‘Jessica Jones’ Seasons 1-3 Leaving Netflix in March 2022

November 2015 was when the first set of episodes of Jessica Jones dropped onto Netflix and now close to seven years after its premiere, all three seasons of the show are set to leave Netflix.

The removal of Jessica Jones will represent 39 of the 160 total episodes that make up the entirety of The Defenders franchise that’s leaving Netflix on March 1st, 2022. Among the other shows leaving Netflix includes the incredibly popular Daredevil series, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and the crossover series, The Defenders.

Krysten Ritter played the role of the superhero who operates her own private detective agency. The first season notably included David Tennant as the villain who played the role of Kilgrave.

The series first premiered back in November 2015 with Melissa Rosenberg heading up the show as showrunner. She was joined by Scott Reynolds in season 3.

The final season of Jessica Jones arrived on Netflix on June 14th, 2019. By that point, Jessica Jones season 4 had already been canceled with all of the Netflix Marvel shows announced to be canceled by February 2019.

Why is Jessica Jones being removed from Netflix?

A few years ago Disney began preparing its own streaming service and when doing so sought to cut off their content from all other providers and in most instances, claw it back.

All of the Marvel shows were canceled by February 2019 and then began a countdown clock as to when the rights to the characters and the previous shows will be taken back.

That time is seemingly now up with a removal notice now showing on Netflix for March 1st, 2022.

Where will Jessica Jones stream after leaving Netflix?

Given Disney is taking back the rights to the shows guessing where the show will end up next is probably pretty easy with one exception.

Internationally, the show will almost certainly be moving over to Disney+ where they host close to the entire collection of Marvel titles whether that be TV or movie content.

In the United States, the show could end up on Disney+, Hulu, or both. That’s yet to be confirmed.

There have also been plenty of rumors of Jessica Jones returning in some form or another. Rumors have been circling for a while that Jessica Jones may feature in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk.

Ritter has also been on record saying she’d love to reprise her role telling Screen Rant:

“I would absolutely just die to play Jessica again. I had the best time doing it and I just love her so much. I’m so proud of that character. Not only because it was like a great role and she’s such a bad-ass, but that character has really resonated with people in a way that I don’t know who else has. Really, really resonated with women and girls, trauma survivors. It’s just so, so big and such a thing I’m so grateful to have been a part of. So if there’s ever an opportunity for me to put on those boots, I will be there in a flash.”

Will you miss Jessica Jones when it leaves Netflix in March 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.