2024 

We’re still waiting for the second 2024 Netflix Engagement Report to indicate what new stand-up special won the year’s overall viewership. Until then, we can look to the weekly global top 10s to see which titles had the best first opening week on the streamer (most do not feature for two weeks) and which of the stand-up specials landed the biggest audience in the first half the year:

First Week

Rows are faded out if the title had dropped out of the top 10s by this week. Titles that failed to feature in the top 10 are marked as such.

Rank Title Cumulative Views (Last 1 Weeks)
1 Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was... 8,200,000
2 Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor 4,100,000
3 Katt Williams: Woke Foke 4,000,000
4 Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out 3,000,000
5 Ali Wong: Single Lady 2,700,000
6 Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn 2,500,000
7 Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats 2,500,000
8 Adam Sandler: Love You 2,400,000
9 Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval 2,400,000
10 Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All 2,400,000
11 Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli 2,300,000
12 Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All 2,300,000
13 Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer 2,300,000
14 The Roast of Tom Brady 2,000,000
15 Franco Escamilla: Ladies' Man 1,900,000
16 Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn 1,900,000
17 Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns 1,500,000
18 Steve Treviño: Simple Man 1,300,000
19 Dusty Slay: Workin' Man * Failed to feature
20 Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis * Failed to feature
21 Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees * Failed to feature
22 Jack Whitehall: Settle Down * Failed to feature
23 Chappelle's Home Team – Donnell Rawlings: A New Day * Failed to feature
24 Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda * Failed to feature
25 Red Ollero: Mabuhay is a Lie * Failed to feature
26 Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership * Failed to feature
27 Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed * Failed to feature
28 Neal Brennan: Crazy Good * Failed to feature
29 Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen * Failed to feature
30 Deaw Special: Super Soft Power * Failed to feature
31 Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy * Failed to feature
32 Keith Robinson: Different Strokes * Failed to feature
33 Chad Daniels: Empty Nester * Failed to feature
34 Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special * Failed to feature
35 Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry * Failed to feature
36 Phil Wang: Wang in There * Failed to feature
37 Baby! * Failed to feature
38 Ahir Shah: Ends * Failed to feature
39 Deon Cole: Ok * Failed to feature
40 Mister * Failed to feature
41 Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country * Failed to feature
42 Rachel Bloom: Death * Failed to feature
43 Let Me Do My Special * Failed to feature
44 Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head * Failed to feature
45 Tom Papa: Home Free * Failed to feature
46 Adrienne Iapalucci: The Dark Queen * Failed to feature
47 Adam Ray Is Dr. Phil Unleashed * Failed to feature
48 Fortune Feimster: Crushing It * Failed to feature
49 Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It * Failed to feature
50 Your Friend * Failed to feature
51 Nate Bargatze * Failed to feature
52 Torching 2024: A Roast Of the Year * Failed to feature
53 Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall * Failed to feature

First Half of 2024

Table Rank Netflix Rank Title Views
126The Roast of Tom Brady22,400,000
2136Katt Williams: Woke Foke10,300,000
3226Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor7,100,000
4294Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out5,900,000
5393Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All4,900,000
6411Franco Escamilla: Ladies' man4,800,000
7536Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer4,000,000
8569Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli3,800,000
9740Neal Brennan: Crazy Good3,100,000
10852Dusty Slay: Workin' Man2,800,000
11854Jack Whitehall: Settle Down2,800,000
121061Steve Treviño: Simple Man2,300,000
131114Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns2,200,000
141304Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership1,900,000
151363Deaw Special: Super Soft Power 1,800,000
161922Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy1,200,000
172568Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen800,000
182794Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed700,000
193043Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees600,000
203055Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda600,000
214240Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis300,000
225147Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie200,000

What’s been your favorite new stand-up special of 2024? Let us know in the comments. 

