‘Episodes’ Seasons 1-5 Leaving Netflix in January 2022

January 2022 will see the removal of Matt LeBlanc’s superb British comedy series Episodes from Netflix. All five seasons are set to depart Netflix in the United States on January 6th, 2022.

Produced by Hat Trick Productions (the same production company behind Derry Girls) the series went on to release on the BBC in the United Kingdom and ViacomCBS’s Showtime in the United States. It aired 41 episodes in total across 5 seasons between 2011 and 2017.

Unlike other regions (like the UK) that received new seasons annually, Netflix US received the entire batch of episodes back in January 2018 and now, four years later, they’re all due to leave Netflix.

Netflix UK also used to carry the show but they lost it earlier this year in May 2021 having streamed the show in some form since November 2013.

The series was created by David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik and starred

Matt LeBlanc, Stephen Mangan and Tamsin Greig.

For those unfamiliar with the series, here’s what you need to know if you plan a last-minute binge:

“Matt LeBlanc stars as Matt LeBlanc in Episodes, the hilarious comedy series about remaking a comedy series. When husband and wife writing team Sean and Beverly set out to reproduce their British TV hit for an American network, all of their worst fears come true as Hollywood lives up to its reputation for absurdity. Not only does the network cast Matt LeBlanc in the starring role, but Matt takes the lead in deviously twisting their beloved series into a terrible cliché, while testing the couple’s marriage with diversions and temptations.”

It’s been a rough few years for Matt LeBlanc fans on Netflix. Of course, Netflix notably lost Friends in January 2020 and more recently lost the now ended Man with a Plan just recently in September 2021 after only being licensed a year prior.

Where will Episodes stream after leaving Netflix?

That answer is pretty simple and the good news is that the show won’t be removed from streaming.

Instead, the show is available in full on Showtime’s app and website. Furthermore, we could see the license also shared with Paramount+ in January 2022 but we’ve yet to hear whether that’s the case.

Will you miss Episodes once it leaves Netflix in January 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.