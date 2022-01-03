Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in February 2022

We’ve welcomed the start of a New Year, but time passes quickly and already we can look ahead to February to keep track of your favorite movies and TV show scheduled to leave Netflix UK in February 2022.

We’re also keeping track of all of the movies & TV shows leaving Netflix UK in January 2022.

You can also find our ongoing preview for everything new coming to Netflix throughout January 2022.

Netflix UK is losing a large selection of anime titles at the start of February, but arguably the largest loss is the departure of NBC’s Parks and Recreation. This continues a recent trend that has seen Netflix lose some extremely popular American comedies in a short span of time.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on February 1st, 2022:

Boruto: Naruto the Movie (2015)

Come and Hug Me (1 Season)

Deadman Wonderland (1 Season)

Dilwale (2015)

Extraordinary You (1 Season)

The Family Fang (2015)

Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works (2 Seasons)

The Fear of 13 (2015)

Glory (1989)

Happy New Year (2014)

Haraamkhor (2015)

Heroes Wanted (2016)

High School DxD (1 Season)

Hostel: Part 3 (2011)

Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

In This Corner of the World (2016)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (1 Season)

Jackass 3.5: The Explicit Movie (2011)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions (2 Seasons)

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions the Movie: Take On Me (2018)

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions: Rikka Version (2013)

Magic Mike (2012)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Mean Girls (2004)

Misfit 2 (2019)

Mom’s Night Out (2014)

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (2018)

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (5 Seasons)

My Secret, Terrius (1 Season)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Bonds (2008)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Will of Fire (2009)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison (2011)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie (2007)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Lost Tower (2010)

Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel (2005)

Naruto the Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (2006)

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (2004)

Next (2007)

No Game No Life (1 Season)

Noragami (1 Season)

The Pact (2012)

Parks and Recreation (7 Seasons)

Passion, Panache, Pep (1 Season)

Prom Night (2008)

The Reef (2010)

Secret of the Nile (1 Season)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Shopkins (1 Season)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Tempted (1 Season)

Together For Eternity (1999)

Transformers Prime (1 Season)

Transformers: Rescue Bots (1 Season)

Transformers: Robots in Disguise (1 Season)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Zapped (2014)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on February 2nd, 2022:

EXTREME CAKEMAKERS (3 Seasons)

Meet the Parents (1 Season)

