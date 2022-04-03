‘Colony’ Seasons 1-3 Leaving Netflix in May 2022

Sci-fi fans will either want to watch or rewatch the USA Network series Colony as it’s due to leave Netflix (in the United States only for now) on May 2nd, 2022.

First premiering in 2016, the sci-fi series starred Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies who plays characters in a near-future Los Angeles that had been invaded by an occupying alien force.

36 episodes across 3 seasons ultimately aired and came to Netflix on an annual basis shortly after each season finale aired.

The show moved its production for season 3 to Vancouver to help with costs but ultimately, the show wasn’t renewed for a fourth season. While there are plenty of questions left to answer, the journey you’ll go on between seasons 1 and 3 is good enough despite a rather unsatisfactory ending.

The final season was added to Netflix on May 3rd, 2019 and now with the show leaving Netflix on May 2nd, it means that Netflix had the license to the show for three years following the final season.

A removal notice can be found on the show saying your last day to watch is on May 1st, 2022.

Both Netflix in the United States and Canada are set to lose the show on May 2nd, 2022. This does not currently apply to Netflix outside these two regions. With that said, we do expect it to be removed from Netflix internationally within the next year or so.

Why is Colony leaving Netflix?

As we discussed above, the show ultimately is owned by NBC Universal who sold the streaming rights to Netflix for a fixed period of time. Once that time is up, it’s down to both parties to renew the streaming license or the show will be pulled.

Occasionally we see shows get renewed by Netflix at the last minute. Sadly, we’re not expecting that to be the case here with Colony.

Where will Colony stream after leaving Netflix?

No streaming home has yet to be announced. If we look at previous USA Network shows that have left Netflix, Royal Pains left Netflix for Peacock and IMDb TV. Whereas White Collar left Netflix to eventually stream on Hulu and IMDb TV. Psych went onto stream on Prime Video and Peacock.

If we had to guess, Colony will head to Peacock next but it’s possible the streaming rights could be shared.

Will you be watching Colony for the first time or rewatching it before it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.